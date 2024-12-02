Soft-on Crime: Daniel Penny Greeted by Chants of 'Guilty' As Closing Arguments Begin
Morally BANKRUPT: Denver Spends $356 MILLION on Illegal Immigrants

IRRELEVANT: New York Times Now Targeting Rumble for Being Better at Journalism Than They Are

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on December 02, 2024
AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

We don't despise the mainstream media nearly enough, because they sure as heck despise us.

A few weeks ago, we told how the Southern Poverty Law Center doxxed writers for the Babylon Bee's non-satire site, Not the Bee under the guise of 'journalism'. Before the election, The New York Times partnered with Media Matters to attack conservatives on YouTube.

Their aim is singular and clear: to silence conservatives in any form of media.

Now they're going after Rumble, the YouTube alternative streaming platform:

It's factual that Putin has discussed nuclear war amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and the Biden administration's apparent escalation of tensions.

If the NYT actually did journalism, they'd maybe dig into this. But they have an agenda.

Yeah.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

You can only scream 'WOLF!' so many times before people ignore you.

It sure is.

That too.

That death cannot come soon enough.

Nope.

They are anti-media.

Completely irrelevant.

They won't like that, but it's the truth.

Burning every ethical standard and semblance of objectivity to get Trump and the Republicans was a bad idea.

Oh well.

Reap what you sow.

Or, hear us out, they could learn to code.

Tags: MEDIA BIAS MEDIA LAPDOGS NEW YORK TIMES RUSSIA

