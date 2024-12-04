DAMNING Admission: ACLU Lawyer Tells SCOTUS 'Gender Affirming Surgery' Doesn't Decrease Suicidality

We're going to hear a lot about the case argued before SCOTUS today -- the ACLU's challenge to Tennessee's law prohibiting 'gender affirming' surgeries for minors.

We've told you about it throughout the day, because there are a lot of highlights worth discussing, like Justice Alito using the 'gender fluid' argument against the pro-trans Leftists.

Here's another gem from Justice Alito:

Huge moment at SCOTUS. Alito pulled up Page 195 of the Cass report, showing that child sex-changes don't actually prevent suicide. ACLU attorney Chase Strangio admits in response that there's "no evidence" that these procedures actually reduce suicides.



pic.twitter.com/shl1PyGpS8 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 4, 2024

This is correct, but ignores the fact that the risk of surgery actually increases 12-fold following surgery. We told you about that back in May of this year. This makes sense, because there are risks following 'gender affirming' surgery, including infection, sexual dysfunction, and required lifelong medical intervention/medication.

That’s because even after they get the surgery, they still have their mental issues



The mental issues are the problem — Justin Harr 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Justburr0210) December 4, 2024

Ding! Ding! Ding!

The underlying issues are not addressed.

The voice v. photo of the ACLU attorney definitely says it all.

There are immutable anatomical and physiological traits in males and females that cannot be altered no matter how many scalpels or hormones you throw at someone. — Tenn Bear 🐻 (@akaBarni) December 4, 2024

Exactly.

You know who else sterilized mentally ill people to reduce them from breeding? The Nazis.



Cutting and mutilating children is pure insanity to treat mental illness. — Bryan McNally (@BryanDMcNally) December 4, 2024

But the Left will tell us Trump is literally Hitler. Or something.

The fact that the left says to parents, Your child will commit suicide if they do not mutilate and poison your children, is horrific. The twisted mind of these demons that perform these procedures deserves the worst form of punishment. — John V. (@narorome) December 4, 2024

It's emotional manipulation, factually inaccurate, and gross.

The trans mob openly admits the trans “treatment” aka mutilation therapy has no reduction in suicide



If they know and we know the treatment doesn’t reduce suicides, then why is it being used as a reason to promote it??



The answer is that they want to trans children to sever… — YachtMoney (@yat023) December 4, 2024

The post continues,

The answer is that they want to trans children to sever families, in modern Marxist fashion

Yes. To sever those children from their families and render them incapable of having relationships and families of their own.

Samuel Alito would be the greatest living American but for the fact that he serves alongside the actual greatest living American. https://t.co/fgCSORwDFX — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 4, 2024

Truth.

Years of them saying “do you want an alive son or a dead daughter” to emotionally blackmail parents into destroying their children



There should be 1000s of lawsuits… and ppl put in prison https://t.co/TaqpiCOAPJ — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) December 4, 2024

Lawsuits and prison. For sure.

The fact that surgery doesn’t reduce suicide but in fact increases the risk was well and firmly established decades ago by Johns Hopkins. https://t.co/8ZGjHghDUY — MacktheKnife (@KnifeMackthe) December 4, 2024

Weird how the Left just ignores this, isn't it?

The science is absolutely falling apart for the left here https://t.co/QhJPLsJy6q — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) December 4, 2024

They won't care, because it's a religious dogma for them.

Imagine your entire life you are indoctrinated, brainwashed, and forced to undergo a irreversible surgery. All for the most highest of courts to point out the underlying factor that your entire life is one big LIE. https://t.co/nweOQPmIaU — Israel Reyes (@yungiszyy) December 4, 2024

It has to be devastating.