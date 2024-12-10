We Elected Him to Do the Opposite: Watch As Biden Says Trump Should Continue His 'Strong Economy'

Only in President Joe Biden's Swiss-cheese brain is this economy 'strong.' Job growth has been abysmal, inflation continues to choke family budgets, and debt continues to mount as we spend billions on Ukraine and Syria.

Voters returned Donald Trump to office in part because Bidenomics has been such an unmitigated disaster.

But here's Gramps, hoping Trump will keep the status quo:

Biden says it's his "profound hope" that President Trump will "preserve" his economic success.



What success? Americans have lost ~$30K+ paying for the higher cost of living under Biden. pic.twitter.com/lB4MHxbC75 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 10, 2024

Yeah, no.

No, he means HIS success.

He doesn't want Trump to take away his ill gotten gains. 😂 — 🌟Lite Brite🌟 (@LiteBriteLite) December 10, 2024

Ding, ding, ding!

Trump won’t be taking money like you have. Your success was on the backs of the USA citizen … move to China — my dog buddhaboo (@mydogbuddhaboo) December 10, 2024

Or just stay on the beach in Delaware.

Why is the governor of NY giving out $500 to families to help cover the cost of BIDEN’s INFLATION? — 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) December 10, 2024

Excellent question.

Those who voted for Trump did so with the "profound hope" that he would fix the economy, not preserve its downfall. — Morgan Tanner (@EuripidesTruths) December 10, 2024

Exactly.

It's clear Biden's economic success is a myth. Under Trump, we had a booming economy, not this inflation nightmare. — GABRIEL 🪽 (@TheGabriel72) December 10, 2024

It's a myth like unicorns and leprechauns.

Biden still thinks spin can win. Vintage strategy, Joe! Time to exit stage left. https://t.co/wICw7vqagN — Jewels Jones ® (@JewelsJonesLive) December 10, 2024

Long past time to exit stage Left.

Who's he trying to convince? https://t.co/TvDSFNdt9o — Jake James (@JakeJames79) December 10, 2024

We have no idea.

And neither does he.

But the goal of Democrats is always to make (and keep) Americans poor, so of course Biden thinks that's a good thing.

What in the world is he talking about? Biden has nearly CRUSHED our economy!! https://t.co/A0SvmcKBdc — Alexandra Eytchison (@MrsEytch2) December 10, 2024

He did.

His entire “faux presidency” has been a complete disaster for our country and it’s economy ~ that’s what he will be remembered for !!! https://t.co/F18eHYeqbh — Jennifer urban (@Jenniferurb8) December 10, 2024

Disaster is his legacy.