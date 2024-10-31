SCORE! Green Bay Packer Running Back A.J. Dillon Endorses Donald Trump
New York Times / Media Matters for America Hit Piece Just Dropped

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  6:30 PM on October 31, 2024
Townhall Media

You no doubt have heard that the New York Times has seemingly reached rock bottom with their collaboration with Media Matters for America to silence conservative voices spreading "disinformation" on YouTube. Don't think for a minute that the New York Times cares about misinformation or disinformation. If so, they would have never partnered up with the far-left propaganda outfit, Media Matters for America.

Many right-wing figures were targeted including Tucker Carlson and Ben Shapiro.

Just today, the piece dropped.

It's a part of an effort to pressure their high-tech ally, YouTube to fall in line with their censorship agenda.

Fortunately, it doesn't seem to be having the impact they hoped it would. From the NYT article (you'll have to find the link yourself, since this editor wants no part in giving them click-revenue):

Kayla Gogarty, a research director at Media Matters who led the analysis, said that “YouTube is allowing these right-wing accounts and channels to undermine the 2024 results.”

“The ability to openly debate political ideas, even those that are controversial, is an important value — especially in the midst of election season,” she said in a statement.

Do you know how your know you're dealing with an honest fact-checker or misinformation "expert"? Simple, look at what they focus on and what they ignore. You rarely see the Democrat's spin, exaggerations and outright lies called out and it's not because Democrats are honest.

Yes. MMFA was an operation of left-wing dirtbag, David Brock to go after Fox News back in the day. Their writers, for the most part, are not just committed leftists, but some of the most ethically challenged, nasty people to ever sit behind laptop keyboards.

You can rely on this simple fact.

In order to be a journalist, you have to have your self-awareness surgically removed.

And for that, we're thankful.

***

