'GRANDMA KILLER': Emails Show Cuomo PERSONALLY Altered COVID Nursing Home Death Numbers and LIED About It

At the beginning of September, we told you disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo would be testifying in front of Congress about his role in sending COVID patients to nursing homes. The move killed many seniors in The Empire State, and back at a hearing in June the panel that questioned Cuomo found his behavior 'shockingly callous' as he denied responsibility for issuing the directive that sent thousands of seniors to an early grave.

Well, it turns out Cuomo personally altered COVID death numbers related to his nursing home directive and that he lied during the hearing in June.

We also call that 'perjury'.

Cuomo personally altered COVID nursing-home death report that low-balled fatalities, emails show: report https://t.co/ZhvWK3K9qc pic.twitter.com/9trJLcFxe2 — New York Post (@nypost) September 19, 2024

More from The New York Post (emphasis added):

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo personally altered a state review that lowballed the nursing home COVID-19 death count, emails detailed in a new report show – a revelation that directly contradicts his claims he had nothing to do with it. Emails and congressional documents undercut Cuomo’s defiant assertion during a summer congressional grilling that he never saw or even had any memory of the state Health Department report, the New York Times first reported. “Governor’s edits are attached for your review,” Cuomo’s assistant wrote to the then-governor’s senior staff in June 2020, the Times report states.

He. Knew.

He knew his directive killed thousands of New York seniors and did irreparable harm to families.

He. KNEW. And lied.

Sounds like somebody needs to look into Tim Waltz nursing home deaths https://t.co/RMQF8EYrpS — Cyber Journey (@CyberJourneyKs) September 19, 2024

@ChrisCuomo remember when you and your brother did comedy skits when this was going down? Good times. — LFGM (@WhiteGuyRich) September 19, 2024

Sad that the New York Post gotta say it. Cuomo Sucks and that was no more apparent than during the horrors of Pandemic Year 1 https://t.co/3svx4VaTGM — Dr. Claw (@DrClaw77) September 19, 2024

Love how it’s taking this long to show what any logical person knew already. He should be in jail along with the other governors that did this in their state. Millions of dollars in field hospitals were never used, instead they put it with the most vulnerable population https://t.co/GdzrWfAJ57 — Christopher Lena (@SdotLENA) September 19, 2024

And he wants to be the next mayor of New York City. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/NzgrKEfzEA — Jack Milko (@jack_milko) September 19, 2024

Scumbag. Now he wants to run for Mayor of NYC. And, the sad part is.....New Yorkers will vote him in. New York deserves everything that happens to it, because they keep voting clowns like this in. Cuomo has been riding daddy's coat-tails his whole life. https://t.co/BSxk2xeiLr — Margaret (@MargieBach2007) September 19, 2024

Here's more details on the emails.

NEW: Earlier this summer, @andrewcuomo told Congress he had no memory of reviewing a 2020 DOH report about nursing homes deaths before its release.



New reporting appears to show Mr. Cuomo not only saw the report but personally wrote parts of early drafts https://t.co/sPpNvgHHo1 pic.twitter.com/MMIZwGFf6T — Ben Oreskes (@boreskes) September 19, 2024

The headline from The New York Times is a gross understatement:

“Undersold” is an understatement. Cuomo lied at his Congressional Subcommittee Hearing in June. https://t.co/KfRUQdIJTX pic.twitter.com/HSi8SXmIgD — Joni Kletter (@JoniKletter) September 19, 2024

“Undersold” maybe the NYT headline writers’ most absurd euphemism for “lied through his teeth about” yet: https://t.co/3uiTiylZZG — Philip Gourevitch (@PGourevitch) September 19, 2024

And, as always, this writer thinks of Janice Dean, who lost both of her in-laws to Cuomo's gross negligence.

It absolutely is. He lied in June.

He needs to be held accountable.