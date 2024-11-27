Now That the Election's Over, Chris Cillizza Says It's Safe to Admit Tim Walz Was a BAD Pick for VP

So Much for Body Positivity, Huh? Biden Proposes Rule for Medicare/Medicaid Coverage of...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on November 27, 2024
Twitchy

This writer is going to take a victory lap. Back in August, she said Tim Walz was a terrible pick for VP. He was weighed down by his record on crime, COVID, his views on socialism, and is very in-your-face weirdness.

And now the media are catching up to where she was almost four months ago:

Hahahahahahahahaha.

These are the people who think they're our moral and intellectual superiors.

Forgive us for laughing.

Mark your calendars, because this writer is going to say Chris is right here.

Yeah, that turned out to be the pot calling the kettle black, didn't it?

The more voters got to know J.D. Vance, the more they realized he's not only normal, but likable. He was the only candidate to end the campaign with net positive favorability.

This is not an excuse. As POTUS, Kamala would've been expected to make very big decisions within very limited timeframes.

It was a test of her leadership and policy-making skills. And she failed it.

The theory that she picked Walz because he was going viral is an interesting one. This writer won't lie about that, and it fits with a campaign that ran on vibes and relying on social media to drag them across the finish line.

Harris was clearly fed up with Walz in the waning days of the campaign.

And the whole 'big dad energy' thing was a lie.

Because Walz is weird.

Seriously. There's something deeply, fundamentally off about that man.

And a lot of it was the media trying to gin up fake momentum and enthusiasm.

He was a liar, Chris.

You don't have to spin it as 'exaggerating' or 'misremembering' -- the dude straight up lied about his military record and a slew of other things.

He sure did pick a side.

Please, tell us, Chris.

Or four months ago.

All the media do is lie.

