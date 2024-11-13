Thieves of Joy: Senator-Elect Jim Justice Not Allowed to Bring Babydog to Orientation Due to Senate Rules

Senator-elect Jim Justice is famous for Babydog, his beloved bulldog. She's been with him at political events, including the Republican Convention in Milwaukee this past July. People love dogs, and they love Babydog.

But the Senate rules? Not so much.

HUGE scoop: Jim Justice was told he could not bring his bulldog "Babydog" onto the Senate floor today during orientation, three sources in the room tell me



Moreno raised the question first, in jest



https://t.co/oHvpZdOOcI — Stef Kight (@StefWKight) November 12, 2024

BOO.

More from Axios:



Incoming Sen. Jim Justice (R-WV) was told he could not bring his bulldog 'Babydog' onto the Senate floor on Tuesday during orientation, three sources in the room tell Axios. Why it matters: Babydog is a political celebrity, often accompanying Justice to events and famously taking the stage at the Republican National Convention. But she apparently won't be at his side during legislative sessions in the Senate.

How it happened: Justice was told by Senate floor staff that only service dogs are allowed onto the floor of the Senate, and that even in that case there would need to be an analysis on potential allergies. Justice, the current West Virginia governor, is in Washington for orientation alongside his fellow incoming senators.

Senator-elect Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) first raised the question in jest about Babydog being on the Senate floor, sources said.

Update: After this story published, Justice said in a statement that he was aware of the rules and 'told them they do not have to worry about Babydog on the Senate floor.' Zoom out: Many dogs are regulars on the Hill, lounging in their owners' offices and even wandering the halls with members.

Bring a picture of Babydog to the Senate floor, Senator.

Fetterman could smuggle Babydog into the Senate inside his hoodie. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 12, 2024

That would be some great bipartisanship.

what if Babydog identifies as a human? — LittleOne 🐊 (@RealLittleOne) November 12, 2024

It's very bigoted to assume Babydog's identity.

Democrat staffers filmed gay porn in there. Now a dog is off limits. Make it make sense. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) November 12, 2024

Priorities.

Nobody puts baby in the corner. — Laura 🅱️ellamie (@Bellagal7) November 12, 2024

+1000 for the 'Dirty Dancing' reference.

All pups willing to abide by the dress code should be welcome on the Senate floor. Riggins is ready to fight for @BabydogJustice. https://t.co/76ZlxUPAx9 pic.twitter.com/Ytd1PrBsfx — Joanna Rodriguez (@joannamrod) November 12, 2024

What a spiffy looking pup!

Outrageous.



The people voted for Babydog.



They allow Dick Durbin to roam free on the Senate floor and BabyDog has much better bladder control. https://t.co/GcVGitAcJh — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 13, 2024

Ouch.

This is the civil rights issue of our time https://t.co/PALbOVwQgR — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 12, 2024

'No Babydog, no peace!'

The party of Emotional Support Ostriches on planes would like to be in the wilderness forever, apparently. https://t.co/D2OSvLlIHL — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 12, 2024

Apparently.