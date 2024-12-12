China's Xi Jinping Won't Attend President Trump's Inauguration and That Is Great News
'Shouldn't You Be Making Money?' Watch Donald Trump and J.D. Vance Have FUN on NYSE Trading Floor

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 12, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Fresh off being named TIME's Person of the Year (as TIME does with the winner of the presidential election), Donald Trump and J.D. Vance paid a visit to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and watch how much fun they're having:

J.D. Vance is such a fun, personable guy. And the traders all seem so genuinely happy to meet Vance and Trump.

This writer noticed a very obvious shift in public attitudes towards Trump, including people -- from celebrities and athletes to the average Joe -- being very vocal about supporting Trump.

Harris and Walz could not -- would not -- be this joyful or at ease.

Heh. Nice reference.

We hope so.

He really is. There's a reason he was the most favored out of everyone on the presidential ticket this year.

Trump rang the bell to open trading.

Well done.

This writer isn't a stockbroker, but she's celebrating that, too.

That was fun.

This writer saw a change in Trump after the assassination attempt. And understandably so: that changes a person. Trump is not the same as he was in 2016 and 2020.

He's still Trump, but there's been a change, and a positive one.

Through and through.

