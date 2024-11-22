Never Let The Truth Get In the Way of a Good Story: CBS...
The End is Near: Axios Leader Screams Into Void as Darkness Engulfs Dying...
Hero Secret Service Agent Reflects on 61st Anniversary of JFK Assassination
Hello PROJECTION! Joy Reid Says Your Trump Supporting, Democracy-Ending Family Will 'Turn...
VIP
When Government Grants You the 'Right' to Die, They Will Eventually Give You...
Forgive Us If We Don't Shed a Tear Over Rachel Maddow Getting a...
Georgetown Law in HOT Water After Denying Pregnant Mom Exam Accommodations
ABSOLUTELY NOT! Democratic Senator Peter Welch Wants to Restore Funding for Terror-Loving...
JOY! Trans Activist Says LGBTQ People Need Guns to Threaten Women Who Won't...
Massive Hypocrite David Axelrod Bemoans Trump Possibly Politicizing the DOJ ... Just Like...
VIP
Take Heart, Florida Woman Pam Bondi was Made in 'The Swamp' and is...
Eric Adams Sounds Positively Sensible Calling for 'Involuntary' Removal of Dangerous Peopl...
Adam Schiff Has a 'Justice Denied' Hissy Fit After News Breaks About Trump's...
J.K. Rowling Gives Trans Activist India Willoughby a BRUTALLY FUNNY Lesson in Basic...

Musk See TV: Elon Eyes Possible Purchase of Floundering MSNBC from Comcast

Warren Squire  |  9:00 PM on November 22, 2024
Townhall Media

Billionaire Elon Musk might be adding MSNBC to his media portfolio. Musk floated the idea of purchasing the struggling cable network on X in response to a suggestion by Donald Trump, Jr. Comcast is spinning off several cable properties from NBC News so MSNBC, CNBC, and others are potentially up for sale.

Advertisement

Here's their exchange.

We've been here before and many are hoping for a repeat of Musk's 2022 purchase of Twitter. The cable 'news' channel's viewership has plummeted in the wake of President-Elect Donald Trump's 2024 election victory.

With ratings in the dump, Comcast may give Musk a sweet deal.

Do it Elon!

If Musk pulls the trigger, we expect mass firings on day one.

Recommended

Never Let The Truth Get In the Way of a Good Story: CBS News Plays Dangerous Character Assassination Game
Eric V.
Advertisement

He'll get it for a song if their ratings 'sink' any lower.

Who would Musk bring in to replace Joe, Mika, Chris, Rachel, Joy, and the rest? Here are some ideas.

Unless Musk buys NBC News outright he will not be able to keep the 'NBC' in MSNBC's name. Here are a few new name suggestions.

Advertisement

That's a good point. Does cable news even have a future? Maybe, Musk should save his cash and allow MSNBC to die and be sold off for parts and scraps. But, we have to admit it would interesting to see what Musk could do with it. He brought free speech back to Twitter by transforming it into X. Could he do the same for cable news? We'll have to wait and see.

Tags: CNBC ELON MUSK FIRED JOURNALISM JOY REID LAYOFFS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Never Let The Truth Get In the Way of a Good Story: CBS News Plays Dangerous Character Assassination Game
Eric V.
The End is Near: Axios Leader Screams Into Void as Darkness Engulfs Dying Legacy Media
Warren Squire
Georgetown Law in HOT Water After Denying Pregnant Mom Exam Accommodations
Amy Curtis
Forgive Us If We Don't Shed a Tear Over Rachel Maddow Getting a MASSIVE Salary Cut
Amy Curtis
Here's Your Periodic Reminder Lefties Are STUPID: Check Out Their 'Plan' If Civil War Breaks Out
Amy Curtis
J.K. Rowling Gives Trans Activist India Willoughby a BRUTALLY FUNNY Lesson in Basic Biology
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Never Let The Truth Get In the Way of a Good Story: CBS News Plays Dangerous Character Assassination Game Eric V.
Advertisement