ZERO Self-Awareness: Andrew Cuomo's Tone Deaf Thanksgiving Wish Gets ROASTED Like a Holiday Turkey

There have been rumors Andrew Cuomo is going to throw his hat in the ring and run for mayor of NYC. It's incredibly tone deaf given the political heat he's facing for his handling of COVID and other scandals that plagued his time as governor.

We're sure this post was meant to endear him to voters but, hoo boy, is it tone deaf and callous:

Hope everyone has a wonderful day surrounded by loved ones.



From my family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving 🦃🍁 pic.twitter.com/Pnx6j82Egt — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) November 28, 2024

Back in September, this writer told you about Cuomo testifying before Congress about his handling of COVID nursing home policies and deaths, and the fact that Cuomo himself not only altered death numbers but lied about it. The House COVID panel recommended charges.

It's incredibly insensitive of Cuomo to post that, seeing as there are a lot of families missing loved ones this Thanksgiving thanks to his policies and lies.

Because of you my mother died alone and it was illegal to have funeral Mass. — Mark G SSC (@MarkG_MV) November 28, 2024

This will always be a sore spot for this writer. Her father died during COVID of an unrelated illness and her family couldn't hold a proper funeral.

a LOT of families have empty seats at the table becuase YOU forced illness into their lives. face that. live with that, you horrible, horrible ghoul. — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) November 28, 2024

Ghoul is too kind.

Unless they don't have loved ones due to dying from your policies during covid. Self aware much? — B. Dan Berger 🇺🇸 (@BDanBerger) November 29, 2024

Zero self-awareness.

@andrewcuomo How many grandparents + mothers and fathers + mothers were sent to their death and died alone because of you? You killed all of those people during Covid because of your terrible policies & failure to serve the citizens that you actually represent, instead of your… — Marcus4Rochester (@Marcus4Roc) November 28, 2024

Far too many.

You are still one of the worst human beings on the planet. And you have blood on your hands. We will pummel you if you attempt to run for anything again. — Pamela Sedmak (@PamelaSedmak) November 28, 2024

We certainly hope so.

Nice to see your kids still have a grandma…my kids don’t.

RIP to my mom 9/14/2021 — NicoleTarinaM2 (@NicoleTarinaM2) November 28, 2024

We are truly sorry for your loss.

Ahhh isn’t that lovely you are pictured with your mother. Would have you put her in a nursing home with Covid patients — Maria ✝️🔥🇺🇸💎🍊 (@maria_w_nj) November 30, 2024

Not a chance.

Oh boy. That’s kinda messed up considering what you did. — Matthew Kennedy (@mattkennedy117) November 29, 2024

Really, really messed up.

How fortunate for him. https://t.co/cuOTmObqGZ — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 30, 2024

Janice lost both of her in-laws thanks to Cuomo's COVID policies.

You killed our loved ones’, so no… https://t.co/hHv3vloUcS — VoicesForSeniors (@Voices4Seniors) November 30, 2024

Yeah, a hard no for a lot of NYC residents.

Hey, remember when you forced COVID patients into nursing homes, resulting in thousands of unnecessary deaths? The survivors of those deceased loved ones remember. So does everyone else. https://t.co/ocXY92HKOU — I'm a woman, and I'm mad as Hell (@nowhere_nh) November 29, 2024

We'll never forget.