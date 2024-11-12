'Cannot Ever Happen Again': Jesse Kelly Reminds the Right Not to Forgive or Forget Biden Regime's Lawfare

As we learn more about what FEMA did (and didn't do) in Florida and western North Carolina in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, one thing has become undeniably clear: our government hates us.

By 'us', we mean anyone who isn't a die-hard Democrat. Because the fired FEMA supervisor is talking, and she's saying the discrimination against Donald Trump supporters wasn't an isolated order: it was FEMA policy.

But Kamala Harris swore she'd be a president for all Americans.

Yeah, right.

So don't forget this, and don't accept any olive branches from the Left. They were going to pack SCOTUS, demolish the filibuster, and make our lives a living hell if they'd won.

The Right should not forget or forgive the evils of the Biden Administration in our post-election euphoria.



These people committed serious crimes against the American people. They used our government in ways it has never been used before. That cannot ever happen again. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 12, 2024

No. The only way to restore normalcy is to completely break the Left.

NO QUARTER TO THE ENEMY CLASS pic.twitter.com/So8iNGTC1a — Roy Dodd (@EverywhereRoyIs) November 12, 2024

No quarter. None.

The FEMA scandal from last week is basically a reminder. The woman who was fired is singing like a canary.



She's not going down by herself. — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) November 12, 2024

Good. Let her take them down with her.

There must be accountability.

With accountability comes punishment.

With punishment comes deterrence. pic.twitter.com/eLEXWy9WGQ — God's Girl (@Rachel22Queen) November 12, 2024

Bingo.

True. Block out the noise that will say it’s retaliation. It is not. We must ensure this never happens again, regardless of the party in power. — ECHO (@ERICOC18) November 12, 2024

Never again.

Yes. They knowingly did things with the intent of changing America into some twisted monstrosity that we couldn't likely reverse.



My son deserves an America better than the one I had, not worse. — Pete Coyte (@pcoyte1) November 12, 2024

AMEN.

I agree. There must be stiff penalties do discourage this type of behavior from anyone on either side in the future. — Fred D 🇺🇸 (@fredrick_d31586) November 12, 2024

On either side.

Absolutely agree. Ignoring this evil only guarantees nothing will ever change. — U.S. Air Force Academy Dad (@USAFA_Dad) November 12, 2024

It'll just embolden the Left to be worse when they regain power.

Those who’ve perpetrated evil against us must be arrested, charged, and punished severely enough that no one will ever try to commit their crimes again. https://t.co/v6SY1U9N4b — The Conservative Libertarian (@carter_beard3) November 12, 2024

Make sure they're deterred from even thinking about it.

Retribution does not come with a truckload of evidence. Justice does. https://t.co/5lkC6X3KlS — Michael Burgy (@burgytsunami) November 12, 2024

Well said.

Agreed. In particular, their ongoing persecution of J6ers. Or have we forgotten that there are STILL people being detained and tortured - who haven't been to trial yet? Are we so euphoric and distracted while the Biden regime continues to prosecute and persecute us? https://t.co/yTMUDD4aFB — Kevin Fry (@Baritone_Life) November 12, 2024

And the pro-lifers the Biden-Harris DOJ have jailed.