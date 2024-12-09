NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Unveils Checks She Wants to Give Taxpayers to Help Them Fight Inflation

High prices for everything from groceries to energy have hit everybody hard in the era of the Biden and Harris economic utopia, but New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who supported all of the same polices that caused the problems, has proposed a partial fix for the problem: Sending residents an "inflation refund check."

No, seriously:

As her first proposal for the 2025 State of the State, Governor Kathy Hochul today proposed New York State’s first-ever Inflation Refund, which would deliver about $3 billion in direct payments to around 8.6 million New York taxpayers statewide in 2025. This new refund would send a payment of $300 to single taxpayers who make up to $150,000 per year, and a payment of $500 for joint tax filers making up to $300,000 per year. Today’s announcement is one of several proposals to help address the cost of living that will be unveiled as part of the Governor’s upcoming State of the State.

The "Inflation Reduction Check" will work about as well as the "Inflation Reduction Act" when it comes to reducing inflation.

Costs are high, and New Yorkers are feeling the strain on their wallets.



I want to give families making less than $300,000 an Inflation Refund check for $500.



No loopholes. No BS. Just money you can use to pay the bills. pic.twitter.com/1a2yRXRX0t — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 9, 2024

"We're printing money to help you deal with inflation" is one of the biggest circular economic firing squads we've ever seen, and yet here we are. Hochul even unveiled each mocked-up check as if it was a car being given away on The Price Is Right:

BREAKING: To combat inflation, NY Gov. Hochul is sending $300-500 checks to residents pic.twitter.com/syYI7da9VS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 9, 2024

Alternate headline:

BREAKING: NY Gov combats inflation by increasing inflation https://t.co/6b8YYrIgWF — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 9, 2024

Pretty much!

To combat inflation, high taxes, spending and borrowing - she’s spending, taxing and borrowing. #EconomicIlliteracy



And, in all the years I’ve been in elected office I don’t hand out one of those giant plastic checks.



It’s not your damn money, it’s the taxpayers’! Don’t take… https://t.co/EsY6BRZFBl — Marc Molinaro #NY19 🇺🇸 (@marcmolinaro) December 9, 2024

Apparently the results of the last election didn't send a big enough message to most Democrats.

It’s like she’s getting dumber in real time … — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 9, 2024

And yet we didn't think that was possible, but here we are.