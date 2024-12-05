How Convenient: Amnesty International Changes Definition of 'Genocide' to Attack Israel
We Got Nothin': Guess What Justice Sotomayor Says Is Comparable to 'Gender Affirming' Mastectomies

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on December 05, 2024
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Remember when Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor was hailed as a 'wise Latina'? We do.

Since her appointment to the nation's highest court, however, she's been an interesting jurist with some interesting takes on everything from OSHA vaccine mandates to admitting she cries when the conservative-majority court issues a ruling she doesn't like.

Yesterday, we told you how Sotomayor said the risks of so-called 'gender affirming care' are no different than the risks that come from taking aspirin (trust us, they are).

Today, this absolute gem drops:

Yeah. We got nothin'.

They are not the same thing. Not at all.

Guess so.

Amen.

She absolutely has.

She. Should. Know. This.

Yeah.

Make it make sense.

Sotomayor is an embarassment.

Yes it is.

It's so bad.

