Finally! Josh Shapiro Speaks After Slow Walking Criticism of PA Dems OPENLY Defying Election Laws

The PA Democrats don't care about election laws or democracy, clearly. They're willing to openly defy election laws to keep counting invalid ballots, hoping to keep the Senate seat back for incumbent Bob Casey. It's completely possible they want to defy the law so they can go back to court and re-litigate the issue, but courts have ruled repeatedly against them.

Throughout this whole thing, Governor Josh Shapiro has been conspicuously quiet. You'd think the defenders of democracy would respect the will of voters: they chose Dave McCormick. To that end, they should be condemning their fellow Democrats for trying to overturn that election.

Well, two weeks after the election, Shapiro finally opened his mouth.

Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro just criticized the pledge of Democratic election officials to count invalid ballots in the Senate race.https://t.co/uHEv0OqT1O The true test of principle and leadership is to speak up when it matters the most and is least popular... https://t.co/1gaSvXDzIU — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 19, 2024

More from Turley:

“People violate laws any time they want.” Those words, shrugging off an alleged unlawful move last week, did not come from some Chicago gangbanger or Washington car thief. Those words of wisdom came from Democrat Commissioner Diane Marseglia in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. They came in response to the fact that the Democratic majority on the election commission had decided to ignore a binding state Supreme Court ruling in an attempt to engineer the election of Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.). Rather than prompting a degree of introspection, the loss of both houses of Congress and the White House has had a curious effect on many Democrats, dropping any pretense of protecting democracy over partisanship. Despite polls showing that the public trusted former president Donald Trump more than Vice President Harris in combatting threats to democracy, Democrats made “saving democracy” the thrust of this election.

Marseglia is correct. People who violate laws any time they want and -- by and large -- get away with it if they have the preferred (D) after their name.

That doesn't make it right.

As to Shapiro?

Well, he sided with the state supreme court:

"Any insinuation that our laws can be ignored or do not matter is irresponsible and does damage to faith in our electoral process," said Shapiro, a Democrat. "The rule of law matters in Pennsylvania. … It is critical for counties in both parties to respect it with both their rhetoric and their actions."

Turley rightly points out Shapiro was pretty quite up until now:

...Shapiro waited for weeks and after repeated rulings against the unlawful action. He said nothing when Commissioner Diane Marseglia declared that she and the Democratic chair would ignore the rulings of the Supreme Court because “People violate laws any time they want.” — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 19, 2024

He was not nearly vocal enough in all of this.

