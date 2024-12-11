After Years of Lying for Biden, the New York Times Admits Illegal Immigration...
Oil on Canvas? Eco Hypocrite John Kerry on Hand for Unveiling of His...
Taylor Lorenz, Joe Scarborough, and Donald Trump: Wildcard Wednesday
Leader of Canada's Green Party Doesn't Think Trump's '51st State' Joke Is Funny...
BOOM: Pete Hegseth Cuts Lefty Rag ProPublica Off at the Knees Before They...
CNN Ratings Comparison Indicates Hosts Should Quit Squawking About Politics and Start Cook...
Fathers for the WIN: Awesome Thread of Dads Being Epic Dads Is What...
Democrats Demand Biden Commute ALL Death Row Inmates' Sentences Because of 'Systemic Racis...

The Hero NYC Needs: Watch Daniel Penny Explain Why He Has No Regrets Following Acquittal

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on December 11, 2024
ImgFlip

Daniel Penny, who was acquitted on Monday of criminally negligent homicide following the death of Jordan Neely, has spoken for the first time since being set free by a jury of his peers.

And wow.

He is truly a stand up guy.

WATCH:

This is the guy the Left hate, that BLM is smearing, and that DA Alvin Bragg tried to put in prison.

New York should be grateful men like Penny exist.

TIME will ignore this, but yes.

So do we.

Exactly this.

Absolutely.

Completely foreign to the Left.

The very best of men.

Solid advice.

The stark contrast in how Penny was treated versus Williams is a damning indictment of Alvin Bragg and the NYC 'judicial' system.

Yes we do.

BLM would burn TIME headquarters to the ground if that happened.

This is the most powerful statement of them all.

Absolutely an inspiration.

And a reminder of what the alternative is:

That's truly horrifying.

Yes, there are.

Tags: FOX NEWS INTERVIEW NEW YORK CITY SUBWAY JORDAN NEELY DANIEL PENNY

