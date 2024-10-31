House COVID Recommends DOJ Charges Against Former NY Gov Andrew Cuomo Over COVID Nursing Home Deaths

A little over a month ago, we told you how former New York governor Andrew Cuomo testified before a Congressional committee that was investigating his involvement in COVID-related nursing home deaths. In June, Cuomo was grilled by the panel who didn't see him show a lot of remorse.

In that September story, the committee also saw damning emails that proved Cuomo not only knew about nursing home deaths, but that he personally altered the numbers and then lied about it.

Now, he may FINALLY be facing justice for his crimes:

Breaking News: A House panel on Covid plans to refer former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York to the Justice Department for potential prosecution for “false statements.” https://t.co/CQ3jZMtMXU — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 31, 2024

More from The New York Times:

A House subcommittee has referred former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of New York to the Justice Department for potential prosecution, accusing him of lying to Congress about his involvement in a state Covid report on nursing home deaths. Mr. Cuomo was accused of engaging in a “conscious, calculated effort” to avoid accountability for his handling of nursing homes where thousands of people died of Covid, according to the referral from the Republican-led House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. The referral, which was sent Wednesday night to the Justice Department, was signed by the subcommittee chairman, Representative Brad Wenstrup, Republican of Ohio. No other committee member, including the ranking Democrat, Representative Raul Ruiz of California, signed the referral letter, in a potential sign of political partisanship.

So much for his political comeback, huh?

Cuomosexuals hardest hit. — Holden (@Holden114) October 31, 2024

He'll have plenty of time to be their penpals from behind bars.

He should absolutely be in jail, directly responsible for 15k preventable deaths @JaniceDean — BGE (@ih8theLIRR) October 31, 2024

As always, the issue isn't necessarily the incompetence, it's the subsequent lying and the coverup that are.

Obviously he's not useful to @TheDemocrats anymore — Captain America (@Cpn_America) October 31, 2024

Or he's being offered up as a sacrificial lamb so the Dems can say, 'See! We're tough on crime, too!'

How many died because of his actions? Give him the maximum... — Zero (@neutral_zero_0) October 31, 2024

Throw the book at him.

He went on CNN with his brother and laughed about giant swabs while seniors died under his watch.

GET WRECKED https://t.co/e81sld8k7U — THE Accidental Pentecostal (@iRevMatt) October 31, 2024

We hope he does.

Are we in trouble again? https://t.co/cw0Ne5IRzW — Cuomo's Nipple Rings (@cuomosniprings) October 31, 2024

We don't know if you'll be allowed to join him in prison, alas.

Nail him to the wall https://t.co/lDd0d06LKK — Al’s Lacrosse (@lacrosse_al) October 31, 2024

YUP.

As always, this writer thinks about Janice Dean, who lost both of her in-laws due to Cuomo's policies.

.@Andrewcuomo doesn’t want to be tagged here on @X because he’s a small little man that likes to bully grieving families. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 31, 2024

For her, and for the other grieving families, we hope justice is served.