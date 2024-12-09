Why Do We Already Have Quotes From the Manifesto of Suspected UHC CEO...
University of Wisconsin Professor Backpedals BIG TIME After 'Joke' About RFK Jr. Heading...
Krystal Ball Uncovers PLOT TWIST! UHC CEO Suspect Was Right-Wing Fan of Elon...
SUPER SERIAL: Newsweek Warns Cities That Were Meant to Be Underwater by 2020...
MASSIVE SCAM: Thread on European Healthcare Serves As Warning for Americans Demanding Soci...
Wall Street Journal: Daniel Penny Found Not Guilty in the Choking of a...
The Daniel Penny Trial Is Over….and Now the Reactions Are Flooding In
WATCH: After Daniel Penny Verdict, NY Cops Are ARRESTING Black Lives Matter Agitators...
Call a Social Worker, Maybe? Defund the Police Activist LIVID Cops Won't Help...
Babylon Bee Editor Gave Reuters' 'Fact-Checkers' the Mock-Tastic Response They Were Beggin...
Is This a Joke? Time Magazine Lists Loser Kamala Harris as a ‘Person...
BOOM! Trump's YUGE Win Makes Obama's Legacy Into Nothing More Than a Tiny...
WOMP WOMP: Jake Tapper, CNN Lose Major Motions in Navy Vet Defamation Case
VIP
What in the Absolute EFF?! Video of Dad Helping His Trans Kid 'Primp'...

Former Ivy League Leftist ID'd, Detained As Person of Interest in UnitedHealthcare CEO's Murder

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on December 09, 2024
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

What a Monday it's been, news-wise, and for the NYPD.

Not only did the Daniel Penny verdict drop, but the suspected killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has been arrested and identified:

Advertisement

More from The New York Post:

The person of interest identified in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is an anti-capitalist former Ivy League student — who liked online quotes from 'Unabomber’' Ted Kaczynski raging against the country’s medical community.

Tech whiz Luigi Mangione, 26, of Towson, Md., was taken into custody Monday morning at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pa., after an intense manhunt following the coldblooded execution of Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel last week, sources said.

He has not been charged.

The former prep school valedictorian was caught with a manifesto that appeared to list grievances against the health care industry, including its taking of enormous profits and its alleged shady motives, sources said.

Lots of people speculated -- and cheered -- about the motive in this shooting being tied to health insurance.

Recommended

University of Wisconsin Professor Backpedals BIG TIME After 'Joke' About RFK Jr. Heading HHS Goes Viral
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

All of this.

Exactly the kind of 'thinkers' being churned out by Ivy League schools these days.

They always are.

And the perfect follow up to that:

Can't go wrong with a Sopranos gif.

Oof. LOL.

Advertisement

There's an X account with that name and pic, but we prefer to wait to verify it's his.

And then he allegedly flirted with a hostel employee and took his mask off.

Okay, that made us chuckle.

Would not surprise us at all.

Tags: CEO CRIME HEALTH INSURANCE MURDER NEW YORK CITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

University of Wisconsin Professor Backpedals BIG TIME After 'Joke' About RFK Jr. Heading HHS Goes Viral
Amy Curtis
Krystal Ball Uncovers PLOT TWIST! UHC CEO Suspect Was Right-Wing Fan of Elon Musk
Brett T.
WATCH: After Daniel Penny Verdict, NY Cops Are ARRESTING Black Lives Matter Agitators (About Time!)
Amy Curtis
MASSIVE SCAM: Thread on European Healthcare Serves As Warning for Americans Demanding Socialized Medicine
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
SUPER SERIAL: Newsweek Warns Cities That Were Meant to Be Underwater by 2020 Will Be Underwater by 2050
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
University of Wisconsin Professor Backpedals BIG TIME After 'Joke' About RFK Jr. Heading HHS Goes Viral Amy Curtis
Advertisement