CBS News Remembers Checks and Balances, Warns Government Czars Can Overstep Them

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on November 12, 2024
Twitchy

Czars are good. When Democrats have them, and even if they're terrible at their jobs. Looking at you, border czar Kamala Harris.

The Left has been in Chernobyl-level meltdown mode since Donald Trump announced Tom Homan as his border czar. Homan is very clear: he's deporting people, and nothing is getting in his way.

The concept of a czar, in this writer's recollection, started with Barack Obama and precisely to circumvent checks and balances. What's good for the goose and all that.

But CBS -- fresh off NBC sounding the alarm about norms -- has decided czars are a bad thing. Again.

They write:

The 'czar' role is one that allows a president to step over the pesky checks and balances of the three branches of government. 'Czar' roles aren't Senate-confirmed cabinet positions, like say, the secretary of state or Health and Human Services secretary. That means a president can appoint that person to his administration without the Senate's input, and quickly. 

Trump wants to put his people in place, and quickly, after experiencing in his first term how congressional authority can gum up an administration's plans. Trump said as much in a social media post on Sunday. 

'Sometimes the votes can take two years, or more,' Trump wrote Sunday, saying he wants recess appointments. 'This is what they did four years ago, and we cannot let it happen again. We need positions filled IMMEDIATELY!'

He learned, and that's a good thing.

Of course not.

That's (D)ifferent.

They won't.

Cause they liked those czars.

Oh, how quick they forgot that.

Just like that.

The competition is stiff, too.

Weird how that works, huh?

It's so predictable you can set your watch by it.

We're not supposed to remember that.

Of course

So terrifying.

Not a single problem.

