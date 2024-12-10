Black Lives Matter Claims They've Been Busy 'Uplifting Black Joy Every Single Day'
#FreeDexterTaylor: Daniel Penny Is Free, but We Cannot Forget How NY Railroaded Man for Building Own Guns

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 10, 2024
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Back in April, this writer told you about Dexter Taylor, the New York man who was arrested and tried for building his own guns. During his trial, the judge told Taylor the Second Amendment didn't exist in her courtroom (yikes!) and Taylor was sentenced to ten years in prison in May.

So while Daniel Penny is free (and rightly so), we cannot forget how the State of New York treated Taylor and we must push for his freedom, too:

Here's what Jeff Charles wrote about Taylor:

Do read them.

There's also a legal fund:

Even sharing would help.

They don't care about Taylor.

It's not politically advantageous for them.

It was, as others said, a miscarraige of justice.

That's what we're hoping to do.

Dexter Taylor was not a violent man. His gun building hobby harmed no one. Yet the State of New York came down on him like a ton of bricks.

He should be free. Let's make it happen.

