They Won't Stop. More Attacks on LibsofTikTok Chaya Raichik Accusing Her of Causing Terrorism

The left hates nothing more than a mirror. For a few years now, LibsofTikTok has been holding one up, showing the world what LGBTQ activists only wanted to show their audiences. She's exposed some incredible things and earned the anger and hatred of the left and the media in the process.

Their new favorite tactic is pleading with the FBI and the government to investigate Chaya personally for 'inciting' or 'causing,' other people to commit acts of violence or to engage in threats due to her posts exposing their activism.

The media is trying to get the FBI to investigate me for reporting on Planet Fitness’ policies pic.twitter.com/KcKgbvz0H1 — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) April 10, 2024

FBI responds to spate of bomb threats against Planet Fitness after right-wing transphobic campaign - Advocate

'For a month, bomb threats have been reported at various Planet Fitness locations across the United States following a concerted social media campaign against the gym chain led by Chaya Raichik and her anti- LGBTQ + Libs of TikTok social media account.

The right-wing extremists’s social posts have stoked outrage over the gym chain’s inclusive policy toward transgender people. The threats have prompted evacuations and investigations by local law enforcement agencies, raising concerns about safety and the impact of online rhetoric on real-world violence.'

These 'inclusive' policies allowed an obvious man to shower and shave in the women's changing room, photographed by a female member who was then kicked out. Chaya exposed this ridiculous story. That's all she did. Now the LGBTQ left wants her harassed and even prosecuted to protect their precious narrative.

The woke justice system will not rest until you are prosecuted for terrorism. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) April 10, 2024

All you are doing is posting the horrible crap they post on TicTok, etc. They incriminate themselves. 🤣🤣🤣 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 10, 2024

'According to police reports, the threats were primarily communicated through emails and, in some cases, phone calls, targeting Planet Fitness branches in states ranging from Alaska to Connecticut , Virginia , and elsewhere. The incidents have forced temporary closures and evacuations, though, to date, no actual explosive devices have been discovered at the targeted locations.'

the guy calling in the bomb threats pic.twitter.com/moJuMQtUO2 — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) April 10, 2024

Again…how are you responsible for what others choose to do as a result of your factual reporting?



The MSM isn’t responsible for what its (admittedly few) listeners choose to do as a result of its coverage.



You keep the public informed, and we’re thankful for that. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) April 10, 2024

Remember, the LGBTQ media wants you to think Chaya is targeting trans people by getting her rabid, bigoted followers to raid Planet Fitness. Really, they just don't want you to notice that a non-trans male was clearly abusing the open gender ID policy.

Planet Fitness defended itself saying, 'All members will have access to restroom and locker room facilities that correspond to their self-reported gender identity to the extent permitted by applicable law,'

But it doesn't change the fact that a woman walked into the changing room to find a half-naked man shaving in front of the mirror and when she reported it, she was the one punished.

I had no idea Chaya was a "far right extremist" for posting Lefties in their own words. https://t.co/uP0P5BABIX — Arms Merchant (@armsmerchant3) April 10, 2024

The media and especially LGBTQ media, have gone 100% in on the idea if rightwing voices say something that causes other rightwing people to act violently, the voice is responsible. Not Democratic politicians or leftwing journalists and activists spreading false information that leads to riots, mind you. Just pesky conservatives.

Media investigates Chaya for doing their job, informing the public of the truth. https://t.co/xFdlRYVxYP — Gavin Jarvis (@gavjarv) April 10, 2024

More media lies!!! FBI should know better https://t.co/gzqFFBqom3 — TesOli05 (@TaraOli22068458) April 10, 2024

The media do know better. They know exactly what they're doing.

Unfortunately, the left views the truth as dangerous to their political agenda and they will not stop until anyone who exposes them is silenced. Sadly, the Biden Administration seems more than happy to help them achieve their goal.

***

