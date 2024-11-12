NEVER Apologize to the Woke Mob! Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe Won't Say Sorry for Puerto Rico Joke

The Bulwark Says Trump Voters Need to Do Some Soul-Searching Too
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on November 12, 2024
Meme

The Left lost their minds a couple of weeks ago (well, that's a daily occurrence, but they cranked it up to 11) when Comedy Central comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made a garbage joke about Puerto Rico.

White Lefties seemed to be more offended by the joke than actual Puerto Ricans, and all their screaming that this proved Donald Trump was racist fell on deaf ears. Trump did remarkably well with Latino voters.

But the lesson in all of this is simple: never, ever apologize to the woke mob.

Hinchcliffe knows that:

The entire post reads:

'I love Puerto Ricans, they’re very smart people — they’re smart, they’re street smart, they’re smart enough to know when they’re being used as political fodder. Right now that is happening. I apologize to absolutely nobody. Not to the Puerto Ricans, not to the whites, not to the Blacks, not to the Palestinians, not to the Jews, and not to my own mother, who I made fun of during the set. Nobody clipped that. No headlines about me making fun of my own mother. Perhaps that venue at that time wasn’t the best f**king place to do this set at. But in any matter, to the mainstream media and to anybody trying to slander me online: That’s what I do, and that’s never going to change.'

That's how you do it.

Heh.

Don't even give them a millimeter.

Of course they did.

Comedy is supposed to be edgy and push boundaries.

But the Left was in a rush to be offended rather than look at it objectively.

It really is.

When you push back against the woke mob, they fold like a cheap shirt.

More people need to do that because we need to put an end to their insanity.

