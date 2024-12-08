This Doesn't End Well for Them, So Good Luck! Leftists TikTokers Threaten Billionaires, CEOs

After Shocking CFB Playoff Omission, the Twitterverse Debates the Missing Elephant in the...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on December 08, 2024
Twitter

Remember when the Left accused the LibsofTikTok X account of 'stochastic terrorism' for simply reposting videos Leftists themselves publicly shared on TikTok?

By sharing those videos, the Left argued, LibsofTikTok was encouraging Right-wingers to allegedly call in bomb threats to various places. They even tried to get the FBI to investigate the woman behind the account, Chaya Raichik.

Well, Chaya's undeterred and will continue to expose the Left for the violent, murderous commies they are:

Oh, that sound we hear now, as Leftists threaten to kill CEOs and billionaires? Yeah, that's crickets.

Something like 50% of Leftist women have a diagnosed mental illness, so yeah.

She may not, but she may inspire others to.

And imagine what would happen if this were a Right-winger threatening Democrats?

The Left would be SCREECHING from the rooftops about 'domestic terrorism.'

Amazing, no?

Absolutely ZERO principles.

No, it is not going to go the way they think.

It was a very dark, bloody time.

YUP.

Because they get away with it if they're (D)ifferent.

They sure are.

Truly.

Bingo. Everyone with a 401(k) or any sort of investments is probably a shareholder.

So she's going to shoot us all?

It's not even Marxism. It's Maoist, and that's infinitely worse.

