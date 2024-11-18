REVOLUTION! Peter Thiel Explains How Trump's Win Wasn't JUST 'Another Election' in SPECTAC...
'Ignoring the Law': Here's What's Going on in Illinois and Pennsylvania 13 Days AFTER the Election

Doug P.  |  9:55 AM on November 18, 2024
Election Day was almost two weeks ago, and now it's easy to tell which state governments seem to have a vested interest in carrying the count out for as long as possible. 

Counts are still going on in places like Arizona and California, and the counting also continues in Illinois. You won't be shocked to know that the ballots that are being tallied long after the election are going in favor of the Democrats: 

The Dems seem determined to keep counting until they can come close to getting Trump from being a "popular vote" president. It won't change the outcome but might provide the Left with one of their cherished excuses when calling for the Electoral College to be scrapped. 

It's absolutely insane and can't be allowed to continue.

Worse yet is what's still going on in Pennsylvania, where it's looking like some arrests need to be made:

But we were supposed to believe Trump was the threat to "democracy" and rule of law

Yet the critical question is which votes should be counted? The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled before the election that mail ballots lacking formally required signatures or dates should not be included in official results. However, Democratic officials in Philadelphia and surrounding Bucks, Centre and Montgomery counties are ignoring that court order. 

"I think we all know that precedent by a court doesn’t matter anymore in this country," Bucks County Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia, a Democrat, said Thursday as she and other Democrats voted to reject a GOP-led challenge to ballots that should be disqualified. 

Unbelievable. Well, maybe it's a little believable. 

They should be -- but will anything be done about it?

