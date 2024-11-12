NEVER Apologize to the Woke Mob! Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe Won't Say Sorry for Puerto Rico Joke

The Left lost their minds a couple of weeks ago (well, that's a daily occurrence, but they cranked it up to 11) when Comedy Central comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made a garbage joke about Puerto Rico.

White Lefties seemed to be more offended by the joke than actual Puerto Ricans, and all their screaming that this proved Donald Trump was racist fell on deaf ears. Trump did remarkably well with Latino voters.

But the lesson in all of this is simple: never, ever apologize to the woke mob.

Hinchcliffe knows that:

Tony Hinchcliffe says "I apologize to absolutely nobody" for that Puerto Rico joke and "perhaps [a Trump rally] wasn’t the best f*cking place to do this set at."



"I love Puerto Ricans, they’re very smart people — they’re smart, they’re street smart, they’re smart enough to know… pic.twitter.com/rlcntnJ2FV — Variety (@Variety) November 12, 2024

The entire post reads:

'I love Puerto Ricans, they’re very smart people — they’re smart, they’re street smart, they’re smart enough to know when they’re being used as political fodder. Right now that is happening. I apologize to absolutely nobody. Not to the Puerto Ricans, not to the whites, not to the Blacks, not to the Palestinians, not to the Jews, and not to my own mother, who I made fun of during the set. Nobody clipped that. No headlines about me making fun of my own mother. Perhaps that venue at that time wasn’t the best f**king place to do this set at. But in any matter, to the mainstream media and to anybody trying to slander me online: That’s what I do, and that’s never going to change.'

That's how you do it.

Heh.

Good, never cede an inch to the soy latte pitchfork mob — The Carnivore CPA (@hedgeguy78) November 12, 2024

Don't even give them a millimeter.

You intentionally left this part of the quote out:



“I referenced Puerto Rico, which currently has a landfill problem, and I'm the only person who knew about this unfortunately.”https://t.co/1XR4DSu2JH — Patriotic Jon (@Patriotic_Jon) November 12, 2024

Of course they did.

In my opinion when comedians are offending people that just means they're really good at their craft — Risky Clique (@IntranetComedy) November 12, 2024

Comedy is supposed to be edgy and push boundaries.

Plus, it got a lot of eyeballs on the real problem that Puerto Rico is experiencing right now. And that's a good thing. I didn't know they had an issue with garbage. — Anto K (@antokhoren) November 12, 2024

But the Left was in a rush to be offended rather than look at it objectively.

It really is.

If more of us refused to be cowed down like @TonyHinchcliffe by the self-righteous mob, then that would knock away the very premise of cancel culture.



FYI, most Puerto Ricans didn't care about the joke and didn't influence the way they voted in places like the South Bronx. https://t.co/6oiFCE3rfQ — Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) November 12, 2024

When you push back against the woke mob, they fold like a cheap shirt.

More people need to do that because we need to put an end to their insanity.