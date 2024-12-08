There It Is: Biden Vows to Send Our Tax Dollars to Rebuild New Syrian Regime

Boy, did we call it or what? Earlier this afternoon we told you how President Joe Biden planned to address the nation about the ongoing regime change in Syria. Damascus has fallen and newly freed prisoners are eyeing a trip to America (because of course), and we all asked how much of our tax dollars would be going to the beleaguered Middle East nation.

Well, Biden addressed the nation and now we know:

BREAKING: Biden pledges to send aid to the new regime to rebuild Syria pic.twitter.com/89ecNbcIoW — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 8, 2024

While Americans in North Carolina are still sleeping in tents. In winter.

Let’s rebuild North Carolina not Syria. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 8, 2024

Agreed.

He’s literally trying to break the American economy. — The Disruptor💥 (@IWashington) December 8, 2024

He sure is.

And who is in this new regime, exactly? — Roger Geissler (@RogerGeissler) December 8, 2024

'We have to fund it to find out what's in it' - Joe Biden, channelling Nancy Pelosi.

Where were these pledges when North Carolina and Hawaii guy hit with hurricanes?



And they are still waiting for help!



His priorities are so warped. — Tom Homan - Border Czar News (@TomHoman_) December 8, 2024

Hawaii was a wildfire, but the point stands.

FJB - Pledging to support terrorists? pic.twitter.com/nryqwrBcto — Ryan B (@Network_Guy8) December 8, 2024

Biden gave billions in military equipment to the Taliban, so why not?

Unless that new regime is Kurdish or allows for an independent Kurdish state, as well as recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, we shouldn't send them a single dollar.



Turkey wanted this regime change more than anyone, let them rebuild Syria. https://t.co/SKftvMGy1G — Mike Coté 🎄🎅🎄🎅 (@ratlpolicy) December 8, 2024

THIS.

Brilliant.

Maybe then they'll pay attention to North Carolina.

They are stealing money from tax payers and sending it to ppl who hate us



What the f**k is wrong with these ppl? https://t.co/OY4kOSJkKX — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) December 8, 2024

What's wrong with these people? How much time you got?

Our elites don’t see America as a country but as a tax farm for their global empire https://t.co/NhEfMC2Nc5 — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) December 8, 2024

And it's weird how the Left's disdain of 'colonialism' doesn't extend to our tax dollars.