Go Woke, Go BROKE: Jaguar Stock Prices Tumble After Backlash to Cringe Rebranding Ad

Twitchy has told you about Jaguar, the car company, that looked at the way Bud Light blew up its brand and said, 'No, hold our beer' before releasing an ad that looked like something out of a theater major's fever dream. It also didn't help that after the fact, the PR geniuses behind the Jaguar X account got snobby with critics and said we'd soon see things their way.

Advertisement

LOL, not a chance.

These decisions have an impact on their business, and Jaguar stocks are reflecting the fact this rebranding isn't going the way Jaguar hoped.

Not at all:

Jaguar stock price tumbles amid 'woke' ad ‘backlash’ https://t.co/r21TFYG2jR — Joe Rogan Podcast (@joeroganhq) November 21, 2024

More from Finbold:

The famed British – though Indian-owned – luxury car company, Jaguar, recently caused a social media storm on X as it unveiled its latest ‘Copy nothing’ commercial. Many commentators, including billionaire Elon Musk, quickly mocked the firm over the ad’s strange and apparently disconnected nature. Musk, for example, simply asked if the company even sells cars in his comment. Furthermore, due to the advertisement featuring vivid colors, flamboyantly dressed actors, and gender non-conforming individuals, some have seemingly taken it to be part of the ‘culture war’ and threatened to will the ‘go woke, go broke’ slogan into existence by threatening a boycott. The notion that the new direction would lead to Jaguar’s downfall was seemingly confirmed by the fact the car maker’s parent company, Tata Motors (NSE: TATAMOTORS), experienced a price drop in the 24-hour charts in the Indian national stock exchange and the BSE.

Oh well.

Jaguar: “We got people talking about our brand!”



Normal people: “What did it cost?”



Jaguar:pic.twitter.com/1WmXZkVFo6 — Laughing Legends (@LaughingLegend0) November 22, 2024

Perfect use of the Thanos meme.

I chose the best-looking model from their commercial. I would have included a Jaguar, but it seems they forgot it was a car ad. pic.twitter.com/RY71ZFHUSO — WhatDidYouSay (@NoFilterMeSorry) November 22, 2024

If you showed that ad to someone not on X, there's no chance they'd now it was for a car.

These brands are out of touch with reality and it’s catching up with them — Gia Macool (@GiaMMacool) November 22, 2024

Five years ago, this would've been a blip on the radar. But the cultural winds have shifted.

This is an excellent point. They made Bud Light cheap enough to where people had to start buying it again. I don't think that would work for a luxury car brand like Jaguar. pic.twitter.com/XmE5r2hdQw — Mick McGoorty (@injudiciou18664) November 22, 2024

Hard to do that with a luxury car.

I've never been threatened by a car company before.🤣 pic.twitter.com/3qYbYs0PDr — The Buck You Will (@TheBuckYouWill) November 21, 2024

Neither have we.

Well deserved response https://t.co/BTlfYiEe2s — Vishal Kelkar (@vikelkar) November 22, 2024

Advertisement

They deserve all the backlash they get.

I am going to say it.....I TOLD YOU SO.#BoycottJaguar https://t.co/WTwLZzkmzx — Cory Douglas (@coryadouglas) November 21, 2024

We all knew this would happen.

Well, everyone except Jaguar's marketing department.

Total mystery.

The overton window is shifted.



Reject the woke mind virus. Now is the time to PUSH.



Everyone fights, nobody quits https://t.co/CBj8PAtus1 — Grummz (@Grummz) November 22, 2024

Reject the woke mind virus soundly.