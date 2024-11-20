Absolutely DELUSIONAL Aaron Rupar Says Kamala Harris Didn't Campaign on Identity Politics (Seriously?!)

Denial ain't just a river in Egypt. It's also how a lot of Lefties -- both in and outside of the media -- are trying to cope with the results of the election.

There have been some doozies, including Jen Psaki and John Oliver doubling down on the trans issue that damaged Kamala's campaign, but Aaron Rupar is the king of cope. He blamed 'transphobia' for Harris' loss and now he's trying to pretend the Left's hard pivot on social issues had nothing to do with her defeat:

The Harris campaign went to painstaking lengths to avoid engaging in identity politics. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/KCpQAgAMJI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 20, 2024

Kamala was the identity politics candidate. She was only Vice President because Joe Biden vowed to pick a woman of color for the role (qualifications be damned).

Unless by 'avoid engaging in identity politics' Rupar means lying about and not answering questions concerning her record. Which included radical support for 'gender-affirming' surgeries for prisoners (on the taxpayers dime, naturally).

No, she went to painstaking lengths to not answer any questions about her prior, very radical, on-the-record statements re identity politics.



Big difference. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 20, 2024

Because her values hadn't changed. She just didn't want to admit that.

Excuse me what? She literally made a plan just for black men. All she talked about was Abortion. That’s all she had. And “orange man bad” 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) November 20, 2024

And that plan for black men? Crypto and weed.

But no, she didn't engage in identity politics.

Did you sleep through the “insert identity group here” for Harris, Zoom calls? Their strategy was to divide everyone into identity groups and target accordingly.



Obama scolding “the brothas” was a cherry on top. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) November 20, 2024

He apparently did.

Okay, this writer laughed hard at this reply.

Is that why everyone who didn’t vote for her are considered racist and misogynist by your party? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) November 20, 2024

Don't forget transphobic.

The problem isn't that she did or didn't talk about it during the campaign. The problem is that she embraced identity politics in the past, and never disavowed any of it, so voters were left to (correctly) assume that she still believed in all that bulls**t. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 20, 2024

That and she said her values hadn't changed.

And nobody bought it because she didn't suddenly pop into existence in 2024 and people happen to remember her past positions on stuff, and having some aide tell the NYT she no longer believes those things didn't cut it. https://t.co/DPVdXGiXq3 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 20, 2024

Rupar forgot that Kamala ran to the Left of Bernie Sanders in 2020 and was rejected by Democratic primary voters.

You can’t use identity politics jargon throughout your entire career then turn it off just for election time without people noticing the difference https://t.co/t1fzyRSK8n — Brad Pritts (@BradleyPritts) November 20, 2024

Bingo.

She was the nominee only because Democrats couldn't justifying bypassing a black woman for other options. Her prominent supporters had racially segregated campaign calls. She put out platforms for voters based on their skin color. Her Veep attended "White Dudes for Harris" https://t.co/abgj4V5F8D — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 20, 2024

And Rupar ignores all of this.

Still has pronouns in the bio https://t.co/r50nFbZ0fo pic.twitter.com/cGiaSxAz1w — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) November 20, 2024

'BUT SHE DIDN'T ENGAGE IN IDENTITY POLITICS! REEEE!' -- Aaron, probably.

“But they avoided identity politics despite loudly advocating and legislating it for years prior!” is an absolutely delusional take. https://t.co/oxCx9Xta00 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 20, 2024

Calling this 'delusional' is an understatement.