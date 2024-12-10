FreeDexterTaylor: Daniel Penny Is Free, but We Cannot Forget How NY Railroaded Man for Building Own Guns

Back in April, this writer told you about Dexter Taylor, the New York man who was arrested and tried for building his own guns. During his trial, the judge told Taylor the Second Amendment didn't exist in her courtroom (yikes!) and Taylor was sentenced to ten years in prison in May.

So while Daniel Penny is free (and rightly so), we cannot forget how the State of New York treated Taylor and we must push for his freedom, too:

So, Daniel Penny is walking free.



You know who isn't?



Dexter Taylor, who is currently serving ten years in prison just for building his own firearms.



The corrupt NYC judge wouldn't allow mention of the second amendment in the courtroom during his sham trial.#FreeDexterTaylor pic.twitter.com/YNLLmjY6BA — Jeff Charles, Doni's St. Bernard🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) December 10, 2024

Here's what Jeff Charles wrote about Taylor:

To learn more about his story check my articles herehttps://t.co/OA7jGheaznhttps://t.co/Ewl4Luqp9E — Jeff Charles, Doni's St. Bernard🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) December 10, 2024

Do read them.

There's also a legal fund:

If you want to help, donate to Dexter's legal fund here:https://t.co/dSED5ZsXRw — Jeff Charles, Doni's St. Bernard🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) December 10, 2024

Even sharing would help.

Where is BLM on this case? An innocent black man still in prison due to a corrupt judge. This is a case everyone should be furious about, regardless of race. — Lisa Liberty 🦔✡️🕊️ (@lisa617) December 10, 2024

They don't care about Taylor.

Miscarriage of justice. Where is @Blklivesmatter ?

Why weren’t you outside the courtroom demanding justice?

Oh wait, his cause didn’t raise enough money for you? Can’t buy another mansion? — Luki (@hpygoluki) December 10, 2024

It's not politically advantageous for them.

Don't forget the laws he "broke" were passed AFTER he had assembled his weapons. — Sofa King MAGA (@jarmaug) December 10, 2024

It was, as others said, a miscarraige of justice.

Shine a light on corruption of 2A violations!!! https://t.co/uSHIQh8yAf — Mark J Ballard (@ikillyou2times) December 10, 2024

That's what we're hoping to do.

Dexter Taylor was not a violent man. His gun building hobby harmed no one. Yet the State of New York came down on him like a ton of bricks.

He should be free. Let's make it happen.