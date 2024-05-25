Cry More! SCOTUS Justice Sotomayor Admits She Sometimes Does This After Conservative Rulings

Justice Sonia Sotomayor not only cries after her colleagues in the nation's highest court render rulings she deems too conservative, she also admitted she cries about them, in public, to a Harvard crowd.

Liberal Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor says she sometimes cries over rulings made by conservative-majority court and hints more right-wing bombshells are to come https://t.co/nz0z6e9t1r pic.twitter.com/vH4QUnuLsP — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) May 25, 2024

The adults are back in charge …

Wait... a Supreme Court justice cries herself to sleep when she doesn't get her way? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 25, 2024

The melancholy magistrate revealed her misery to Harvard's Radcliffe Institute on Friday.

There are days that I've come to my office after an announcement of a case and closed my door and cried …

Nowhere in her remarks did Sotomayor bemoan the conservative-leaning court's failure to adhere to the Consitution (because they don't). Rather, the admission of legal lamentations were those of a judicial activist who believes her role is to legislate from the bench and turns on the waterworks when the Constitution is upheld.

If following the Constitution makes her cry MAYBE being a SCOTUS justice isn’t for her. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 25, 2024

You're doing it wrong, Sonia. That's not how any of this works.

We need wise, calm, reasoned, rational people on the Supreme Court...



clearly a bad career choice for her.... — Käijin̈ Säm̈ä (@wallybert) May 25, 2024

If Sotomayor weeps over the Constitutional process, what does that say about her stability as one of a handful of people appointed to the highest court?

She continued:

There are moments when I'm deeply, deeply sad. There are moments when, yes, even I feel desperation. We all do … But you have to own it, you have to accept it, you have to shed the tears and then you have to wipe them and get up.

Sotomayor even feels 'desperation'. She certainly sounds like someone who could, for example, leak a draft opinion on one of the most consequential decisions of the 21st century to the press … not that anything like THAT has ever happened.

Did Justice Sonia Sotomayor leak the Dobbs decision? Sure sounds like she did. Maybe she should be investigated and resign.



Am I doing this right? After all, she’s fair game if Alito and Thomas are. — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) May 25, 2024

Yes, we think you've got it.

Sotomayor leaked before. She will again.



From her eyes? Who knows? — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) May 25, 2024

So much leaking!

Does she also cry when forced to spell words that are longer than three letters? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) May 25, 2024

Justicing is hard, yo!

All of this — from the flags to Alito’s house to Sotomayor crying — is a coordinated effort to delegitimize the Supreme Court and fundamentally change it to the Democrats’ liking.



Don’t let them.



Also, Sonia: grow up. Big girls don’t cry. https://t.co/pa3OS8Gz7J — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 25, 2024

We're old enough to remember when it was patriotic heresy to say anything negative about the Supreme Court … and then Trump got to appoint three justices.

How things have changed. Democrats and the news media have created a new cottage industry out of trying to delegitimize one of our sacred institutions - a bedrock of our democracy that is one of the last threads keeping us from devolving into full fascism (are we doing this right?).

(Yes, we know we have a constitutional republic. We're just reminding you of the rhetoric from the Left when we criticize the government.)

Wise Latina https://t.co/JjqhFgHYXv — Holz10: Ho Bot Whisperer (@HolzRevivified) May 25, 2024

More like Cwies Latina, right?!

Frankly this makes my day.



She is an awful justice after all. https://t.co/g9rTHiEK4z — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) May 25, 2024

Yes!

Always great to start the day with a feel good story. — J. A. Kozinski (@j_kozinski) May 25, 2024

Exactly! There will be no wailing around here if we at Twitchy have anything to say about it.