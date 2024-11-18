'Ignoring the Law': Here's What's Going on in Illinois and Pennsylvania 13 Days AFTER the Election

Election Day was almost two weeks ago, and now it's easy to tell which state governments seem to have a vested interest in carrying the count out for as long as possible.

Counts are still going on in places like Arizona and California, and the counting also continues in Illinois. You won't be shocked to know that the ballots that are being tallied long after the election are going in favor of the Democrats:

Newly counted ballots in Chicago, IL continue to shrink Trump's popular vote lead. Today's additions:



Harris 21,028

Trump 2,550 — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 17, 2024

The Dems seem determined to keep counting until they can come close to getting Trump from being a "popular vote" president. It won't change the outcome but might provide the Left with one of their cherished excuses when calling for the Electoral College to be scrapped.

“Newly counted ballots.”



ELECTION DAY WAS NEARLY TWO WEEKS AGO.



This should be priority #1 for the Trump administration/House. We cannot be a 4th world country where in states like Illinois, AZ, PA & California, “votes” are still being found that only go on 1 direction… https://t.co/xGSi5ET7HH — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 18, 2024

It's absolutely insane and can't be allowed to continue.

Worse yet is what's still going on in Pennsylvania, where it's looking like some arrests need to be made:

13 days after election, an extraordinary situation in Pennsylvania. Officials in Philadelphia and surrounding counties are ignoring the law, counting illegal ballots, and openly defying anyone to stop them. https://t.co/myYHSQmVXz — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 18, 2024

But we were supposed to believe Trump was the threat to "democracy" and rule of law:

Yet the critical question is which votes should be counted? The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled before the election that mail ballots lacking formally required signatures or dates should not be included in official results. However, Democratic officials in Philadelphia and surrounding Bucks, Centre and Montgomery counties are ignoring that court order. "I think we all know that precedent by a court doesn’t matter anymore in this country," Bucks County Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia, a Democrat, said Thursday as she and other Democrats voted to reject a GOP-led challenge to ballots that should be disqualified.

Unbelievable. Well, maybe it's a little believable.

They should be both stopped and punished. They’ll lose this one either way, but this cannot be normalized or tolerated, in light of future corrupt election steal efforts. https://t.co/CorzvX91Hd — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 18, 2024

Why aren't people being charged with felonies? The example being set is not a good one. — Jeff (@Jeff_Freedom777) November 18, 2024

Democrats conduct Venezuelan–style elections and should all be in handcuffs for this. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) November 18, 2024

They should be -- but will anything be done about it?