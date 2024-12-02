IRRELEVANT: New York Times Now Targeting Rumble for Being Better at Journalism Than They Are

We don't despise the mainstream media nearly enough, because they sure as heck despise us.

A few weeks ago, we told how the Southern Poverty Law Center doxxed writers for the Babylon Bee's non-satire site, Not the Bee under the guise of 'journalism'. Before the election, The New York Times partnered with Media Matters to attack conservatives on YouTube.

Their aim is singular and clear: to silence conservatives in any form of media.

Now they're going after Rumble, the YouTube alternative streaming platform:

Apparently the New York Times is coming after Rumble.



In the email correspondance below, its because Rumble creators are warning people of the potential of nuclear war. This is even after Putin has spoken about the potential of nuclear war and a new nuclear doctrine 🤔 https://t.co/8H6K9MuyhX — Chris Pavlovski (@chrispavlovski) December 2, 2024

It's factual that Putin has discussed nuclear war amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and the Biden administration's apparent escalation of tensions.

If the NYT actually did journalism, they'd maybe dig into this. But they have an agenda.

Sigh. Here we go again. 😞 pic.twitter.com/gswetHMH8x — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) December 2, 2024

NYT is so pathetic.



I'm not even sure they will achieve anything with this.



Maybe a few years ago it would have some effect, but I doubt at this point this hit piece will get any attention.



People have all but tuned out this kind of yellow journalism. — Clara Winslow (@clara_winslow) December 2, 2024

You can only scream 'WOLF!' so many times before people ignore you.

The New York Times is anti-American trash pic.twitter.com/qtYH5pglwm — Marc 🇺🇸 (@gopher_marc) December 2, 2024

Just like MSNBC, the NYT is on the verge of dying. — Hugo Vale (@HugoVale_) December 2, 2024

That death cannot come soon enough.

Not surprising. But with the credibility of the NYT, are people really paying attention? — Jesús Enrique Rosas - The Body Language Guy (@Knesix) December 2, 2024

When the legacy media’s MO is to hamper the dissemination of thought can they still be considered media.



Perhaps anti-media is a better classification for the NYTs. — John Dawson (@winthewestback) December 2, 2024

The New York Times is irrelevant https://t.co/YzFpeiHiIq — Jorge Madrid (@jorgemadridp) December 2, 2024

The New York Times is irrelevant https://t.co/ehKsbqlPx3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2024

And corporate news wonders why they are irrelevant.



Even die hard Neoliberals are realizing they have been lied to and are horrified at news figures that said Trump was a Nazi then jetting off to Mar-a-Logo to break bread with him. https://t.co/ASdEAqqBZM — JimmyfromDelaware (@PugsleyfromDela) December 2, 2024

Burning every ethical standard and semblance of objectivity to get Trump and the Republicans was a bad idea.

Now the NYT is writing a hit piece on those who report the very real possibility of a nuclear war, due to the failed policies & actions of the unelected in DC.

Perhaps they should write fantasy novels instead. Sheesh, https://t.co/OSc714rBtV — K (@mrsrdc1) December 2, 2024

Or, hear us out, they could learn to code.