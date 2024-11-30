Flee Speech: Is Dem Party’s Solution to Debate and Dissension a Big Blue...
VIP: What I Learned About the Left While Visiting London

ZERO Self-Awareness: Andrew Cuomo's Tone Deaf Thanksgiving Wish Gets ROASTED Like a Holiday Turkey

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on November 30, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

There have been rumors Andrew Cuomo is going to throw his hat in the ring and run for mayor of NYC. It's incredibly tone deaf given the political heat he's facing for his handling of COVID and other scandals that plagued his time as governor.

We're sure this post was meant to endear him to voters but, hoo boy, is it tone deaf and callous:

Back in September, this writer told you about Cuomo testifying before Congress about his handling of COVID nursing home policies and deaths, and the fact that Cuomo himself not only altered death numbers but lied about it. The House COVID panel recommended charges.

It's incredibly insensitive of Cuomo to post that, seeing as there are a lot of families missing loved ones this Thanksgiving thanks to his policies and lies.

This will always be a sore spot for this writer. Her father died during COVID of an unrelated illness and her family couldn't hold a proper funeral.

Ghoul is too kind.

Zero self-awareness.

Far too many.

We certainly hope so.

We are truly sorry for your loss.

Not a chance.

Really, really messed up.

Janice lost both of her in-laws thanks to Cuomo's COVID policies.

Yeah, a hard no for a lot of NYC residents.

We'll never forget.

