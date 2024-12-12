'Shouldn't You Be Making Money?' Watch Donald Trump and J.D. Vance Have FUN on NYSE Trading Floor

Fresh off being named TIME's Person of the Year (as TIME does with the winner of the presidential election), Donald Trump and J.D. Vance paid a visit to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and watch how much fun they're having:
“It’s 9:48am shouldn’t you be making money?!” @JDVance on the Trading Room floor 🤣🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uAhr88rUNA— Margo Martin (@margomartin) December 12, 2024
J.D. Vance is such a fun, personable guy. And the traders all seem so genuinely happy to meet Vance and Trump.
The degree to which Trump has gone from, at best, a lesser evil to enthusiastically embraced by so many is truly astounding.— The Captain's Blog (@williamnyy23) December 12, 2024
This writer noticed a very obvious shift in public attitudes towards Trump, including people -- from celebrities and athletes to the average Joe -- being very vocal about supporting Trump.
It's so refreshing to see REAL and contagious hope in people and not the feigned saccharin that we were subjected to for so long.— N2 Rotation (@BlisteredSkies) December 12, 2024
I can breathe.
Harris and Walz could not -- would not -- be this joyful or at ease.
Spoken like a true venture capitalist. 😂🇺🇸 #Vance2028— Katie Yonke (@JKHomestead) December 12, 2024
Heh. Nice reference.
“You’re going to make us a lot of money, sir.”— Trevor McDoubleDad (@McDoubleDad) December 12, 2024
We hope so.
Haha Vance is awesome— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 12, 2024
He really is. There's a reason he was the most favored out of everyone on the presidential ticket this year.
It was the greatest, most successful bell ringing ever. We’ve never seen anything like that. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/3EstIoSDyr— Unapologetic Patriot (@ChicagoTrumperr) December 12, 2024
Trump rang the bell to open trading.
Well done.
We just dodged 30% unrealised capital gain taxes from Kamala. Margo allow the stockbrokers celebrate. lool https://t.co/qVAOs0uuEC— Olanrewaju Fisayo (@donvuz) December 12, 2024
This writer isn't a stockbroker, but she's celebrating that, too.
Stock trader to Trump "If there is anyone who's our guy your our guy" https://t.co/4ORkyKVLgR— rren 5'11.5 100 IQ (@ren9091) December 12, 2024
That was fun.
For the first time I think he’s enjoying being president Trump. Trump seems changed. https://t.co/wwFh2v0ZWC— William (@WilliaminCA) December 12, 2024
This writer saw a change in Trump after the assassination attempt. And understandably so: that changes a person. Trump is not the same as he was in 2016 and 2020.
He's still Trump, but there's been a change, and a positive one.
A true New Yorker https://t.co/KLOZ7qI9K5— Ricky Reyes (@ricky_reyes35) December 12, 2024
Through and through.
