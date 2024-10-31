WATCH: Even Kamala Harris Is FED UP With Weirdo Walz

Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes! Pramila Jayapal Thinks You're Too Dumb to Realize...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on October 31, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Tim Walz is a weirdo. We don't know exactly what's going on with him, but he's an odd duck. Most people are getting fed up with it, and it's so off-putting. Not quite as off-putting as his insistence Donald Trump's supporters are Nazis, but it's definitely not the embodiment of masculinity the Left wants it to be.

Even Kamala Harris is getting tired of his nonsense. 

WATCH:

The way she's pulling his hand on the stage. LOL.

It's bizarre.

Yep.

Aaaaaand we're dead.

Jazz hands! Jazz hands! Jazz hands!

And she picked him.

So that's on you, Kamala.

Exactly.

Failed theater kids cannot be running this nation.

Laughed out loud at this.

Ha!

Same.

That whole 'J.D. Vance is weird' thing was 100% pure projection.

Lord help us.

