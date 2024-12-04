Dilly Dally Tally: Blue States are Still Counting Votes a Month after Election...
DAMNING Admission: ACLU Lawyer Tells SCOTUS 'Gender Affirming Surgery' Doesn't Decrease Suicidality

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on December 04, 2024
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

We're going to hear a lot about the case argued before SCOTUS today -- the ACLU's challenge to Tennessee's law prohibiting 'gender affirming' surgeries for minors.

We've told you about it throughout the day, because there are a lot of highlights worth discussing, like Justice Alito using the 'gender fluid' argument against the pro-trans Leftists.

Here's another gem from Justice Alito:

This is correct, but ignores the fact that the risk of surgery actually increases 12-fold following surgery. We told you about that back in May of this year. This makes sense, because there are risks following 'gender affirming' surgery, including infection, sexual dysfunction, and required lifelong medical intervention/medication.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

The underlying issues are not addressed.

Exactly.

But the Left will tell us Trump is literally Hitler. Or something.

It's emotional manipulation, factually inaccurate, and gross.

The post continues,

The answer is that they want to trans children to sever families, in modern Marxist fashion

Yes. To sever those children from their families and render them incapable of having relationships and families of their own.

Truth.

Lawsuits and prison. For sure.

Weird how the Left just ignores this, isn't it?

They won't care, because it's a religious dogma for them.

It has to be devastating.

