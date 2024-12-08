There It Is: Biden Vows to Send Our Tax Dollars to Rebuild New Syrian Regime

CUE THE MELTDOWNS! Politico Reports Trump Will End Birthright Citizenship
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on December 08, 2024
Meme screenshot

Boy, did we call it or what? Earlier this afternoon we told you how President Joe Biden planned to address the nation about the ongoing regime change in Syria. Damascus has fallen and newly freed prisoners are eyeing a trip to America (because of course), and we all asked how much of our tax dollars would be going to the beleaguered Middle East nation.

Advertisement

Well, Biden addressed the nation and now we know:

While Americans in North Carolina are still sleeping in tents. In winter.

Agreed.

He sure is.

'We have to fund it to find out what's in it' - Joe Biden, channelling Nancy Pelosi.

Hawaii was a wildfire, but the point stands.

Biden gave billions in military equipment to the Taliban, so why not?

THIS.

Brilliant.

Maybe then they'll pay attention to North Carolina.

What's wrong with these people? How much time you got?

And it's weird how the Left's disdain of 'colonialism' doesn't extend to our tax dollars.

Tags: JOE BIDEN SYRIA TAXES

