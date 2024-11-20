Already Strapped Californians Will Need a Hefty Raise to Afford Gas Next Year
Here's Another Classic From the 'This Is What the Media Called a Conspiracy...

Absolutely DELUSIONAL Aaron Rupar Says Kamala Harris Didn't Campaign on Identity Politics (Seriously?!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on November 20, 2024
Twitchy

Denial ain't just a river in Egypt. It's also how a lot of Lefties -- both in and outside of the media -- are trying to cope with the results of the election.

There have been some doozies, including Jen Psaki and John Oliver doubling down on the trans issue that damaged Kamala's campaign, but Aaron Rupar is the king of cope. He blamed 'transphobia' for Harris' loss and now he's trying to pretend the Left's hard pivot on social issues had nothing to do with her defeat:

Kamala was the identity politics candidate. She was only Vice President because Joe Biden vowed to pick a woman of color for the role (qualifications be damned).

Unless by 'avoid engaging in identity politics' Rupar means lying about and not answering questions concerning her record. Which included radical support for 'gender-affirming' surgeries for prisoners (on the taxpayers dime, naturally).

Because her values hadn't changed. She just didn't want to admit that.

And that plan for black men? Crypto and weed.

But no, she didn't engage in identity politics.

He apparently did.

Okay, this writer laughed hard at this reply.

Don't forget transphobic.

That and she said her values hadn't changed.

Rupar forgot that Kamala ran to the Left of Bernie Sanders in 2020 and was rejected by Democratic primary voters.

Bingo.

And Rupar ignores all of this.

'BUT SHE DIDN'T ENGAGE IN IDENTITY POLITICS! REEEE!' -- Aaron, probably.

Calling this 'delusional' is an understatement.

