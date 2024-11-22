Hello PROJECTION! Joy Reid Says Your Trump Supporting, Democracy-Ending Family Will 'Turn You In'

The End is Near: Axios Leader Screams Into Void as Darkness Engulfs Dying...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on November 22, 2024
Twitchy

MSNBC is not doing well as a network. They're reportedly cutting Rachel Maddow's pay, and likely being sold for pennies on the dollar. It's probably too late to turn that ship around, but if MSNBC is the Titanic, Joy Reid is the iceberg that helped sink it.

She's unhinged and racist, but keeps getting paychecks from the company, so perhaps they decided to back up and hit the iceberg again for good measure.

Some day, someone much smarter than this writer will pen a dissertation or book on the Left's pathological, cultish demand that voters cut out family and friends who don't agree with them politically. This writer thinks it's because the Left lives in mortal fear of normal people talking to one another and realizing they a lot in common and that Trump voters are not, in fact, Nazis.

This realization would spell the end of the Left and the Democratic Party, and they know it. So they keep telling people to avoid 'pro Trump' family.

Like Joy Reid. Watch:

This is adorable coming from her, given that the Left set up literally snitch lines so they could rat out their neighbors during COVID. Tim 'Mind Your Own Damn Business' Walz did that in Minnesota, and he wasn't the only Democrat to do so.

It's textbook, Psychology 101 level projection.

An excellent point!

A safe assumption.

No, it's not.

It's a childish argument.

Over politics.

Oh, this writer is keeping the receipts to show all those hysterical Lefties in January 2029.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Maybe she can room with Rob Reiner.

Yep. This is exactly why they're going belly up.

