Spoken Like a Kennedy: Maria Shriver Excuses Hunter Biden Pardon As a 'Father Caring for His Son'

We've covered a lot about the Hunter Biden pardon. Last night, this writer told you about the narrative surrounding President Joe Biden's pardon of his son: namely, that he's just a really loving dad who cares about his recovering drug addict, criminal son.

This completely ignores the fact Joe Biden himself vowed to respect the courts and not pardon his son multiple times, and the fact the media and even White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also said he'd do no such thing. Here's a video of all the times they lied, as a matter of fact.

So now that they can't hide behind the 'See? Joe Biden respects the rule of law, unlike that felon Donald Trump!', they're all going to run with this 'loving father' narrative.

Here's Maria Shriver jumping on the bandwagon:

A father caring for his son, doing what he can do. May we all move forward and may we all allow others to move forward. Mercy, grace, forgiveness. Onward.



Before you say, “He said he wouldn’t do this.” People change their minds. People’s hearts move them to make new decisions.… https://t.co/PReawmrvsz — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) December 2, 2024

How many people did Joe Biden's crime legislation put in prison? How many sons of loving fathers were put behind bars? They didn't get 'mercy' or 'grace.'

What a steaming pile of B.S. this is.

I’ll await your grace and forgiveness when President Trump pardons all the J6ers subjected to legit selective, political prosecution — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) December 2, 2024

Trump better pardon them all. Day One.

And point to this pardon as the reason why.

It’s (D)ifferent when your side does it. You know damn well if he was a republican, you would be screeching to high heaven. The double standards are part of the reason your side lost. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) December 2, 2024

We all know it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

They'll spend the next four years reminding us of this.

Hunter Biden could snort cocaine off a Russian hooker’s butt while brandishing an illegally-purchased gun on 5th Avenue and you folks would still defend Joe Biden. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) December 2, 2024

'He's just a loving father!'

So caring he never met his grand daughter. Vile — Lisa Says (@LisaPurdue2) December 2, 2024

They don't even acknowledge her existence.

And, frankly, given how Hunter turned out it's probably for the best.

No, it’s pretty much a corrupt politician, pardoning his corrupt son. — The Major 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@saltymarine80) December 2, 2024

To protect himself from criminal prosecution.

I can understand as a parent why Biden pardoned his son but it is a deep blow to democratic principles and norms coming from the democrats. It surrenders moral high ground on that front. Sad. — Brenda (@Brenmco) December 2, 2024

The moral high ground is gone.

So is 'no one is above the law.'

That argument is dead in the water and Joe Biden drowned it.

Ok well not one peep out of you when Trump pardons Jan 6 people.

And abortion clinic protestors.

You just sit down and shut it. https://t.co/Ny4FQEuVtJ — Jodi (@APLMom) December 2, 2024

They will meltdown when this happens.

Maria would know about members of powerful families not being punished for crimes they commit. https://t.co/QRgU4kICQI — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) December 2, 2024

Yes she would.

I’m beginning to understand why Arnold banged the maid. https://t.co/dveGPEuY7z — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 2, 2024

Ouch.