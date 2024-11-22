J.K. Rowling Gives Trans Activist India Willoughby a BRUTALLY FUNNY Lesson in Basic Biology

J.K. Rowling will be remembered for her tireless activism for women's rights in the face of some despicable, radical trans activists (RTAs) who have threatened her life and career on several occasions. They've been unable to damage one of the richest women in the world, which is hilarious. Even HBO told the RTAs to go away when they tried to kick Rowling off the network's upcoming 'Harry Potter' series.

One of the things Rowling does masterfully is deconstructing the illogical arguments of the Left. And believe us, they have many of those arguments.

Here she is, absolutely wrecking India Willoughby -- a man -- over IVF and womanhood:

Women don't stop being women because they had IVF, India. Indeed, if they weren't women, IVF wouldn't work. That said, if you've managed to implant an embryo on your prostate, I'm sure we'd all love to see the scan❤️ pic.twitter.com/Jgm96sqaDX — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 21, 2024

IVF helps women who struggle with infertility have children. Women who can't -- for whatever medical reason -- conceive or bear children are still women. Infertility doesn't change that.

Willoughby, on the other hand, is (and always will be) a man. Because he was born a man and no amount of makeup or dresses or surgery will ever change that fact.

I wish to express my dissent. I do NOT want to see the scan. — Anne Hegerty (@anne_hegerty) November 21, 2024

Same. Some things are best left to the imagination.

I love when you take a break from writing novels to post bangers for us. ♥️ — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) November 21, 2024

So do we.

Hi, scientist and stem cell biologist here: India doesn’t know what she’s talking about with regards to biology or IVF in this statement. — Aysha 💋 MBS, Stem Cell Biologist 💕🇺🇸🧬🥇 (@ModelAyshaMirza) November 21, 2024

The list of things India doesn't know is very, very long.

Isn’t he supposed to have gone off to BlueSky?



Suppose he doesn’t know where he wants to be, just like he doesn’t know what gender he is. — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) November 21, 2024

He's very, very confused.

False equivalency seems to be the meat and potatoes of the trans movement. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) November 21, 2024

It sure is.

Rowling’s greatest work wasn’t Harry Potter. It was X. https://t.co/B9pM6BaiHU — The Hairy Chested Libertarian (@THCLofficial) November 22, 2024

'Harry Potter' gave her the kind of 'f**k you' money that allows her to speak her mind.

This woman is a hero.



Not just for standing up for women and girls' rights everywhere and spearheading the modern suffragette movement. But also for exposing the world to the ridiculousness of India Willoughby 😂 https://t.co/o4CYzu28aR — Lady Mel (@Lady_Mel86) November 22, 2024

She just holds up a mirror and idiots like Willoughby show who they really are.

They’re getting desperate if they think IVF proves people can change sex. https://t.co/bxgKCXr62Z — A. Christopher (@frenziedsun) November 22, 2024

Or that infertility somehow makes a woman not a woman, or makes a man a woman.

This is a movement in its death throes.

Why are TRAs like @IndiaWilloughby always so insufferably stupid? https://t.co/GGj6WYIeeG — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) November 21, 2024

How much time you got for us to answer that? 'Cause it's gonna take a while.

I have seen this described as a "debate" between @jk_rowling and @IndiaWilloughby. It's not a "debate." Really. It's not. https://t.co/PszyvWX08N — Prof. Gary Francione (@garylfrancione) November 22, 2024

It's a smackdown.

J.K. Rowling: 1

India Willoughby: 0