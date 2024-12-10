Rep. Jamaal Bowman Doesn’t Know Why He Still Has Hope for White People
EMTs Treat Sen. Mitch McConnell After Fall at Senate Lunch
Do the Pevensie Kids Form a Band? Producer Says Netflix Narnia Series Is...
Democrats 'Ignored the Needs of My Community': Florida State Rep Susan Valdes Joins...
CEO Shooting Suspect Says His Arrest Is an Insult to Americans' 'Lived Experience'
Wife of Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblower Pulls NO PUNCHES Exposing How Corrupt DOJ...
J6 Committee CHAIR Who 'Eff'd Around' (Tried to DENY Trump Security?!) Now Whining...
New York AG Letitia James to Host Buyback of Guns Government Didn't Sell...
Tom Homan Explains Point-By-Point What Will Happen for Illegals Come Jan. 21, 2025...
NAACP SLAPPED With Biggest, MOST HUMILIATING Community Note EVER for Playing Race Card...
Brianna Wu Has Moment of Clarity About Daniel Penny and the Democrat Party...
Can Run but She Can't HIDE: Another BOMBSHELL Drops About Fani Willis Colluding...
WACKO E. Jean Carroll's BIZARRE Post About Trump Does NOT Sound Like Something...
VIP
What Is WRONG with Taylor Lorenz? Really. Sane People Don't Giggle and Express...

We Elected Him to Do the Opposite: Watch As Biden Says Trump Should Continue His 'Strong Economy'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on December 10, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Only in President Joe Biden's Swiss-cheese brain is this economy 'strong.' Job growth has been abysmal, inflation continues to choke family budgets, and debt continues to mount as we spend billions on Ukraine and Syria.

Advertisement

Voters returned Donald Trump to office in part because Bidenomics has been such an unmitigated disaster.

But here's Gramps, hoping Trump will keep the status quo:

Yeah, no.

Ding, ding, ding!

Or just stay on the beach in Delaware.

Excellent question.

Exactly.

Recommended

Wife of Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblower Pulls NO PUNCHES Exposing How Corrupt DOJ Case Truly Is
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It's a myth like unicorns and leprechauns. 

Long past time to exit stage Left.

We have no idea.

And neither does he.

But the goal of Democrats is always to make (and keep) Americans poor, so of course Biden thinks that's a good thing.

He did.

Disaster is his legacy.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY JOE BIDEN TAX CUTS BIDENOMICS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wife of Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblower Pulls NO PUNCHES Exposing How Corrupt DOJ Case Truly Is
Amy Curtis
NAACP SLAPPED With Biggest, MOST HUMILIATING Community Note EVER for Playing Race Card With Daniel Penny
Sam J.
Rep. Jamaal Bowman Doesn’t Know Why He Still Has Hope for White People
Brett T.
J6 Committee CHAIR Who 'Eff'd Around' (Tried to DENY Trump Security?!) Now Whining About 'Finding Out'
Sam J.
Can Run but She Can't HIDE: Another BOMBSHELL Drops About Fani Willis Colluding With J6 to 'GET Trump'
Sam J.
Brianna Wu Has Moment of Clarity About Daniel Penny and the Democrat Party in General and Lefties FREAK
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Wife of Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblower Pulls NO PUNCHES Exposing How Corrupt DOJ Case Truly Is Amy Curtis
Advertisement