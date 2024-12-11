After Years of Lying for Biden, the New York Times Admits Illegal Immigration...
The Plot Thickens: Tom Cotton Calls for Investigation of West Point Lying to Help Media Smear Hegseth

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:15 PM on December 11, 2024
AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

This story is now getting very interesting.

Wednesday morning, Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth published his acceptance letter to West Point on X. Why? He was getting ahead of a story ProPublica was going to write saying Hegseth lied about being accepted to the military academy.

The letter caused ProPublica to spike the story, but what's really interesting is the fact it seems West Point spokespersons lied about Hegseth (a story ProPublica doesn't seem interesting in, of course).

So, did West Point lie? If so, why? 

Who are the spokespersons and how did they not know the nominee for a Trump administration Cabinet position was accepted to West Point?

The entire post reads:

Hegseth responded to the journo with evidence of his acceptance so they didn’t publish. They didn’t either publish that West Point lied.

Now West Point is saying it was a mistake and they didn’t properly search their records.

How does such a high profile damning “mistake” happen? Why didn’t the “journalist” publish this scandal of West Point lying? (Important story!) Is someone at West Point purposely trying to sabotage Pete Hegseth?

If they want to show us how journalism works, ProPublica could investigate this.

We all know what would've happened

Sadly, no.

That's a really good question. Hegseth has said he was accepted into West Point, and that's what the media chose to dig down on?

Something doesn't pass the smell test here.

Don't forget about this.

As someone else said, imagine if Hegseth didn't have that letter.

Those 'mistakes' always go one way.

But this 'mistake' has caught the eye of Senator Tom Cotton, who is calling for an investigation into West Point:

We'd love to see the outcome of this investigation.

They absolutely would have run with it.

We wouldn't hold our breath.

There are too many coincidences here for it to merely be a screw up.

Hold them accountable.

