They're Not Lovin' It: Lefties Leave Bad Reviews for McDonald's Where UHC CEO Murder Suspect Was Caught

Amy Curtis
December 10, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The Left have turned Luigi Mangione into a folk hero, someone who took down an 'evil' billionaire CEO who 'deserved' to die because health insurance isn't cheap.

Mangione was busted yesterday after someone at a McDonald's in Altoona, PA recognized him and called the authorities.

Now those champions of the working class are mad and spamming the McDonald's with bad reviews:

The Left are awful.

Sounds like a plan.

That McDonald's might be busy this weekend.

They can always stoop lower.

Remember how the McDonald's Trump made a campaign stop at had to hire armed guards after the event? We do.

It really is sad.

As if the Left cares about that.

Very stupid.

But no one ever accused the Left of being intelligent.

They're coping so well with this.

