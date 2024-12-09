Former Ivy League Leftist ID'd, Detained As Person of Interest in UnitedHealthcare CEO's Murder

What a Monday it's been, news-wise, and for the NYPD.

Not only did the Daniel Penny verdict drop, but the suspected killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has been arrested and identified:

Person of interest in fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson ID’d as Luigi Mangione, an ex-Ivy League student https://t.co/cPcCnMf3zN pic.twitter.com/ypwOlTj8ZD — New York Post (@nypost) December 9, 2024

More from The New York Post:

The person of interest identified in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is an anti-capitalist former Ivy League student — who liked online quotes from 'Unabomber’' Ted Kaczynski raging against the country’s medical community. Tech whiz Luigi Mangione, 26, of Towson, Md., was taken into custody Monday morning at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pa., after an intense manhunt following the coldblooded execution of Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel last week, sources said. He has not been charged. The former prep school valedictorian was caught with a manifesto that appeared to list grievances against the health care industry, including its taking of enormous profits and its alleged shady motives, sources said.

Lots of people speculated -- and cheered -- about the motive in this shooting being tied to health insurance.

So basically, all the liberals cheering the murder of a CEO were cheering on someone who thinks just like them and who murdered an innocent person for ideological reasons. It just shows how sick liberals are and how good it was they lost power last month. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) December 9, 2024

All of this.

On point:



"Mangione has subscribed to anti-capitalist and climate-change causes in addition to showing he despises the healthcare industry in the country, according to law-enforcement sources." — Usually Right (@normouspenis) December 9, 2024

Exactly the kind of 'thinkers' being churned out by Ivy League schools these days.

'Mangione was valedictorian of his 2016 high school graduating class at the Gilman School in Baltimore, where he played soccer, according to online sites. High school tuition at the all-boys school is nearly $40,000 a year."



Of course it's a Champagne socialist. — Willy G Wonka (@_BrotherGreg_) December 9, 2024

They always are.

Italian, should’ve known https://t.co/hbcNc1YuEi — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 9, 2024

And the perfect follow up to that:

Can't go wrong with a Sopranos gif.

Oof. LOL.

BREAKING: The man in custody, as a person of interest in the killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is Luigi Mangione. He is 26 years old and from Maryland. pic.twitter.com/jm1CT435cO — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 9, 2024

There's an X account with that name and pic, but we prefer to wait to verify it's his.

This is the fake ID Luigi Mangione used at the hostel the night before Thompson's murder. pic.twitter.com/rcYjcsGj1W — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 9, 2024

And then he allegedly flirted with a hostel employee and took his mask off.

First Italian to actually hit a moving target in 200 years… tragic https://t.co/5aejdIV07P — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 9, 2024

Okay, that made us chuckle.

He’s gonna end up on the cover of Rolling Stone isn’t he? https://t.co/bCebMFDT2H — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) December 9, 2024

Would not surprise us at all.