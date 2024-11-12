CBS News Remembers Checks and Balances, Warns Government Czars Can Overstep Them

Czars are good. When Democrats have them, and even if they're terrible at their jobs. Looking at you, border czar Kamala Harris.

The Left has been in Chernobyl-level meltdown mode since Donald Trump announced Tom Homan as his border czar. Homan is very clear: he's deporting people, and nothing is getting in his way.

The concept of a czar, in this writer's recollection, started with Barack Obama and precisely to circumvent checks and balances. What's good for the goose and all that.

But CBS -- fresh off NBC sounding the alarm about norms -- has decided czars are a bad thing. Again.

President-elect Donald Trump wants his people in place in his administration as soon as possible. "Czar" roles allows a president to step over the checks and balances of the three branches of government. https://t.co/BqOMd1crWZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 11, 2024

They write:

The 'czar' role is one that allows a president to step over the pesky checks and balances of the three branches of government. 'Czar' roles aren't Senate-confirmed cabinet positions, like say, the secretary of state or Health and Human Services secretary. That means a president can appoint that person to his administration without the Senate's input, and quickly. Trump wants to put his people in place, and quickly, after experiencing in his first term how congressional authority can gum up an administration's plans. Trump said as much in a social media post on Sunday. 'Sometimes the votes can take two years, or more,' Trump wrote Sunday, saying he wants recess appointments. 'This is what they did four years ago, and we cannot let it happen again. We need positions filled IMMEDIATELY!'

He learned, and that's a good thing.

And yet you never had a problem with Obama or Biden having "czars," did you? Because you're straight propaganda. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 12, 2024

Of course not.

That's (D)ifferent.

Please tell us more about the abuse of power it was for Obama to appoint Van Jones as Climate Czar and Biden to appoint Kamala as Border Czar. Be specific and detailed! — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) November 12, 2024

They won't.

Cause they liked those czars.

Oh, how quick they forgot that.

Like Border Czar Harris who broke the law by allowing 20 million plus in here? — Buksterlin (@andy_buksterlin) November 11, 2024

Just like that.

This is the dumbest headline from @CBSNews in a season of absolute unintelligent headlines — General Kitty Washington (@KittyPupPup) November 11, 2024

The competition is stiff, too.

Weird how that works, huh?

The most predictable thing about Republican administrations is journalists suddenly rediscovering their mistrust of government and need to act as watchdogs.

Of course they’re still liars so they do a piss-ass job of it https://t.co/2Ago3KMySo — Mike B (@nightflyblog) November 12, 2024

It's so predictable you can set your watch by it.

Obama named an Ebola Czar. Seriously. https://t.co/TSCYIIfW2e — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) November 12, 2024

We're not supposed to remember that.

Of course

CBS News discovers a strange time-hole through which the term "czar" appears in US politics for the very first time, ever, that anyone ever heard of and it's terrifying. https://t.co/YzNLOTcTUB — The Grammatical Fiction (@Koestghost) November 12, 2024

So terrifying.

The running joke during the Obama Administration was that he was going have to name a czar czar, he had so many. The media never had a problem with it. https://t.co/70ePJYgzoG — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) November 12, 2024

Not a single problem.