WATCH: Even Kamala Harris Is FED UP With Weirdo Walz

Tim Walz is a weirdo. We don't know exactly what's going on with him, but he's an odd duck. Most people are getting fed up with it, and it's so off-putting. Not quite as off-putting as his insistence Donald Trump's supporters are Nazis, but it's definitely not the embodiment of masculinity the Left wants it to be.
Even Kamala Harris is getting tired of his nonsense.
WATCH:
Even Kamala is like “bro, stop” at the end of this. pic.twitter.com/kbgCJCC3dP— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 30, 2024
The way she's pulling his hand on the stage. LOL.
What is with the freakin' leg kick? Dude has some sort of spasm or something.— Tony-TBone (@TwinlakeTony) October 30, 2024
It's bizarre.
Can't wait until he has to crawl back to Minnesota after this is over.— Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) October 30, 2024
Yep.
I'm giving him a new nickname:— The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) October 31, 2024
Governor Jazz-Hands.
Aaaaaand we're dead.
“Fosse! Fosse! Fosse!” pic.twitter.com/cqbr1o401Z— furious_🚀🌛🚀🌛🚀_a (@furious_a) October 31, 2024
Jazz hands! Jazz hands! Jazz hands!
She hates him. I mean, she hates everybody, but this is a special hate.— Moog Rogue (@MoogRogue) October 30, 2024
And she picked him.
So that's on you, Kamala.
This dude is just the oddest duck— The Watchdog (@TheWatchdogDBQ) October 30, 2024
Chance of something weird coming out someday about Tim Walz: 90%
Same chance for JD Vance: 0%
Exactly.
See this with inexperienced actors! They are taught to accentuate otherwise subtle movements and body language for the camera/on stage; small movements don't usu get captured. It's also part of "emote" training.— Pro Libertate NYC (@ProLibertateNYC) October 31, 2024
It's the whole failed theater kid thing again. https://t.co/zrMyNfuNav
Failed theater kids cannot be running this nation.
Nobody, not a single soul:— Marc Anthony 🌴🦩 (@miamimaxxer) October 31, 2024
Tim Walz: https://t.co/dK0C9BOMih pic.twitter.com/oQdP4h64NR
Laughed out loud at this.
I've not seen a man act like that on stage since the days of Liberace at Radio City Music Hall. https://t.co/3MtNYHrNJp— TonyWendice (@tonywendice1954) October 31, 2024
Ha!
The deepest depths of my desire is for these two to lose. https://t.co/znmW4n9jFs— Cidolfus (@aerranus) October 31, 2024
Same.
It’s truly incredible that they tried to paint JD Vance as weird and then decided to trot out this fruitcake https://t.co/xQADeCugO6— Andrew (@the_glish) October 31, 2024
That whole 'J.D. Vance is weird' thing was 100% pure projection.
Remember, if you vote Kamala, this is one heartbeat from the presidency https://t.co/VMOdZzPnUo pic.twitter.com/0u002r0bIo— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 31, 2024
Lord help us.
