

Sure Seems Like the White House Is Trolling Kamala With Pic That's 'Building a Brighter Future'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on November 25, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

We've told you quite a bit about the purported feud between the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris camps. The rumors persisted throughout the latter days of the campaign, and after the election things weren't exactly warm and fuzzy between Jill and Kamala (could it have anything to do with the MAGA red pantsuit Jill wore to go vote in Delaware?)

Anyway, this pic popped up on the White House feed and it makes us wonder if there isn't still bad blood between the President and his VP:

As Kamala is leaving on a plane.

That's gotta be a troll, right? 

X users sure think it is:

YUP. Things feel much better.

They're either really bad at optics OR this was intentional.

Either way, it's just *chef's kiss*.

Exactly.

Better times lie ahead now that she's lost.

This writer always said she wanted the luxuries that came with being POTUS but not the work.

Either way, we're here for it.

Far, far away.

We like to think so.

Funny, because it's true.

Whatever happened, we love it.

