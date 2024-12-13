Bidenomics, Baby! Majority of Voters Say Joe's Economic Policies HURT Them

Trump Shares a 'How It Started / How It's Going' Meme Guaranteed to...
VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on December 13, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

This. This right here is a big reason why Joe Biden was losing (and ousted from) the presidential race and why Kamala Harris lost. Kamala herself told us that Bidenomics is working and was the tie-breaking vote on the so-called Inflation Reduction Act.

Other than rambling about an 'opportunity economy', Kamala had no plan.

And voters made it very clear: Bidenomics hurt them.

More from Fox News:

Joe Biden ends his presidency with voters by a 30-point margin saying they have been hurt rather than helped by his economic policies.

In addition, a new Fox News national survey finds that most voters not only have negative views of the economy (77% negative) and their personal financial situation (62% negative) — they also feel things are getting worse (64%). Three-quarters say inflation has caused them financial hardship over the last six months, including about one-third who call it a "serious" hardship, and those numbers have held steady for more than two years.

Views on the economy are in negative territory by 54 points (23% positive, 77% negative). That is worse than at the beginning of Biden’s term by 14 points, and that increase in pessimism comes a touch more from Democrats (16 points) than Republicans (13) and independents (11).

Keep this in mind as the Democrats tell Donald Trump not to undo Biden's work.

Yeah, no.

Where's the lie?

Yep.

The 'experts' are the problem here.

That's the Hollywood celebrity segment of the poll.

Everyone predicted it.

They sure are.

The voters have spoken.

He's no longer America's worst president.

