Norms Are BACK, Baby! NBC Worried Trump Will Use Weaponized DOJ Against THEM, Begging for Return to Norms

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  11:30 PM on November 11, 2024
ImgFlip

The Left undermined every single norm and ethical standard in their pursuit of stopping Trump. They didn't care about laws or journalistic standards or ethics.

They did whatever they wanted to and justified it by screaming 'ORANGE MAN BAD!'

But now they've lost the election and the realization Donald Trump isn't playing around this time is dawning on them. So, naturally, they want bipartisanship and a return to norms.

They had no problem with James and Smith going after Trump.

Of course they didn't. That was (D)ifferent.

They sure are.

Because they're special.

Brett T.
He seems to have missed the memo.

It sure is.

And they're gonna find out good and hard.

They sure do.

Heh.

Yup. That's the norms. Or what's left of them.

It really is rich, isn't it?

Duh.

They did away with norms and now they want their protection.

NOPE.

