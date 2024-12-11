The Plot Thickens: Tom Cotton Calls for Investigation of West Point Lying to Help Media Smear Hegseth

This story is now getting very interesting.

Wednesday morning, Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth published his acceptance letter to West Point on X. Why? He was getting ahead of a story ProPublica was going to write saying Hegseth lied about being accepted to the military academy.

The letter caused ProPublica to spike the story, but what's really interesting is the fact it seems West Point spokespersons lied about Hegseth (a story ProPublica doesn't seem interesting in, of course).

So, did West Point lie? If so, why?

Who are the spokespersons and how did they not know the nominee for a Trump administration Cabinet position was accepted to West Point?

This is a pretty big scandal.



West Point lied and said Hegseth hadn’t even applied when a journo reached out asking about Hegseth’s acceptance.



Hegseth responded to the journo with evidence of his acceptance so they didn’t publish. They didn’t either publish that West Point… pic.twitter.com/dBpNoKAaE7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 11, 2024

The entire post reads:

Hegseth responded to the journo with evidence of his acceptance so they didn’t publish. They didn’t either publish that West Point lied. Now West Point is saying it was a mistake and they didn’t properly search their records. How does such a high profile damning “mistake” happen? Why didn’t the “journalist” publish this scandal of West Point lying? (Important story!) Is someone at West Point purposely trying to sabotage Pete Hegseth?

If they want to show us how journalism works, ProPublica could investigate this.

And what would have happened if for some reason he didn’t have the physical letter?? It’s infuriating that they think they can get away with trying something like this. — Elizabeth Sheehy (@elizamsheehy) December 11, 2024

We all know what would've happened

Even West Point is compromised?! Is there any American institution not marred by partisanship? — John 🇺🇸 (@WhopperJohn1) December 11, 2024

Sadly, no.

Why would a jorno even reach out about such a specific event from 25 years ago unless they were bread-crumbed to it by someone from WP to begin with? — CosmosY (@CosmosY5) December 11, 2024

That's a really good question. Hegseth has said he was accepted into West Point, and that's what the media chose to dig down on?

Something doesn't pass the smell test here.

Don't forget about this.

He didn’t think it’s a story that someone at the top military school in the country lied repeatedly about the potential future Sec Def in an effort to discredit him? And that they only backed off because @PeteHegseth surprisingly possessed the letter? https://t.co/lwy11UpQFL — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 11, 2024

As someone else said, imagine if Hegseth didn't have that letter.

We know how democrats think and operate. This wasn’t a mistake, they did it on purpose to try and smear @PeteHegseth knowing that they could just claim it was a mistake later https://t.co/ISzKEHQplS — Hollo Point 🇺🇸 (@hollo_point2020) December 11, 2024

Those 'mistakes' always go one way.

But this 'mistake' has caught the eye of Senator Tom Cotton, who is calling for an investigation into West Point:

BREAKING: Senator Tom Cotton demands an investigation into West Point apparently lying to leftwing journalists to undermine Pete Hegseth https://t.co/pR7nbhL2oX pic.twitter.com/9xEyJ9oTYR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 11, 2024

We'd love to see the outcome of this investigation.

If Hegseth didn’t get ahead of the story, leftist rags would’ve run with it.



People at West Point need to be sacked immediately. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 11, 2024

They absolutely would have run with it.

WOW! So the West Point gurus violated their OWN oath: "A cadet will not lie, cheat, steal, or tolerate those who do." Will they "honor" their OWN code & get rid of those who LIED? — Terry Lee (@TerryLee276610) December 11, 2024

We wouldn't hold our breath.

Sometime a screw-up is just a screw-up.

This is so easily refuted, it is hard to imagine it was intentional, but not hard to imagine that there are people who would do it anyway, so who knows. https://t.co/HVz45NEhC3 — Jay Walker (@FideCounsel) December 11, 2024

There are too many coincidences here for it to merely be a screw up.

Officials at the U.S. Military Academy should not be feeding lies to left-wing reporters about President Trump’s nominees.



West Point needs to thoroughly investigate this egregiously bad judgement and potential violation of the Privacy Act immediately. pic.twitter.com/gQpFjLbLaS — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) December 11, 2024

Hold them accountable.