Go Woke, Go BROKE: Jaguar Stock Prices Tumble After Backlash to Cringe Rebranding Ad

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on November 22, 2024
AP Photo/Frank Austin, file

Twitchy has told you about Jaguar, the car company, that looked at the way Bud Light blew up its brand and said, 'No, hold our beer' before releasing an ad that looked like something out of a theater major's fever dream. It also didn't help that after the fact, the PR geniuses behind the Jaguar X account got snobby with critics and said we'd soon see things their way.

LOL, not a chance.

These decisions have an impact on their business, and Jaguar stocks are reflecting the fact this rebranding isn't going the way Jaguar hoped.

Not at all:

More from Finbold:

The famed British – though Indian-owned – luxury car company, Jaguar, recently caused a social media storm on X as it unveiled its latest ‘Copy nothing’ commercial.

Many commentators, including billionaire Elon Musk, quickly mocked the firm over the ad’s strange and apparently disconnected nature. Musk, for example, simply asked if the company even sells cars in his comment.

Furthermore, due to the advertisement featuring vivid colors, flamboyantly dressed actors, and gender non-conforming individuals, some have seemingly taken it to be part of the ‘culture war’ and threatened to will the ‘go woke, go broke’ slogan into existence by threatening a boycott.

The notion that the new direction would lead to Jaguar’s downfall was seemingly confirmed by the fact the car maker’s parent company, Tata Motors (NSE: TATAMOTORS), experienced a price drop in the 24-hour charts in the Indian national stock exchange and the BSE.

Oh well.

Perfect use of the Thanos meme.

If you showed that ad to someone not on X, there's no chance they'd now it was for a car.

Five years ago, this would've been a blip on the radar. But the cultural winds have shifted.

Hard to do that with a luxury car.

Neither have we.

They deserve all the backlash they get.

We all knew this would happen.

Well, everyone except Jaguar's marketing department.

Total mystery.

Reject the woke mind virus soundly.

