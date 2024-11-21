'You'll See Things Our Way': Jaguar DOUBLES DOWN on Cringe Ad With Vaguely Threatening Reply to Critics

The other day we told you about Jaguar's weird, woke rebranding and the ad that raised more than a few eyebrows. The entire thing was bizarre, mostly because Jaguar clearly isn't reading the room: that woke nonsense is dying out (thank goodness).

They were absolutely dragged for it and the critics were right. If this writer didn't know Jaguar sold cars, she wouldn't have had a clue about that ad and -- if she were to ever be in the market for a luxury vehicle -- the ad didn't make her want to buy a Jaguar.

You'd think they'd listen to the reaction of the car buying public and rethink this ad.

You'd think wrong.

They doubled down in this vaguely threatening way:

Soon you'll see things our way. — Jaguar (@Jaguar) November 19, 2024

This writer guarantees you she won't. But you do you, Jaguar.

That sounds like a threat. pic.twitter.com/eOvLtxdAud — ThatOneGuy55 (@Tesla7771) November 20, 2024

Laughed out loud.

No, we really won't. Read the room!🙄 — Robin Taylor 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@RO8s) November 20, 2024

This seems like the most basic function of the advertising department: reading the room.

Guess not.

Or your customers will "Bud Light" you into irrelevance, which is more likely — Donato Diorio ䷏ (@iDonato) November 21, 2024

Going the Bud Light route is far more likely.

Have you lost your minds? Customers dictate what customers want! Shoving this down our throats is offensive. Soon YOU will see things OUR way… — Lioness (@lioness0817) November 21, 2024

They sure will.

Great campaign, guys. pic.twitter.com/jWnZltrNEn — Dave Van de Walle (@Area224) November 21, 2024

Same vibes, really.

Boom.

“Our way”? wtf? How about seeing things in your customer’s way? Are you a business or an activist group? You can’t be both. — IcyPaws🐾 (@IcyPawsBarks) November 20, 2024

They're gonna learn they can't be both.

The hard way, if necessary.

If this is your way, that's not the way we'd like to go 🫣🙃 pic.twitter.com/7jAiEYqRqV — Kill Your Competition® (@KYCMarketing) November 21, 2024

Nope.

The best part is that the marketing team has to be giving themselves high-fives at this point. https://t.co/hxgf2VLeea — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) November 21, 2024

They'll do that right up until the second they land on the unemployment line.

Definitely not.

Whoever the kid behind the social media account is, you don't understand the Jaguar history.

I knew Nick Scheele before he was knighted and became the CEO.

My ex was the governor (Plant manager for Americans)



You have sullied Nick's reputation and the Jaguar name. https://t.co/6yXNYRqIho — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 21, 2024

They sure have.

This kind of evil, condescending crap is why I will never even consider buying a Jaguar. https://t.co/RBT6EmZ5pB — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) November 21, 2024

Never. This writer could win the lottery tomorrow and she wouldn't drop a dime on Jaguar.

Aston Martin's ugly sister says what?!?! https://t.co/U1O3kh4PE0 — Rat-tail Jimmy (@Machovell1an) November 21, 2024

James Bond like this insult.

Kind of an amazing reply actually https://t.co/B7Ex1a6gci — former tweeter (@Just_JDreaming) November 21, 2024

Actually, it kind of is.