Half of Young Leftist Women Have a Diagnosed Mental Illness is the Least Surprising Revelation Today

justmindy
justmindy  |  11:47 AM on July 31, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

In the least surprising news you will read today, over fifty percent of liberal women report having a diagnosed mental health condition. Honestly, it's probably much more when you consider the ones who haven't seen a therapist ... yet.

It's the 'did the chicken or the egg come first' conundrum. 

All the women said 'amen'. 

True. Conservatives are much less likely to navel gaze.

Doug P.
There most definitely is.

Bingo!

No doubt.

They even have a medical note.

Touche!

Correct! Leftism is driving its adherents mad.

As J.D. Vance was saying!

Many of us could have told you this before they bothered with a study.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS LEFTIES LEFTIST MENTAL HEALTH MENTAL ILLNESS

