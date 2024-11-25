BANANA PANTS: Joy Reid Cranks the Crazy to Eleven Says Trump Will Shoot Americans to End Multiculturalism

It's becoming more and more clear each day why MSNBC is going to be cast off from NBC for pennies.

Which is why it'll be hilarious if Elon Musk does, in fact, purchase the floundering network.

But we digress.

One of the biggest embarrassments on that network is Joy Reid. She's been that way for a long time, but post-election, she's gotten even worse.

Last week, she was adamant that Donald Trump supporters would 'turn in' her viewers (to whom and for what reason weren't exactly clear). But since that didn't get enough people riled up, she's cranking the unhinged rhetoric to eleven.

WATCH:

Joy Reid and her guest say Trump will deploy the military and shoot citizens to "end multiculturalism in America."



She also claims Trump will "arrest journalists."



When is someone going to sue this lunatic and MSNBC for the nonstop, insane lies? pic.twitter.com/PxRvzcGg4R — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 24, 2024

Literally none of these things are going to happen.

But it does give us a glimpse into how sick and twisted Joy's mind really is.

Absolutely irresponsible of Joy Reid and co. to shovel that BS as "journalism". — TRepublic (@TexasTRepublic) November 25, 2024

It's an affront to journalism and downright dangerous.

This isn't even remotely true.. This is dangerous rhetoric. — aka (@akafacehots) November 24, 2024

Voters didn't buy it, because they elected Donald Trump to a second term.

Everytime you think they can't say anything dumber, I stand corrected. — Cody Hites (@cody_hites) November 24, 2024

Their stupidity knows no bounds.

Why isn't she being held to the same standard as Alex Jones since "no one is above the law" and there are no double standards? 🤔 — Kevin Peacock (@kevin_peac64157) November 24, 2024

Because she's (D)ifferent.

I would so love to have Elon buy MSNBC and walk into Joy Reid’s office with Alex Jones and introduce him as her replacement. — IMRude (@Tucsondelsol11) November 24, 2024

This would be epic and we hope it happens.

We do!

when your aunt Peg starts talking crazy at Thanksgiving this week, just know that this is the stuff she watches all day with her cats. https://t.co/XyXsnIn1EM — Los Medina (@FrontOfficeLos) November 25, 2024

Bingo. There are a lot of people who believe this.

Is he going to start with Vance’s wife and kids? To use two of @FletchMatlock’s favorite emoji, Joy Reid is 🍌👖 https://t.co/dZsNXLffzO — Nancy Drew 💜🤍💛 (@chim0m) November 25, 2024

Absolutely banana pants.

She's gonna NEED a one-way ticket to Greece. https://t.co/8SPTJbpXVz — MarcoTheHammer (@MarcoTheHa18961) November 25, 2024

Why would we inflict her on that beautiful country?

I love that MSNBC is railing against fake news before creating fake news. https://t.co/0lbFM6rBGc — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) November 25, 2024

They're the embodiment of fake news.

The logic here is something to behold - Trump will murder average citizens, but only arrest journalists. Why? When you make your crazy sound crazier, you've got problems. https://t.co/rSkMx0EI2x — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 25, 2024

Logic has never been her strong suit.