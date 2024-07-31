Half of Young Leftist Women Have a Diagnosed Mental Illness is the Least Surprising Revelation Today

In the least surprising news you will read today, over fifty percent of liberal women report having a diagnosed mental health condition. Honestly, it's probably much more when you consider the ones who haven't seen a therapist ... yet.

Advertisement

Over 50% of young Liberal Women have been diagnosed with a mental health condition. pic.twitter.com/oHqt3p3t94 — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) July 31, 2024

I find this so sad but I have to ask...



Is the leftism a cause or an effect of the mental illness? https://t.co/uNbV3iILWn — ░SourPatchLyds░ (@sourpatchlyds) July 31, 2024

It's the 'did the chicken or the egg come first' conundrum.

It’s a snowball rolling downhill where each half turn is either liberalism or, not mental illness, but hormone disorder. — Dan Hollaway (@DanHollaway) July 31, 2024

Intriguing theory. I'm pretty sure the full explanation for 90% of female "craziness" is not recognizing how your hormones affect you. — ░SourPatchLyds░ (@sourpatchlyds) July 31, 2024

All the women said 'amen'.

Interconnected probably. I think people who are more open and less orderly are more often liberal and are also more vulnerable to neuroses. — Johnny Christian Bishop (@Johnnybeesknees) July 31, 2024

True. Conservatives are much less likely to navel gaze.

It's the cause. Leftism propagates most freely in people who are insecure and unsure of themselves. — Stick Figure Jesus (@StickFigureGod) July 31, 2024

I think there is also an over diagnosis thing happening — kaiju (@m0nster_b) July 31, 2024

There most definitely is.

makes a lot of sense https://t.co/2myb7wBYiI — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) July 31, 2024

Weird: Over 50% of young liberal women have been *diagnosed* with a mental health condition.



Not weird: JD Vance and his normal family https://t.co/vV4ieXhXqv — Chicagoan (@CSullivan90) July 31, 2024

Bingo!

Sadly, not surprising. Leftism both attracts the mentally ill and makes people mentally ill. Especially young women. https://t.co/rDpbWpDxya — Keri Smith 🌱Deprogrammed (@RealKeriSmith) July 31, 2024

Liberalism is a mental illness. https://t.co/zWwIZvqydz — TakedownDDT 🇺🇸 (@TakedownDDT) July 31, 2024

No doubt.

So liberal loons are actually mentally ill? I knew it!!!! https://t.co/u0BmxSdpoR — JTGS Gamer (@rlburson) July 31, 2024

They even have a medical note.

The other 50% can't get an appointment.

Thanks Obamacare! https://t.co/a7DIy0AQri — bdbdbd (@beddedanelson) July 31, 2024

Touche!

Advertisement

Maybe the problem isn't the smartphones. https://t.co/hPgtST9fZS — James Clark 📈📉¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@mr_james_c) July 31, 2024

This is not natural, it is the product of ideology. https://t.co/jNxDIKP4yX — Ryan (@ryanMcRogers) July 31, 2024

Correct! Leftism is driving its adherents mad.

As J.D. Vance was saying!

Considering many of them believe themselves to be men, this tracks. https://t.co/uSCV6JMKW8 — Tim Hicks (@UnchartedFather) July 31, 2024

Many of us could have told you this before they bothered with a study.