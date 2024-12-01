All and All It's Just Another BRICS In The Wall: Trump Threatens Tariffs...
New Narrative Dropped! Former State Department Analyst Says Joe Pardoned Hunter Because He's a Good Dad

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:30 PM on December 01, 2024
Meme screenshot

When the news of President Joe Biden's pardon of Hunter dropped, this writer told her Twitchy colleagues that the excuse for this -- after months of Biden and the media saying he'd never issue a pardon -- would be that Joe simply loves his son.

She was right:

Imagine if this were Donald Trump issuing a sweeping pardon for Erick or Don Jr. The media would not be so conciliatory.

What a load of B.S. this is.

And because Joe Biden isn't the good father the media portray him to be.

Not a chance.

Especially after lying to the American people for months about it.

And for lecturing us about how no one is above the law.

There are a lot of fathers who love their sons, but if those sons commit crimes, they go to prison.

And learn from it.

Sure. If you want an all-expenses paid trip to Club Fed for 15 to 20 years.

So insightful.

Quite the achievement, that.

No lie detected.

No, it does not.

Those mean ol' pouncing Republicans.

They know this. They want to pretend we don't know this.

We do.

And that's all it is -- garbage.

But it'll be the narrative tomorrow. Watch.

