Daily Mail: We're All Gonna Die From Climate Change! (In 75 Years, That...
Mayor of Dearborn, Michigan Will Have Netanyahu Arrested If He Enters the City
Biden's America: NFL Issues Security Alert for Players Regarding S. American Crime Syndica...
Karine Jean-Pierre Explains How Much Cheaper Your Thanksgiving Meal Is This Year Thanks...
Nancy Mace Goes 'There' Ending Adam Kinzinger for Trying to Pick a Fight...
Good Luck With That! British MPs Plan to Summon Elon Musk to the...
Twitter Reminds Mopey 'Pod Bro' Jon Favreau What Obama ACTUALLY Brought About
Burning Down the House? Biden Loosens Immigration Requirements Prior to Leaving Office
Big Bad Denver, Colorado Mayor Says He Will Protect Illegals From the Federal...
VIP
Taylor Lorenz's Reasoning for Why She LOVES the Vibe on Bluesky Made Me...
J.K. Rowling - $7.7 Billion, Trans Activists - Zero: HBO Stands by Rowling...
It's Not the Most Wonderful Time of the Year for Joy Behar and...
Is Chick-Fil-A in the Room With You? MN Hospital Praises 'Courageous' Workers for...
Biden Regime Leaders Flee DC As Trump Prepares to Fire Them All!

'You'll See Things Our Way': Jaguar DOUBLES DOWN on Cringe Ad With Vaguely Threatening Reply to Critics

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on November 21, 2024
ImgFlip

The other day we told you about Jaguar's weird, woke rebranding and the ad that raised more than a few eyebrows. The entire thing was bizarre, mostly because Jaguar clearly isn't reading the room: that woke nonsense is dying out (thank goodness).

Advertisement

They were absolutely dragged for it and the critics were right. If this writer didn't know Jaguar sold cars, she wouldn't have had a clue about that ad and -- if she were to ever be in the market for a luxury vehicle -- the ad didn't make her want to buy a Jaguar.

You'd think they'd listen to the reaction of the car buying public and rethink this ad.

You'd think wrong.

They doubled down in this vaguely threatening way:

This writer guarantees you she won't. But you do you, Jaguar.

Laughed out loud.

This seems like the most basic function of the advertising department: reading the room.

Guess not.

Going the Bud Light route is far more likely.

Recommended

Nancy Mace Goes 'There' Ending Adam Kinzinger for Trying to Pick a Fight Over Men in Women's Bathrooms
Sam J.
Advertisement

They sure will.

Same vibes, really.

Boom.

They're gonna learn they can't be both.

The hard way, if necessary.

Nope.

They'll do that right up until the second they land on the unemployment line.

Definitely not.

Advertisement

They sure have.

Never. This writer could win the lottery tomorrow and she wouldn't drop a dime on Jaguar.

James Bond like this insult.

Actually, it kind of is.

Tags: AD BUSINESS CAR COMMERCIAL WOKE WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nancy Mace Goes 'There' Ending Adam Kinzinger for Trying to Pick a Fight Over Men in Women's Bathrooms
Sam J.
Daily Mail: We're All Gonna Die From Climate Change! (In 75 Years, That Is)
Amy Curtis
Twitter Reminds Mopey 'Pod Bro' Jon Favreau What Obama ACTUALLY Brought About
justmindy
Good Luck With That! British MPs Plan to Summon Elon Musk to the U.K. to 'Testify' About Misinformation
Amy Curtis
Mayor of Dearborn, Michigan Will Have Netanyahu Arrested If He Enters the City
Gordon K
Karine Jean-Pierre Explains How Much Cheaper Your Thanksgiving Meal Is This Year Thanks to Biden
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Nancy Mace Goes 'There' Ending Adam Kinzinger for Trying to Pick a Fight Over Men in Women's Bathrooms Sam J.
Advertisement