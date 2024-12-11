Leader of Canada's Green Party Doesn't Think Trump's '51st State' Joke Is Funny...
BOOM: Pete Hegseth Cuts Lefty Rag ProPublica Off at the Knees Before They Publish West Point Hit Piece

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:30 AM on December 11, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Left have been relentless and ruthless in their attacks on Donald Trump's cabinet nominees. Matt Gaetz removed his name from consideration following the challenges he faced in getting confirmed, and the Left also have Tulsi Gabbard in their sights.

But they've really gone after Pete Hegseth.

So good for him on getting ahead of trash ProPublica on this:

That's how you counter the media narrative.

ProPublica is the outlet that published the lies about Amber Nicole Thurman dying of Georgia's abortion laws (lies Kamala Harris turned into a campaign stump speech).

If they can dish it out, they can take it.

Nailed it.

That's how it's done.

The media spent the last decade telling us Trump was literally Hitler, that Kamala was ahead in the polls, that COVID came from bats.

They shouldn't have any credibility.

While they lecture the rest of us about 'misinformation.'

This made us chuckle.

And yeah -- we feel this. The VP is younger than this writer.

Yet some will.

They sure are.

An incestuous bunch of partisan hacks.

