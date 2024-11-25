Hypocrite in Chief, Sunny Hostin, Finds Out Her Ancestors Are Everything She Despises
BANANA PANTS: Joy Reid Cranks the Crazy to Eleven Says Trump Will Shoot Americans to End Multiculturalism

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on November 25, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

It's becoming more and more clear each day why MSNBC is going to be cast off from NBC for pennies. 

Which is why it'll be hilarious if Elon Musk does, in fact, purchase the floundering network.

But we digress.

One of the biggest embarrassments on that network is Joy Reid. She's been that way for a long time, but post-election, she's gotten even worse.

Last week, she was adamant that Donald Trump supporters would 'turn in' her viewers (to whom and for what reason weren't exactly clear). But since that didn't get enough people riled up, she's cranking the unhinged rhetoric to eleven.

WATCH:

Literally none of these things are going to happen.

But it does give us a glimpse into how sick and twisted Joy's mind really is.

It's an affront to journalism and downright dangerous.

Voters didn't buy it, because they elected Donald Trump to a second term.

Their stupidity knows no bounds.

Because she's (D)ifferent.

This would be epic and we hope it happens.

We do!

Bingo. There are a lot of people who believe this.

Absolutely banana pants.

Why would we inflict her on that beautiful country?

They're the embodiment of fake news.

Logic has never been her strong suit.

