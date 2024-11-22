Massive Hypocrite David Axelrod Bemoans Trump Possibly Politicizing the DOJ ... Just Like...
J.K. Rowling Gives Trans Activist India Willoughby a BRUTALLY FUNNY Lesson in Basic Biology

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on November 22, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

J.K. Rowling will be remembered for her tireless activism for women's rights in the face of some despicable, radical trans activists (RTAs) who have threatened her life and career on several occasions. They've been unable to damage one of the richest women in the world, which is hilarious. Even HBO told the RTAs to go away when they tried to kick Rowling off the network's upcoming 'Harry Potter' series.

One of the things Rowling does masterfully is deconstructing the illogical arguments of the Left. And believe us, they have many of those arguments.

Here she is, absolutely wrecking India Willoughby -- a man -- over IVF and womanhood:

IVF helps women who struggle with infertility have children. Women who can't -- for whatever medical reason -- conceive or bear children are still women. Infertility doesn't change that.

Willoughby, on the other hand, is (and always will be) a man. Because he was born a man and no amount of makeup or dresses or surgery will ever change that fact.

Same. Some things are best left to the imagination.

So do we.

The list of things India doesn't know is very, very long.

He's very, very confused.

It sure is.

'Harry Potter' gave her the kind of 'f**k you' money that allows her to speak her mind.

She just holds up a mirror and idiots like Willoughby show who they really are.

Or that infertility somehow makes a woman not a woman, or makes a man a woman.

This is a movement in its death throes.

How much time you got for us to answer that? 'Cause it's gonna take a while.

It's a smackdown.

J.K. Rowling: 1

India Willoughby: 0

Tags: BABIES J.K. ROWLING WOMEN WOMEN'S RIGHTS TRANS WOMEN

