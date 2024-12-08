Great, Just What America Needs: Freed Syrian Prisoners Might Be Eyeing U.S. as Next Vacation Spot

How many more days until President Trump is in charge again? It feels like the world is falling apart in the meantime.

The prisons in Syria are being emptied and the inmates are told that they can go anywhere they want. Guess where they’ll go? pic.twitter.com/njOFFdpeXm — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 8, 2024

That's a terrifying thought.

Hey uh can somebody wake Biden up and tell him to put a travel ban on Syria and pause any refugee deliveries coming from there? I know it’s early but seems kinda important https://t.co/8NWDkmLtZP — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 8, 2024

Maybe someone can help Biden come up with some sort of plan to protect America.

C'mon Rando, you know these tired, poor, huddled masses will only bring more harmonious cultural diversity... — Whiskey_Joe (@Old_C2H5OH) December 8, 2024

They just want a job that pays living wages, after all. Heh.

Travel ban? I'm sure people in the Regime are scheduling Biden Air flights as fast as possible. — Big Screen D (@NoOne23131214) December 8, 2024

It might be funny if it probably wasn't true.

They’ll use this video to say we are taking in these poor women as refugees and then a bunch of 22 yr old men will show up — Holden Cox (@HoldenCox01) December 8, 2024

With Assad gone, all of those Syrian “refugees” can go back to their country now, right? — George Sears 🇺🇸🐍 (@Not_Solidus) December 8, 2024

That seems like the perfect solution.

Yeah that should happen. However this video needs explanation. A lot of the Isis wives and families were put in prisons because they refused to abandon the idea of the caliphate. This sounds harsh but we shouldn’t even allow women and children from Syria into the country. Their… — Zynaristoles (@zynaristoles) December 8, 2024

Coming to a Greyhound depot near you. — JMurray (@justaguyUSofA) December 8, 2024

Don't even bother. Obama has been running the country...right into the ditch. — Select O Speed 🇺🇸 (@SelectSpeed) December 8, 2024

Biden has always been Obama's puppet. Obama planned on Kamala being the next one until Trump beat her.

Come on Rando, you know the rules. That would be…everyone say it with me now…’RACIST!’ — Boomtown (@AlpenglowFX) December 8, 2024

They’re maybe smart enough to fly to Mexico and just walk north. — curmudgeon (@stones_at_glass) December 8, 2024

Likely, they are already figuring out that is the best plan.

Biden/Harris prob already have them seated In first class. — Chuck (@oilfieldchuck69) December 8, 2024

Let's be honest.

He probably has dozens of jets outside the prisons already. — Hatchet Bird (@hatchetbird) December 8, 2024

Best not to tell him. He’ll probably send the US military to load these guys on planes and bring them directly to our shores. — John Q. Public 🇺🇸 (@JQPublic001) December 8, 2024

Plus, Biden will give them free housing and debit cards flush with money to buy all the groceries they could possibly need.

Silly goose, this is just Bidens handlers insuring that there are terror attacks right when Donny becomes president. — The Wizard of Poop (@PoopCrimes) December 8, 2024

The headlines write themselves: “New American from Syria, a known terrorist and asylee recently granted his freedom has been arrested for [unspeakable crime against a woman].” — Allen Walronde (@walronded) December 8, 2024

It never fails.