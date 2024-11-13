"NO Idea What's Coming': Musk and Ramaswamy Respond to Sen. Warren and She's...
Thieves of Joy: Senator-Elect Jim Justice Not Allowed to Bring Babydog to Orientation Due to Senate Rules

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on November 13, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Senator-elect Jim Justice is famous for Babydog, his beloved bulldog. She's been with him at political events, including the Republican Convention in Milwaukee this past July. People love dogs, and they love Babydog.

But the Senate rules? Not so much.

BOO.

More from Axios:


Incoming Sen. Jim Justice (R-WV) was told he could not bring his bulldog 'Babydog' onto the Senate floor on Tuesday during orientation, three sources in the room tell Axios.

Why it matters: Babydog is a political celebrity, often accompanying Justice to events and famously taking the stage at the Republican National Convention. But she apparently won't be at his side during legislative sessions in the Senate.


How it happened: Justice was told by Senate floor staff that only service dogs are allowed onto the floor of the Senate, and that even in that case there would need to be an analysis on potential allergies.

  • Justice, the current West Virginia governor, is in Washington for orientation alongside his fellow incoming senators.
  • Senator-elect Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) first raised the question in jest about Babydog being on the Senate floor, sources said.
  • Update: After this story published, Justice said in a statement that he was aware of the rules and 'told them they do not have to worry about Babydog on the Senate floor.'

Zoom out: Many dogs are regulars on the Hill, lounging in their owners' offices and even wandering the halls with members.

CNN Spotted Biden-Harris Staffers Creating a 'REALLY Stunning' Optic During Trump's WH Visit
Doug P.
Bring a picture of Babydog to the Senate floor, Senator.

That would be some great bipartisanship.

It's very bigoted to assume Babydog's identity.

Priorities.

+1000 for the 'Dirty Dancing' reference.

What a spiffy looking pup!

Ouch.

'No Babydog, no peace!'

Apparently.

