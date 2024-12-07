The End of ESG? Judge Rejects Target's Bid to Toss Shareholder Pride Backlash...
'This Picture Says It All': There's a Biden NOT in France As Trump...
A Date Which Will Live in Infamy: Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
VIP
We Will End The Cult: Damning Revelations in Woman's Lawsuit Against the Doctor...
Trump's Handshake With Macron in France Makes It Clear 'America Is Back!' (Guess...
You Tell 'Em, Lefty! Based Phil Mickelson Speaks Out in Defense of Daniel...
Buck Sexton Lists What the WH Would Like Us to Believe Nobody Else...
VIP
Media's 'Former Intel Officials Say' Approach to the Tulsi Gabbard Nomination Sure Sounds...
Eric Holder's 'Tired' of Billionaires Influencing Politics (Except THIS One... and THAT On...
Video Has Viewers Wrestling With Female Teen Athlete’s ‘Snap’ Decision Photo
Oh, the Horror! PETA Protests New Vampire Film to Protect Rats’ Reputations
You Don’t Want To Shake This Tree! One Man’s Christmas Tribute to 90s...
Statistically Insignificant Number of Former National Security Officers Sign Anti-Gabbard...
Washington Post 'Journalist' Under Fire After Startling Pics of Alcohol Consumption Surfac...

That's ADORABLE! Guy Working to Stop Trump Taking Office Worries About GOP 'Shredding' Constitution

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on December 07, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The next four years will be a very interesting study in Democrats rediscovering the Constitution. When they're in charge, the Constitution is 'outdated' and 'a threat to democracy.'

Advertisement

What they really mean is 'the Constitution gets in the way of our socialist plans', so they have to do away with it to force their agenda on the people.

But now that Donald Trump is in charge again, they're very worried about protecting that 'outdated' and 'threatening' document.

This is especially ironic coming from Jamie Raskin, who has made it very clear he intends to engage in an insurrection on January 6, 2025 to stop Trump from taking office

But then he might lose reelection.

Recommended

'This Picture Says It All': There's a Biden NOT in France As Trump Takes Over World Leader Role
Doug P.
Advertisement

Because Maryland has a lot of D.C. folk in it.

He really wants to virtue signal, though.

That's Raskin, alright.

They haven't spent one second pondering why they lost.

He is not a good guy. At all.

Advertisement

Just like the filibuster. They were all set to do away with it if Kamala Harris won, and now that she didn't, they want to keep it.

Hypocrites.

Never forget.

All of this.

Tags: CONSTITUTION DONALD TRUMP HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE JAMIE RASKIN REPUBLICANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'This Picture Says It All': There's a Biden NOT in France As Trump Takes Over World Leader Role
Doug P.
The End of ESG? Judge Rejects Target's Bid to Toss Shareholder Pride Backlash Lawsuit
Amy Curtis
Trump's Handshake With Macron in France Makes It Clear 'America Is Back!' (Guess Who Else Showed Up)
Doug P.
We Will End The Cult: Damning Revelations in Woman's Lawsuit Against the Doctor Who Butchered Her
Grateful Calvin
You Tell 'Em, Lefty! Based Phil Mickelson Speaks Out in Defense of Daniel Penny's Heroism
Grateful Calvin
A Date Which Will Live in Infamy: Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'This Picture Says It All': There's a Biden NOT in France As Trump Takes Over World Leader Role Doug P.
Advertisement