Spoken Like a Kennedy: Maria Shriver Excuses Hunter Biden Pardon As a 'Father Caring for His Son'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on December 02, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

We've covered a lot about the Hunter Biden pardon. Last night, this writer told you about the narrative surrounding President Joe Biden's pardon of his son: namely, that he's just a really loving dad who cares about his recovering drug addict, criminal son. 

This completely ignores the fact Joe Biden himself vowed to respect the courts and not pardon his son multiple times, and the fact the media and even White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also said he'd do no such thing. Here's a video of all the times they lied, as a matter of fact. 

So now that they can't hide behind the 'See? Joe Biden respects the rule of law, unlike that felon Donald Trump!', they're all going to run with this 'loving father' narrative.

Here's Maria Shriver jumping on the bandwagon:

How many people did Joe Biden's crime legislation put in prison? How many sons of loving fathers were put behind bars? They didn't get 'mercy' or 'grace.'

What a steaming pile of B.S. this is.

Trump better pardon them all. Day One.

And point to this pardon as the reason why.

We all know it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

They'll spend the next four years reminding us of this.

'He's just a loving father!'

They don't even acknowledge her existence.

And, frankly, given how Hunter turned out it's probably for the best.

To protect himself from criminal prosecution.

The moral high ground is gone. 

So is 'no one is above the law.'

That argument is dead in the water and Joe Biden drowned it.

They will meltdown when this happens.

Yes she would.

Ouch.

