BOOM: Pete Hegseth Cuts Lefty Rag ProPublica Off at the Knees Before They Publish West Point Hit Piece

The Left have been relentless and ruthless in their attacks on Donald Trump's cabinet nominees. Matt Gaetz removed his name from consideration following the challenges he faced in getting confirmed, and the Left also have Tulsi Gabbard in their sights.

Advertisement

But they've really gone after Pete Hegseth.

So good for him on getting ahead of trash ProPublica on this:

We understand that ProPublica (the Left Wing hack group) is planning to publish a knowingly false report that I was not accepted to West Point in 1999.



Here’s my letter of acceptance signed by West Point Superintendent, Lieutenant General Daniel Christman, US Army. pic.twitter.com/UOhOVZSfhJ — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 11, 2024

That's how you counter the media narrative.

Pro Publica is only focused on smearing people with lies and ruining lives



Keep fighting, Pete!! We have your back! — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 11, 2024

ProPublica is the outlet that published the lies about Amber Nicole Thurman dying of Georgia's abortion laws (lies Kamala Harris turned into a campaign stump speech).

Do you know who wrote the false and defamatory article?



I bet they have some skeletons in their closet. What goes around comes around.



It's time to give them what they give us. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 11, 2024

If they can dish it out, they can take it.

Getting ahead of the lies. pic.twitter.com/RMxWAY1TsT — Reply By Mail (@ReplybyMail) December 11, 2024

Nailed it.

That's how it's done.

America is tired of the lies. These smear campaigns no longer carry any weight. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) December 11, 2024

The media spent the last decade telling us Trump was literally Hitler, that Kamala was ahead in the polls, that COVID came from bats.

They shouldn't have any credibility.

We have seen the left willing to make any accusation/assertion as though true…when it is demonstrably, easily proven false. https://t.co/aGfLA0i6Rh — Ann Marie (@AnnMariegram15) December 11, 2024

While they lecture the rest of us about 'misinformation.'

That awkward feeling when the incoming SecDef entered WP the year after you graduated... 😳#ClassOf98 https://t.co/CMjd4TJpNL pic.twitter.com/J9H7cLWjJ7 — Ryan Spoon (@SpoonForIdaho) December 11, 2024

This made us chuckle.

And yeah -- we feel this. The VP is younger than this writer.

Advertisement

The left and the neocon establishment will do anything to stop Pete. No smear is off limits. They will say and do anything. No GOP Senator should bend the knee to these smear merchants. https://t.co/MQkOThCGzK — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) December 11, 2024

Yet some will.

The Fake News is the enemy of the people! https://t.co/OMdyOkDyuO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 11, 2024

They sure are.

Leftist billionaires fund “journalistic” outlets like @propublica.



Then, mainstream media hacks like @msnbc, etc. “report” on the hack “reporting” to give it a sheen of authenticity.



That’s the game. Pete just killed an entire “news” cycle with: the truth. https://t.co/AJrdqz3Coe — Rob Smith (@robsmithonline) December 11, 2024

An incestuous bunch of partisan hacks.