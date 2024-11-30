Intifada So Tender and Mild! Pro-Hamas Goons Take to NYC Streets to Protest Rockefeller Christmas Tree

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Tells MSNBC Doesn't Think Mass Deportations Will Happen
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on November 30, 2024
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File

Christmas is the season of joy and goodwill towards men. Which is why the Left hates it: joy and warmth and love are antithetical to everything they believe in. To that end, there isn't anything they won't attack.

Not even Christmas trees. Back in 2014, the Lefties wanted to burn down the Rockefeller Christmas tree and in 2021 a vagrant set fire to the Fox News Christmas tree (and the Left didn't think that was newsworthy).

The pro-Hamas, pro-terror goons tried to interrupt the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and they marched in NYC with a specific disdain for the Rockefeller Christmas tree:

We bet they're a blast at parties.

Yep.

To destroy Western culture.

They cannot.

And nothing more.

Same.

We'll help them pack.

It sure is.

THIS. It's not about Israel, per se. It's about everything and anything the Left doesn't like.

They're just using Israel as the current excuse to be terrorist-sympathizing, culture-destroying goons.

Absolutely.

So brave and bold.

Nope. Not a thing.

