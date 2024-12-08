This Doesn't End Well for Them, So Good Luck! Leftists TikTokers Threaten Billionaires, CEOs

Remember when the Left accused the LibsofTikTok X account of 'stochastic terrorism' for simply reposting videos Leftists themselves publicly shared on TikTok?

Advertisement

By sharing those videos, the Left argued, LibsofTikTok was encouraging Right-wingers to allegedly call in bomb threats to various places. They even tried to get the FBI to investigate the woman behind the account, Chaya Raichik.

Well, Chaya's undeterred and will continue to expose the Left for the violent, murderous commies they are:

Liberal tiktokers are now openly threatening CEOs and billionaires, telling them they should be scared, after the UHC CEO was ass*ssinated @FBI pic.twitter.com/ZcuPJuaAyW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 8, 2024

Oh, that sound we hear now, as Leftists threaten to kill CEOs and billionaires? Yeah, that's crickets.

Can we all collectively agree if someone is a liberal there is some SERIOUS mental illness going on? — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) December 8, 2024

Something like 50% of Leftist women have a diagnosed mental illness, so yeah.

She’s filming herself full-faced…then pulling up a mask and hood.



What’s she pretending? That she’s gonna go commit crime? While filming it? Of course not.



It’s F’ing rebel cosplay.

And it’s pathetic.



You’re not a rebel lady…take off the mask and drive your kids to soccer. — Common Sense Todd (@CommonSenseTodd) December 8, 2024

She may not, but she may inspire others to.

And imagine what would happen if this were a Right-winger threatening Democrats?

The Left would be SCREECHING from the rooftops about 'domestic terrorism.'

And just like that, liberals love guns. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) December 8, 2024

Amazing, no?

What’s hilarious is that at the right moment, this woman is most likely as anti-gun as it gets. No principles, just fueled by “the current thing”. — Captain Caveman (@BenHardee) December 8, 2024

Absolutely ZERO principles.

No, it is not going to go the way they think.

Liberals are threatening a version of the French Revolution in the USA.



The Reign of Terror was a period of the French Revolution when a series of massacres and numerous public executions took place. The royalty and many others were beheaded. https://t.co/j491mFv5hm — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) December 8, 2024

It was a very dark, bloody time.

Looks like it may be time for those blasted masks to be outlawed again. https://t.co/KH5ZbL4OGS — Deborah Williams (@Joyful1Waiting) December 8, 2024

YUP.

If we had a real functioning fbi this would be like shooting fish in a barrel.

People have become too comfortable issuing threats of violence. https://t.co/BTU6fOrO6m — CageyBee (@CageyBee33) December 8, 2024

Advertisement

Because they get away with it if they're (D)ifferent.

Liberal White women are the greatest threat to western civilization



pic.twitter.com/D881rVvmzU — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 8, 2024

They sure are.

“Shareholders should be scared”



There really needs to be a basic competency and mental fitness test before voting. — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) December 8, 2024

Truly.

The guy isn't even buried yet and they've gone from CEOs to shareholders--teachers, union guys, and retirees take note. But yeah, this isn't Marxist at all. https://t.co/QGi1jQx0Q1 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) December 8, 2024

Bingo. Everyone with a 401(k) or any sort of investments is probably a shareholder.

So she's going to shoot us all?

It's not even Marxism. It's Maoist, and that's infinitely worse.