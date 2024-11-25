Sure Seems Like the White House Is Trolling Kamala With Pic That's 'Building a Brighter Future'

We've told you quite a bit about the purported feud between the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris camps. The rumors persisted throughout the latter days of the campaign, and after the election things weren't exactly warm and fuzzy between Jill and Kamala (could it have anything to do with the MAGA red pantsuit Jill wore to go vote in Delaware?)

Anyway, this pic popped up on the White House feed and it makes us wonder if there isn't still bad blood between the President and his VP:

Building a brighter future for every American. pic.twitter.com/4yquDn9Xy5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 23, 2024

As Kamala is leaving on a plane.

That's gotta be a troll, right?

X users sure think it is:

I agree. It feels like things are better now that she's disappeared instead cackling and lying to us every day. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 23, 2024

YUP. Things feel much better.

Hahahaa! Optics aren't your strong point! Bye girl! — Pam D (@soirchick) November 23, 2024

They're either really bad at optics OR this was intentional.

Either way, it's just *chef's kiss*.

By leaving. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) November 24, 2024

Exactly.

Yes, any time Kamala is leaving, those left behind know that better times are in their immediate future. pic.twitter.com/5A3BcAQ7R6 — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) November 24, 2024

Better times lie ahead now that she's lost.

Can you imagine the let-down after 4 years of living high on the hog like that? private jet travel, chef-prepared meals, servants galore - and then, it just ends — Johnny Moline 🐊 🌴🦩🦎 (@johnmccumber) November 23, 2024

This writer always said she wanted the luxuries that came with being POTUS but not the work.

Posting a picture of Kamala waving goodbye with this text is either unintentional comedy or some absolutely brutal trolling by loyal Biden staff. https://t.co/9TndjXkdqB — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) November 24, 2024

Either way, we're here for it.

Far, far away.

The intern running this account is low key hilariously trolling Kamala 😆 https://t.co/hs5vQcMigk — Rusty Shackelford (@rshackelford14) November 23, 2024

We like to think so.

She's off to find a grift that will keep her in Tiffany's and Cristal. https://t.co/gCybXnoGA5 — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) November 24, 2024

Funny, because it's true.

I can't stop laughing at this. Has Trump's team got their hands on the account already? Or are the Dems really so incompetent as to not know how this looks, that the way to "build a brighter future" involves Kamala waving goodbye and f**king off? https://t.co/CMw1HWgPMn — Jack 🎗️ (@j4ppleby) November 24, 2024

Whatever happened, we love it.