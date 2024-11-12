'Cannot Ever Happen Again': Jesse Kelly Reminds the Right Not to Forgive or Forget Biden Regime's Lawfare

The Bulwark Says Trump Voters Need to Do Some Soul-Searching Too
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on November 12, 2024
Twitchy

As we learn more about what FEMA did (and didn't do) in Florida and western North Carolina in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, one thing has become undeniably clear: our government hates us.

By 'us', we mean anyone who isn't a die-hard Democrat. Because the fired FEMA supervisor is talking, and she's saying the discrimination against Donald Trump supporters wasn't an isolated order: it was FEMA policy.

But Kamala Harris swore she'd be a president for all Americans.

Yeah, right.

So don't forget this, and don't accept any olive branches from the Left. They were going to pack SCOTUS, demolish the filibuster, and make our lives a living hell if they'd won.

No. The only way to restore normalcy is to completely break the Left.

No quarter. None.

Good. Let her take them down with her.

Bingo.

Never again.

AMEN.

On either side.

It'll just embolden the Left to be worse when they regain power.

Make sure they're deterred from even thinking about it.

Well said.

And the pro-lifers the Biden-Harris DOJ have jailed.

