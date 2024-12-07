That's ADORABLE! Guy Working to Stop Trump Taking Office Worries About GOP 'Shredding' Constitution

The next four years will be a very interesting study in Democrats rediscovering the Constitution. When they're in charge, the Constitution is 'outdated' and 'a threat to democracy.'

What they really mean is 'the Constitution gets in the way of our socialist plans', so they have to do away with it to force their agenda on the people.

But now that Donald Trump is in charge again, they're very worried about protecting that 'outdated' and 'threatening' document.

I'm running to be the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee because we're in the fight of our lives defending the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and American freedom.



We won't let anyone put the Constitution in a shredder. pic.twitter.com/5VWaNGBv3D — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) December 6, 2024

This is especially ironic coming from Jamie Raskin, who has made it very clear he intends to engage in an insurrection on January 6, 2025 to stop Trump from taking office.

Bruh, you work tirelessly to bypass and ignore the Constitution. You say you love it but show you hate it. Stop lying and tell the people you are a communist. — Conservative Dude (@swterry911) December 6, 2024

But then he might lose reelection.

You put your copy of the Constitution in the shredder a long time ago. Why Maryland keeps reelecting you I’ll never understand. You’re a joke. — Chriss (@StoliVonDoodle) December 6, 2024

Because Maryland has a lot of D.C. folk in it.

Oh please, you have no clue about the Constitution. In fact, you are one of the worst anti-Constitution pols.



Go suck your thumb somewhere else. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) December 6, 2024

He really wants to virtue signal, though.

This you?

You treasonous POS?

Preserve your records, b**ch.

Justice is coming.https://t.co/1Zvm6vHhmZ — kabster (@kabster) December 6, 2024

That's Raskin, alright.

Yeah, you were the guy threatening to deny to certify the Trump presidency. That was definitely putting the Constitution in the shredder. Sit back and contemplate why your party sucks so bad you managed to lose the popular vote plus all swing states — Dillon, Kamala's acting coach (@000Dillon000) December 6, 2024

They haven't spent one second pondering why they lost.

I testified before House Judiciary one time. Raskin's demeanor was literally that of an online troll, reading off nasty rhetorical questions his staff had written for him and smirking. Truly degraded my already low opinion of the committee process, such as it is. https://t.co/uce1V6SszU — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) December 6, 2024

He is not a good guy. At all.

When the Democrats are in power there is no Constitution, it's stupid. But when the GOP are in power it is Constitution all-day, every-day. Listen to his Democrat Harvard legal professor. https://t.co/SIK34W46B7 pic.twitter.com/BWzrDE4QbO — Thom Falcon (@realthomfalcon) December 6, 2024

Just like the filibuster. They were all set to do away with it if Kamala Harris won, and now that she didn't, they want to keep it.

Hypocrites.

This after decades of democrats putting the constitution in the shredder. https://t.co/ApqPD2Mbew — LisaLou (@Lis_aLouu) December 7, 2024

Never forget.

Raised by a communist, he has voted to remove all your constitutional rights by taking your guns, your voice, he's all in on the Patriot Act denying you privacy anywhere, he voted for an entire adminstration that spent trillions of dollars on other countries while veterans in… https://t.co/068Ao5R0FP — ColonelTowner-Watkins (@ColonelTowner) December 7, 2024

All of this.