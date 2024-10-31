WATCH: Even Kamala Harris Is FED UP With Weirdo Walz

Tim Walz is a weirdo. We don't know exactly what's going on with him, but he's an odd duck. Most people are getting fed up with it, and it's so off-putting. Not quite as off-putting as his insistence Donald Trump's supporters are Nazis, but it's definitely not the embodiment of masculinity the Left wants it to be.

Even Kamala Harris is getting tired of his nonsense.

WATCH:

Even Kamala is like “bro, stop” at the end of this. pic.twitter.com/kbgCJCC3dP — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 30, 2024

The way she's pulling his hand on the stage. LOL.

What is with the freakin' leg kick? Dude has some sort of spasm or something. — Tony-TBone (@TwinlakeTony) October 30, 2024

It's bizarre.

Can't wait until he has to crawl back to Minnesota after this is over. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) October 30, 2024

Yep.

I'm giving him a new nickname:



Governor Jazz-Hands. — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) October 31, 2024

Aaaaaand we're dead.

Jazz hands! Jazz hands! Jazz hands!

She hates him. I mean, she hates everybody, but this is a special hate. — Moog Rogue (@MoogRogue) October 30, 2024

And she picked him.

So that's on you, Kamala.

This dude is just the oddest duck



Chance of something weird coming out someday about Tim Walz: 90%



Same chance for JD Vance: 0% — The Watchdog (@TheWatchdogDBQ) October 30, 2024

Exactly.

See this with inexperienced actors! They are taught to accentuate otherwise subtle movements and body language for the camera/on stage; small movements don't usu get captured. It's also part of "emote" training.



It's the whole failed theater kid thing again. https://t.co/zrMyNfuNav — Pro Libertate NYC (@ProLibertateNYC) October 31, 2024

Failed theater kids cannot be running this nation.

Laughed out loud at this.

I've not seen a man act like that on stage since the days of Liberace at Radio City Music Hall. https://t.co/3MtNYHrNJp — TonyWendice (@tonywendice1954) October 31, 2024

Ha!

The deepest depths of my desire is for these two to lose. https://t.co/znmW4n9jFs — Cidolfus (@aerranus) October 31, 2024

Same.

It’s truly incredible that they tried to paint JD Vance as weird and then decided to trot out this fruitcake https://t.co/xQADeCugO6 — Andrew (@the_glish) October 31, 2024

That whole 'J.D. Vance is weird' thing was 100% pure projection.

Remember, if you vote Kamala, this is one heartbeat from the presidency https://t.co/VMOdZzPnUo pic.twitter.com/0u002r0bIo — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 31, 2024

Lord help us.