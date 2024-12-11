After Years of Lying for Biden, the New York Times Admits Illegal Immigration...
ProPublica Responds to Pete Hegseth West Point Story With B.S. Lecture About How Journalism Works

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:45 PM on December 11, 2024
Journalism meme

Earlier, we told you about Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth absolutely kneecapping ProPublica before the outlet could publish a smear about Hegseth not being accepted into West Point.

Here's an editor at ProPublica explaining 'how journalism works' (read: trying to do some CYA because ProPublica dropped the ball on this):

Keep in mind ProPublica is the outlet that published the lies about Georgia's abortion laws, tying those laws to the death of Amber Nicole Thurman.

They are garbage.

Jesse continues:

This will be important to the story in a moment.

'He never opened a file.'

A second spokesperson said this. On record.

This will also be important.

The Plot Thickens: Tom Cotton Calls for Investigation of West Point Lying to Help Media Smear Hegseth
Amy Curtis
Oh, they have the makings of a significant story, just not the smear piece they wanted to tell.

That's adorable.

They still haven't corrected the article about Georgia's abortion laws.

'Made angry threats' - yeah, we don't believe you.

Given how dishonest the media are, we don't blame them for not sending the letter initially.

Again, two spokespersons from West Point are on the record saying Hegseth never applied. Despite Hegseth having an acceptance letter.

They must not have liked that.

Why did they apologize? How did two spokespersons go on the record saying Hegseth never applied? 

Why and how did they get this wrong?

No, this isn't 'how journalism works' -- this is ProPublica getting its a** handed to them in public by Hegseth's team and spiking a story they would have otherwise run with.

Did Jesse ask any follow up questions? No.

The story here is not Hegseth's statements about West Point, the story here is that West Point apparently lied and colluded with a media outlet to smear the nominee for Secretary of Defense.

Will ProPublica run that story?

Doubtful. Because that's how journalism actually works.

