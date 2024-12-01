New Narrative Dropped! Former State Department Analyst Says Joe Pardoned Hunter Because He's a Good Dad

When the news of President Joe Biden's pardon of Hunter dropped, this writer told her Twitchy colleagues that the excuse for this -- after months of Biden and the media saying he'd never issue a pardon -- would be that Joe simply loves his son.

She was right:

Put aside the president, the politics and the pardon, this is simply put -a father who deeply loves, cares for, and is forgiving of his son. https://t.co/2qRRtAu29V — Aaron David Miller (@aarondmiller2) December 2, 2024

Imagine if this were Donald Trump issuing a sweeping pardon for Erick or Don Jr. The media would not be so conciliatory.

What a load of B.S. this is.

Is he forgiving him in his capacity as a father or president? Because you can do one without the other.



Hunter got the way he was because his father constantly confused the two. — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) December 2, 2024

And because Joe Biden isn't the good father the media portray him to be.

I'm sure you would say the exact same thing if Trump was doing this, right? — Pam D (@soirchick) December 2, 2024

Not a chance.

No, a father would expect better of his son and let him suffer the consequences of his behavior. — Teri (@TeriChristoph) December 2, 2024

Especially after lying to the American people for months about it.

And for lecturing us about how no one is above the law.

Gtfo with that s**t. The entire family are lowlife criminals. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 2, 2024

There are a lot of fathers who love their sons, but if those sons commit crimes, they go to prison.

A father doesn’t show love by excusing his son’s crimes. A father would want his son to face punishment for his crimes. — The Jorster (@jorster) December 2, 2024

And learn from it.

I’m a son, I have a dad. Can I lie to the feds next time I buy a gun? Oh, and cheat on my taxes too? — Thuglas MacArthur (@thuggiemac) December 2, 2024

Sure. If you want an all-expenses paid trip to Club Fed for 15 to 20 years.

"Put aside the fundamental aspects of this story and it's a different story."



Really insightful. — FlatEarthGlobalLeader (@HumilityGlutton) December 2, 2024

So insightful.

A bigger lickspittle than John Harwood. https://t.co/V9U0y1tr8n — GumSlinger (@GumSlinger) December 2, 2024

Quite the achievement, that.

That’s true. It’s also true that you are a world-historical buffoon. https://t.co/bnW82vNhkN — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) December 2, 2024

No lie detected.

Forgiving your son does not require you to pardon him for crimes committed against the state. https://t.co/mfhq7ROwDL — Boo (@IzaBooboo) December 2, 2024

No, it does not.

And he had to lie about it for a year because if he hadn’t, Republicans would have pounced. That’ll be the argument, more or less. https://t.co/yVwpzGDsrR — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 2, 2024

Those mean ol' pouncing Republicans.

You can't "put aside the president" in this discussion. A normal dad doesn't have the power to excuse a family member from the legal consequences of their actions. That's kind of what the controversy is about: abuse of power to benefit one's friends and family. https://t.co/aWfA3HHmxG — Danae Hudlow (@danae_hudlow) December 2, 2024

They know this. They want to pretend we don't know this.

We do.

Here we go with this garbage https://t.co/osBkw1ZKfg — Brick Top aka Mr.Pulford (@Eradicator_NYC) December 2, 2024

And that's all it is -- garbage.

But it'll be the narrative tomorrow. Watch.