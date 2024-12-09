He Earned This: Daniel Penny Has Beer at NYC Bar Following Acquittal
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Unveils Checks She Wants to Give Taxpayers to Help Them Fight Inflation

Doug P.  |  8:40 PM on December 09, 2024
AngieArtist

High prices for everything from groceries to energy have hit everybody hard in the era of the Biden and Harris economic utopia, but New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who supported all of the same polices that caused the problems, has proposed a partial fix for the problem: Sending residents an "inflation refund check."

No, seriously:

As her first proposal for the 2025 State of the State, Governor Kathy Hochul today proposed New York State’s first-ever Inflation Refund, which would deliver about $3 billion in direct payments to around 8.6 million New York taxpayers statewide in 2025. This new refund would send a payment of $300 to single taxpayers who make up to $150,000 per year, and a payment of $500 for joint tax filers making up to $300,000 per year. Today’s announcement is one of several proposals to help address the cost of living that will be unveiled as part of the Governor’s upcoming State of the State.

The "Inflation Reduction Check" will work about as well as the "Inflation Reduction Act" when it comes to reducing inflation.

"We're printing money to help you deal with inflation" is one of the biggest circular economic firing squads we've ever seen, and yet here we are. Hochul even unveiled each mocked-up check as if it was a car being given away on The Price Is Right: 

Alternate headline:

Pretty much!

Apparently the results of the last election didn't send a big enough message to most Democrats.  

And yet we didn't think that was possible, but here we are.

