New York Times / Media Matters for America Hit Piece Just Dropped

You no doubt have heard that the New York Times has seemingly reached rock bottom with their collaboration with Media Matters for America to silence conservative voices spreading "disinformation" on YouTube. Don't think for a minute that the New York Times cares about misinformation or disinformation. If so, they would have never partnered up with the far-left propaganda outfit, Media Matters for America.

Many right-wing figures were targeted including Tucker Carlson and Ben Shapiro.

Just today, the piece dropped.

🚨NEW: The New York Times conservative hit piece just dropped. The NYT and Media Matters attempt to pressure Google (YouTube) to remove 30 voices: Rudy Giuliani, Tucker Carlson, Ben Shapiro, Kash Patel, Benny Johnson, Mike Davis, Ted Cruz, RFK Jr., and more.



Media Matters… pic.twitter.com/JxlJVIeqD4 — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) October 31, 2024

It's a part of an effort to pressure their high-tech ally, YouTube to fall in line with their censorship agenda.

Media Matters is irrelevant.

They are nothing more than a digital bird cage liner.



They are used as a tool by those that don't want free speech. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) October 31, 2024

Fortunately, it doesn't seem to be having the impact they hoped it would. From the NYT article (you'll have to find the link yourself, since this editor wants no part in giving them click-revenue):

Kayla Gogarty, a research director at Media Matters who led the analysis, said that “YouTube is allowing these right-wing accounts and channels to undermine the 2024 results.” A YouTube spokeswoman said none of the 286 videos violated its community guidelines. “The ability to openly debate political ideas, even those that are controversial, is an important value — especially in the midst of election season,” she said in a statement.

Do you know how your know you're dealing with an honest fact-checker or misinformation "expert"? Simple, look at what they focus on and what they ignore. You rarely see the Democrat's spin, exaggerations and outright lies called out and it's not because Democrats are honest.

Media Matters is an anti American, anti free speech, hate group. https://t.co/RtgoNMbGKI — Ian King (@gioadn) October 31, 2024

Yes. MMFA was an operation of left-wing dirtbag, David Brock to go after Fox News back in the day. Their writers, for the most part, are not just committed leftists, but some of the most ethically challenged, nasty people to ever sit behind laptop keyboards.

If you want to know who's telling the truth, it's not the people who are trying to censor opposing views. https://t.co/KLWSwyQuxg — Nancy Pearcey (@NancyRPearcey) October 31, 2024

You can rely on this simple fact.

Every single election there is a coordinated effort between the media and discredited far-left groups like Media Matters to censor opposition voices.



They want to interfere in elections to stop "election interference." It's amazing. https://t.co/Par2VcXjW1 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 31, 2024

In order to be a journalist, you have to have your self-awareness surgically removed.

The fact that the New York Times and Media Matters are censoring scum is not a surprise. The fact YouTube did not cave to their demands, is. https://t.co/ipVCBgzOQ2 — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 31, 2024

And for that, we're thankful.

