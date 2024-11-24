Oh-So-Tolerant Lefty DRAGGED for Bragging About Ditching Elderly Neighbor Who Voted for Trump

Nothing says joy, love, and tolerance like ditching your family or friends over who they voted for, especially at the holidays.

But lots of Lefties seem determined to be the Grinch as we head into Thanksgiving and Christmas because they lost an election. The harpies on 'The View' told their viewers to skip the turkey this year, and Joy Reid told people to stay away because their Trump-voting relatives will 'turn them in' (to who? Tim Walz's COVID snitch line?)

This one, however, breaks our hearts. And it's blown up on X because of its breathtaking cruelty:

My elderly neighbor is a maga, and up until now, we have spent a lot of time together—dinners, coffee in the morning, and beer at night. I just declined his offer to get together for Thanksgiving. He looked sad, but so did I. I am sad that he voted for hate. — LooseParts 🇺🇦💙 (@loose_parts) November 21, 2024

This is disgusting behavior on your part. — Gala News Network (@GalaNewsNetwork) November 22, 2024

Nothing says love like leaving an elderly man alone for Thanksgiving. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 22, 2024

Sounds like you’re the hater. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) November 22, 2024

My 90 year old dad-in-law is a yellow dog Democrat and I'm making all his favorite dishes for Thanksgiving. #BeGratefulNotHateful — 🇺🇸🍊🧡southerngalpal 🧡🍊🇺🇸 (@belleofva) November 22, 2024

If your relationships are ruled by politics you’re a zealot. If you cut off contact with an elderly person over their vote you are a soulless bigot. May the intolerance you put out in the universe come back to you tenfold. — Texas Darlin' 🎀 (@TexitDarling) November 23, 2024

Half the people in America voted for Trump. Do you think half the people in America are evil? Come on.



Frankly what you did to him is far worse. — Paul Graham (@paulg) November 22, 2024

Here is your typical completely unaware lefty democrat voting fool smh https://t.co/rNTtI4kQkv — Heidi (@HeidiL_RN) November 24, 2024

The hateful person in this scenario is @loose_parts https://t.co/ppF1R2LVpI — VulpesVenerabilis (@VVenerabilis) November 23, 2024

I’ve worked in politics for 15+ years and never shunned people for voting differently than me. Petty behavior to take advantage of your elderly neighbor’s niceness and spit in his face like this.



Leftists need to stop treating politics like a religion. It’s unhealthy. https://t.co/y9iMYbZohG — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) November 22, 2024

Your life is a lie. Your virtue is a delusion. You are what you claim to despise. You are hate. https://t.co/ZW8plR7teH — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) November 22, 2024

The president you voted for called more than half the country "garbage."



You're not mad your neighbor voted for hate. You're mad that he didn't. https://t.co/LZ4OeJ7anw — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 22, 2024

But that's the 'correct' kind of hate.