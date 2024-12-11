The Hero NYC Needs: Watch Daniel Penny Explain Why He Has No Regrets Following Acquittal

Daniel Penny, who was acquitted on Monday of criminally negligent homicide following the death of Jordan Neely, has spoken for the first time since being set free by a jury of his peers.

And wow.

He is truly a stand up guy.

WATCH:

This is the guy the Left hate, that BLM is smearing, and that DA Alvin Bragg tried to put in prison.

New York should be grateful men like Penny exist.

Man of the Year — Arynne Wexler (@ArynneWexler) December 10, 2024

TIME will ignore this, but yes.

He’s a Good Samaritan that was drug through the court for political reasons.



I hope he can continue on with his life as he wants. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) December 10, 2024

So do we.

Just a quiet modest guy who answered when duty called. A Marine. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) December 10, 2024

Exactly this.

This is a role model. This is a hero. God bless Daniel Penny. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 11, 2024

Absolutely.

This type of character is completely foreign to the minds of leftists. — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@Lead_Flinger) December 10, 2024

Completely foreign to the Left.

He’s an even better man than I thought he was. What a humble dude. — Alex The Ghost (@GhostOfAlex1) December 10, 2024

The very best of men.

Girls, find yourself a man like Daniel Penny, who will protect you and your babies at all costs. https://t.co/4yVXwPiqRV — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) December 10, 2024

Solid advice.

This is a role model. Neither he nor Jordan Williams asked to be in their positions but both stepped up to protect themselves and the other passengers from deranged individuals threatening to harm and kill them. Thank you both 👍👍 https://t.co/CvnQsUmmBn — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) December 11, 2024

The stark contrast in how Penny was treated versus Williams is a damning indictment of Alvin Bragg and the NYC 'judicial' system.

This is the right way for a man to act, protecting those around him, whether the danger is physical - or a crazy D prosecutor.



We need more masculine role models like this. https://t.co/SqluEHXkGp — Joe Lonsdale (@JTLonsdale) December 11, 2024

Yes we do.

Hey @TIME, this is your 2024 Person of the Year. https://t.co/sNFuqRSpXi — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) December 10, 2024

BLM would burn TIME headquarters to the ground if that happened.

"The guilt I would have felt if someone did get hurt, if he did do what he was threatening to do, I would never be able to live with myself." https://t.co/HvINXClDNf — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) December 11, 2024

This is the most powerful statement of them all.

DANIEL PENNY.



WARRIOR.



AN INSPIRATION TO US ALL. https://t.co/Upt5Cn1Lje — Isaiah L. Carter (@IsaiahLCarter) December 11, 2024

Absolutely an inspiration.

And a reminder of what the alternative is:

Reminder that a world without Daniel Penny looks like a lot more of this: https://t.co/B7kE0xnKYd pic.twitter.com/t509sJOeEF — Mara ✡️🍌📟 (@SoulofSowell) December 10, 2024

That's truly horrifying.

Great reminder that there are an abundance of amazing people in the world who are willing to do the next right thing regardless of outcome https://t.co/kODOTlkVKZ — Michael Walsh (@ThinkIrreverent) December 11, 2024

Yes, there are.