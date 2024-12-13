Bidenomics, Baby! Majority of Voters Say Joe's Economic Policies HURT Them

This. This right here is a big reason why Joe Biden was losing (and ousted from) the presidential race and why Kamala Harris lost. Kamala herself told us that Bidenomics is working and was the tie-breaking vote on the so-called Inflation Reduction Act.

Other than rambling about an 'opportunity economy', Kamala had no plan.

And voters made it very clear: Bidenomics hurt them.

FINAL VERDICT: President Joe Biden ends his term with an overwhelming majority of voters saying they have been hurt rather than helped by his economic policies. Go inside the numbers at the link.https://t.co/kRUBGkQ79Q pic.twitter.com/QBZ3V2DTJi — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 13, 2024

More from Fox News:

Joe Biden ends his presidency with voters by a 30-point margin saying they have been hurt rather than helped by his economic policies. In addition, a new Fox News national survey finds that most voters not only have negative views of the economy (77% negative) and their personal financial situation (62% negative) — they also feel things are getting worse (64%). Three-quarters say inflation has caused them financial hardship over the last six months, including about one-third who call it a "serious" hardship, and those numbers have held steady for more than two years. Views on the economy are in negative territory by 54 points (23% positive, 77% negative). That is worse than at the beginning of Biden’s term by 14 points, and that increase in pessimism comes a touch more from Democrats (16 points) than Republicans (13) and independents (11).

Keep this in mind as the Democrats tell Donald Trump not to undo Biden's work.

Yeah, no.

We will never forget Bidenomics and the Biden Crime Family. pic.twitter.com/RoCZMsLZbF — U.S. Air Force Academy Dad (@USAFA_Dad) December 13, 2024

Where's the lie?

Anyone who eats has been hurt by his policies. — NOT Jim :-) (@JeRrE1776) December 13, 2024

Yep.

1501 excons think he is tops, but 70% of America don't agree. — Theresa R (@SeattleMamaT) December 13, 2024

The 'experts' are the problem here.

They need to commit the 7 percent who say Biden will be remembered as one of the greatest presidents to a mental asylum. — USALover (@USALover2025) December 13, 2024

That's the Hollywood celebrity segment of the poll.

Wow, who could’ve predicted that shutting down energy independence and printing trillions might not work out? Shocking. — Kentucky Kernels Of Truth (@TrackDaddyKy) December 13, 2024

Everyone predicted it.

Maybe the worst president ever, and they are working right now to create a bunch of problems for trump — Moose (@moosemanmontana) December 13, 2024

They sure are.

And there you have it.



Thats all folks. https://t.co/pSz1LZlk42 — SpeakUpPeople 🎙 📣 (@Speak_Up_People) December 13, 2024

The voters have spoken.

Jimmy Carter can now rest easy…. https://t.co/mUw9EqzLJ9 — Mac (@Mac942222915011) December 13, 2024

He's no longer America's worst president.