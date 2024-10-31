House COVID Recommends DOJ Charges Against Former NY Gov Andrew Cuomo Over COVID Nursing Home Deaths

Cringers Assemble! Avengers Actors' Kamala Ad Has Voters Wishing for Another Thanos Snap
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on October 31, 2024
ImgFlip

A little over a month ago, we told you how former New York governor Andrew Cuomo testified before a Congressional committee that was investigating his involvement in COVID-related nursing home deaths. In June, Cuomo was grilled by the panel who didn't see him show a lot of remorse.

In that September story, the committee also saw damning emails that proved Cuomo not only knew about nursing home deaths, but that he personally altered the numbers and then lied about it.

Now, he may FINALLY be facing justice for his crimes:

More from The New York Times:

A House subcommittee has referred former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of New York to the Justice Department for potential prosecution, accusing him of lying to Congress about his involvement in a state Covid report on nursing home deaths.

Mr. Cuomo was accused of engaging in a “conscious, calculated effort” to avoid accountability for his handling of nursing homes where thousands of people died of Covid, according to the referral from the Republican-led House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The referral, which was sent Wednesday night to the Justice Department, was signed by the subcommittee chairman, Representative Brad Wenstrup, Republican of Ohio. No other committee member, including the ranking Democrat, Representative Raul Ruiz of California, signed the referral letter, in a potential sign of political partisanship.

So much for his political comeback, huh?

He'll have plenty of time to be their penpals from behind bars.

As always, the issue isn't necessarily the incompetence, it's the subsequent lying and the coverup that are.

Or he's being offered up as a sacrificial lamb so the Dems can say, 'See! We're tough on crime, too!'

Throw the book at him.

He went on CNN with his brother and laughed about giant swabs while seniors died under his watch.

We hope he does.

We don't know if you'll be allowed to join him in prison, alas.

YUP.

As always, this writer thinks about Janice Dean, who lost both of her in-laws due to Cuomo's policies.

For her, and for the other grieving families, we hope justice is served.

