Hello PROJECTION! Joy Reid Says Your Trump Supporting, Democracy-Ending Family Will 'Turn You In'

MSNBC is not doing well as a network. They're reportedly cutting Rachel Maddow's pay, and likely being sold for pennies on the dollar. It's probably too late to turn that ship around, but if MSNBC is the Titanic, Joy Reid is the iceberg that helped sink it.

Advertisement

She's unhinged and racist, but keeps getting paychecks from the company, so perhaps they decided to back up and hit the iceberg again for good measure.

Some day, someone much smarter than this writer will pen a dissertation or book on the Left's pathological, cultish demand that voters cut out family and friends who don't agree with them politically. This writer thinks it's because the Left lives in mortal fear of normal people talking to one another and realizing they a lot in common and that Trump voters are not, in fact, Nazis.

This realization would spell the end of the Left and the Democratic Party, and they know it. So they keep telling people to avoid 'pro Trump' family.

Like Joy Reid. Watch:

MSNBC host Joy Reid: Stay away from pro Trump family members since they ENDED democracy, may turn you in pic.twitter.com/3v1UGKeSdT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 22, 2024

This is adorable coming from her, given that the Left set up literally snitch lines so they could rat out their neighbors during COVID. Tim 'Mind Your Own Damn Business' Walz did that in Minnesota, and he wasn't the only Democrat to do so.

It's textbook, Psychology 101 level projection.

So separating families on the border is bad, but separating families on Thanksgiving is good? — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) November 22, 2024

An excellent point!

Anyone that listens to her is likely so insane that their family members probably haven't had anything to do with them in a long while. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) November 22, 2024

A safe assumption.

This is emotional extortion and divisiveness. She’s basically saying either vote how I want or I’m leaving. That’s not a convincing argument. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 22, 2024

No, it's not.

It's a childish argument.

This is what hateful people do. They hate everyone, including their own families. — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) November 22, 2024

Over politics.

All these unhinged rants need to be bookmarked and replayed in four years when none of this insane gibberish ever materialized and we need to be reminded of how ridiculous these people were. — MisterYano (@RyanOin360) November 22, 2024

Oh, this writer is keeping the receipts to show all those hysterical Lefties in January 2029.

Advertisement

What’s funny is that she is part of the group that would actually turn people in and report them. They’ll never realize that they’re the ones on the wrong side of history. https://t.co/8J3VkTM5mB — It's Ya Girl Sang (@SangFrais) November 22, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

She's going to end up in a mental ward before it's all said and done. https://t.co/IwjRa0KH8U — Kells 🇺🇸🇦🇺 (@KMBAussie) November 22, 2024

Maybe she can room with Rob Reiner.

Hey @comcast want to know why your news divisions are going broke? You hire whack jobs like Joy Reid. https://t.co/h0LT6oovSV — kelso02 (@kelso2002) November 22, 2024

Yep. This is exactly why they're going belly up.