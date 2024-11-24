PURE PROPAGANDA: Media Mentions of 'Right Wing Extremism' Grew Exponentially Over Last Dec...
Oh-So-Tolerant Lefty DRAGGED for Bragging About Ditching Elderly Neighbor Who Voted for Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on November 24, 2024
Various

Nothing says joy, love, and tolerance like ditching your family or friends over who they voted for, especially at the holidays.

But lots of Lefties seem determined to be the Grinch as we head into Thanksgiving and Christmas because they lost an election. The harpies on 'The View' told their viewers to skip the turkey this year, and Joy Reid told people to stay away because their Trump-voting relatives will 'turn them in' (to who? Tim Walz's COVID snitch line?)

This one, however, breaks our hearts. And it's blown up on X because of its breathtaking cruelty:

'Vote for hate.'

Sure, buddy. Whatever you say.

Absolutely disgusting.

FEEL THE JOY.

Because he is.

This is what adults do.

Some day he will be old, and alone.

They are what they accuse their political opponents of being.

Every single time.

Fool is too kind.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

It's very unhealthy.

Nailed it.

But that's the 'correct' kind of hate.

