Intifada So Tender and Mild! Pro-Hamas Goons Take to NYC Streets to Protest Rockefeller Christmas Tree

Christmas is the season of joy and goodwill towards men. Which is why the Left hates it: joy and warmth and love are antithetical to everything they believe in. To that end, there isn't anything they won't attack.

Not even Christmas trees. Back in 2014, the Lefties wanted to burn down the Rockefeller Christmas tree and in 2021 a vagrant set fire to the Fox News Christmas tree (and the Left didn't think that was newsworthy).

The pro-Hamas, pro-terror goons tried to interrupt the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and they marched in NYC with a specific disdain for the Rockefeller Christmas tree:

NOW: "We Don't want no Christmas Tree!" protesters chant and "Intifada Intifada!" as they march by the Rockefeller Christmas Tree in Manhattan on #BlackFriday



Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 @FreedomNTV [email protected] to license pic.twitter.com/17ICmoJdv7 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 29, 2024

We bet they're a blast at parties.

This is a free country. But if they don't have a permit to protest on a New York City street, then they should all be arrested. — Peri Fine (@Perifinesse) November 29, 2024

Yep.

If they don't like western culture - why are they here? — Mary G Lamarche (@g_lamarche) November 29, 2024

To destroy Western culture.

I can’t figure out how they get to shut down major thoroughfares so often. Are they really getting this many permits ? — Amir Fühl (@tomada36) November 30, 2024

They cannot.

Petulant children... — LifeLong Patriot (Shannon) (@LL_PATRIOT) November 29, 2024

And nothing more.

I hope NBC gets supreme security and put on a spectacular lighting of the tree show and that none of those sick bastards get any air time. — peace (@ddRez5) November 29, 2024

Same.

We'll help them pack.

It sure is.

Interesting. Are Israelis into Christmas trees? Can’t figure out why anti-Israel activists would be so concerned about Christmas trees. Unless they have another agenda. Tough to say. https://t.co/hcRUwBtv2G — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) November 30, 2024

THIS. It's not about Israel, per se. It's about everything and anything the Left doesn't like.

They're just using Israel as the current excuse to be terrorist-sympathizing, culture-destroying goons.

The worst people in the country https://t.co/pQSHLEm7bU — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 30, 2024

Absolutely.

That'll show... The New York City decoration committee... https://t.co/jva1IfOvDk — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) November 30, 2024

So brave and bold.

is there literally anything they won’t ruin? https://t.co/qkQMi091ot — ANTIFASHEDDIE 🇺🇸 (@antifasheddie) November 29, 2024

Nope. Not a thing.