Half of Young Leftist Women Have a Diagnosed Mental Illness is the Least Surprising Revelation Today

In the least surprising news you will read today, over fifty percent of liberal women report having a diagnosed mental health condition. Honestly, it's probably much more when you consider the ones who haven't seen a therapist ... yet.
Over 50% of young Liberal Women have been diagnosed with a mental health condition. pic.twitter.com/oHqt3p3t94— The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) July 31, 2024
I find this so sad but I have to ask...— ░SourPatchLyds░ (@sourpatchlyds) July 31, 2024
Is the leftism a cause or an effect of the mental illness? https://t.co/uNbV3iILWn
It's the 'did the chicken or the egg come first' conundrum.
It’s a snowball rolling downhill where each half turn is either liberalism or, not mental illness, but hormone disorder.— Dan Hollaway (@DanHollaway) July 31, 2024
Intriguing theory. I'm pretty sure the full explanation for 90% of female "craziness" is not recognizing how your hormones affect you.— ░SourPatchLyds░ (@sourpatchlyds) July 31, 2024
All the women said 'amen'.
Interconnected probably. I think people who are more open and less orderly are more often liberal and are also more vulnerable to neuroses.— Johnny Christian Bishop (@Johnnybeesknees) July 31, 2024
True. Conservatives are much less likely to navel gaze.
It's the cause. Leftism propagates most freely in people who are insecure and unsure of themselves.— Stick Figure Jesus (@StickFigureGod) July 31, 2024
I think there is also an over diagnosis thing happening— kaiju (@m0nster_b) July 31, 2024
There most definitely is.
makes a lot of sense https://t.co/2myb7wBYiI— Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) July 31, 2024
Weird: Over 50% of young liberal women have been *diagnosed* with a mental health condition.— Chicagoan (@CSullivan90) July 31, 2024
Not weird: JD Vance and his normal family https://t.co/vV4ieXhXqv
Bingo!
Sadly, not surprising. Leftism both attracts the mentally ill and makes people mentally ill. Especially young women. https://t.co/rDpbWpDxya— Keri Smith 🌱Deprogrammed (@RealKeriSmith) July 31, 2024
Liberalism is a mental illness. https://t.co/zWwIZvqydz— TakedownDDT 🇺🇸 (@TakedownDDT) July 31, 2024
No doubt.
So liberal loons are actually mentally ill? I knew it!!!! https://t.co/u0BmxSdpoR— JTGS Gamer (@rlburson) July 31, 2024
They even have a medical note.
The other 50% can't get an appointment.— bdbdbd (@beddedanelson) July 31, 2024
Thanks Obamacare! https://t.co/a7DIy0AQri
Touche!
They are AWFL. (Affluent White Female Liberal) https://t.co/gAKoyo6VJZ— FL_Ag_Guy (@FL_Ag_Guy) July 31, 2024
Maybe the problem isn't the smartphones. https://t.co/hPgtST9fZS— James Clark 📈📉¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@mr_james_c) July 31, 2024
This is not natural, it is the product of ideology. https://t.co/jNxDIKP4yX— Ryan (@ryanMcRogers) July 31, 2024
Correct! Leftism is driving its adherents mad.
Childless Cat Ladies https://t.co/sRLEfpEkSA— VALL (@VallChristopher) July 31, 2024
As J.D. Vance was saying!
Considering many of them believe themselves to be men, this tracks. https://t.co/uSCV6JMKW8— Tim Hicks (@UnchartedFather) July 31, 2024
We know https://t.co/IXeST9hI16— The Individual (@Tweet137188103) July 31, 2024
Many of us could have told you this before they bothered with a study.
