Musk See TV: Elon Eyes Possible Purchase of Floundering MSNBC from Comcast

Billionaire Elon Musk might be adding MSNBC to his media portfolio. Musk floated the idea of purchasing the struggling cable network on X in response to a suggestion by Donald Trump, Jr. Comcast is spinning off several cable properties from NBC News so MSNBC, CNBC, and others are potentially up for sale.

Advertisement

Here's their exchange.

Hey @elonmusk I have the funniest idea ever!!! https://t.co/OEwz6S5ncs — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 22, 2024

How much does it cost? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2024

We've been here before and many are hoping for a repeat of Musk's 2022 purchase of Twitter. The cable 'news' channel's viewership has plummeted in the wake of President-Elect Donald Trump's 2024 election victory.

With ratings in the dump, Comcast may give Musk a sweet deal.

Do it Elon!

If Musk pulls the trigger, we expect mass firings on day one.

Elon should buy it just to fire Joy Reid 🤣 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) November 12, 2024

Bye Joy Reid. — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) November 13, 2024

want to fire Rachel, here is your chance. let that sink in 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/zIy8PFHiiJ — scubaski.eth (@scubaski) November 22, 2024

This would be hilarious 😂🤣 imagine the looks on their faces when Elon walks in 🤯 — James (@James_0086) November 22, 2024

He'll get it for a song if their ratings 'sink' any lower.

Who would Musk bring in to replace Joe, Mika, Chris, Rachel, Joy, and the rest? Here are some ideas.

He needs to buy it and put Alex Jones in charge.



How big of an FU would that be?😂 — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) November 22, 2024

Unless Musk buys NBC News outright he will not be able to keep the 'NBC' in MSNBC's name. Here are a few new name suggestions.

This.... Is Twitter News.... Live, from our Washington DC headquarters...



(Yeah, I want it named back to Twitter) pic.twitter.com/AFOg1bWtFk — Manuel Calavera (@ManuelSanchezX) November 22, 2024

Musk Broadcast Corporation? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 22, 2024

Advertisement

MSNBC becomes MAGA National News Network — Anders Jen (@rebelredsonfire) November 22, 2024

Just created $DOGETV coz we never know 😂https://t.co/iETLE8j1Fr — MonsieuRabbit - NFT News (@MonsieuRabbit) November 22, 2024

Cable News is a relic of the 80's and 90's - let it die. — Source of Grey Hair (@freechewy) November 12, 2024

That's a good point. Does cable news even have a future? Maybe, Musk should save his cash and allow MSNBC to die and be sold off for parts and scraps. But, we have to admit it would interesting to see what Musk could do with it. He brought free speech back to Twitter by transforming it into X. Could he do the same for cable news? We'll have to wait and see.