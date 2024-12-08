This Doesn't End Well for Them, So Good Luck! Leftists TikTokers Threaten Billionaires,...
After Shocking CFB Playoff Omission, the Twitterverse Debates the Missing Elephant in the...
Brooklyn's New 'Career Professionals Only' Housing: Because Kids and Affordability Don't M...
VIP
Oh, Honey ... NO! Jemele Hill's Snotty Dig at Elon Musk Over DOGE...
'Loathsome POS' David Axelrod Learns the HARD WAY You Do NOT Spread Hateful...
Nina Turner's Post Trying to Make Jordan Neely Look Like a Sweet-Faced VICTIM...
Holy MIC DROP, Batman! Chicago Journo BRUTALLY Honest About Damage Obama Has Done...
Trump ENDS NBC Propagandist in Back and Forth About Deporting Vicious Criminals and...
ARGLE! Reporter Tries Questioning Unhinged Anti-Trump Protesters and Their Reaction Is PRI...
WHOA: Ana Kasparian Taking Today's 'Zealot Left' APART During EPIC Glenn Beck Interview...
He's BAAACK! Instapundit TORCHES Journos Cheering UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder with 1 Savag...
He Was Sawing Logs, Chief: Biden's NSC Reports He Was 'Monitoring' the Situation...
The Subtitle Generations: Why Millennials and Gen Zers Need Everything Spelled Out for...
Seismic Shift? White Republican Upsets Black Democrat Incumbent in Baton Rouge Mayoral Ele...

President Biden to Address Nation on War in Syria and X Users Wonder How Much This Is Gonna Cost Us

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:15 PM on December 08, 2024
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

So. Syria.

There's a lot going on over there, but the CliffsNotes version is this: about two weeks ago, Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other rebels launched an attack in the north, and quickly overtook the city of Aleppo before moving on Damascus. Yesterday, Damascus fell and Bashar al-Assad stepped down after ruling since his father died in 2000.

Advertisement

Despite Kamala Harris' asinine claim during the debates that there were no American troops in combat zones, there are 900 troops in Syria right now, and President Biden (yeah, he's still president, we guess) is going to address the nation about it:

What could possibly go wrong?

Or syrup. Or something.

Ouch.

Yeah. It's not going to go well.

No, but he'll blame Trump and tell us how much of our tax dollars he's sending to Syria now.

Recommended

After Shocking CFB Playoff Omission, the Twitterverse Debates the Missing Elephant in the Room
justmindy
Advertisement

This.

We have a sneaking suspicion we'll find out.

We're wondering that, too.

At least the potential memes will be lit.

Tags: JOE BIDEN PRESIDENT BIDEN SYRIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

After Shocking CFB Playoff Omission, the Twitterverse Debates the Missing Elephant in the Room
justmindy
This Doesn't End Well for Them, So Good Luck! Leftists TikTokers Threaten Billionaires, CEOs
Amy Curtis
Trump ENDS NBC Propagandist in Back and Forth About Deporting Vicious Criminals and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
'Loathsome POS' David Axelrod Learns the HARD WAY You Do NOT Spread Hateful Rumors About Tulsi Gabbard
Sam J.
Holy MIC DROP, Batman! Chicago Journo BRUTALLY Honest About Damage Obama Has Done to the Democratic Party
Sam J.
Nina Turner's Post Trying to Make Jordan Neely Look Like a Sweet-Faced VICTIM Absolutely NUKED from Orbit
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
After Shocking CFB Playoff Omission, the Twitterverse Debates the Missing Elephant in the Room justmindy
Advertisement