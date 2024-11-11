Norms Are BACK, Baby! NBC Worried Trump Will Use Weaponized DOJ Against THEM, Begging for Return to Norms

The Left undermined every single norm and ethical standard in their pursuit of stopping Trump. They didn't care about laws or journalistic standards or ethics.

They did whatever they wanted to and justified it by screaming 'ORANGE MAN BAD!'

But now they've lost the election and the realization Donald Trump isn't playing around this time is dawning on them. So, naturally, they want bipartisanship and a return to norms.

NBC's @KenDilanianNBC: If the Trump Admin prosecutes NY AG @TishJames or Jack Smith, "that would violate five decades of norms post-Watergate, which said that the DoJ should be independent from the president" pic.twitter.com/YkarYdSiqW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 11, 2024

They had no problem with James and Smith going after Trump.

Trying to prosecute former presidents violated about 23 decades of norms, but I didn't see the media giving a s**t about that. — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) November 11, 2024

Of course they didn't. That was (D)ifferent.

Sorry Ken, Fat Tish and your fascist party kicked down the "norms" door and lit it on fire.



MAGA is coming through that open doorway now.



Buckle up. — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) November 11, 2024

They sure are.

Why should anyone be above the law? — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) November 11, 2024

Because they're special.

Somebody tell lazy Ken that "norms" don't supersede our laws and Constitution. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) November 11, 2024

He seems to have missed the memo.

For my gentile friends, this is what is meant by “chutzpah.” — Hopalong Ginsberg 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@HopalongAsks) November 11, 2024

It sure is.

Prosecuting a former POTUS also violated “decades of norms”…you’re about to reach the FO portion of FAFO, @KenDilanianNBC https://t.co/8myQI9biWj — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) November 11, 2024

And they're gonna find out good and hard.

These people just pretend Eric Holder never existed. https://t.co/V6aesM8JIw — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) November 11, 2024

They sure do.

I'm concerned that if Trump politicizes law enforcement, the Dems might do it the next time they're in power. https://t.co/5DHiJp6t3l — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) November 11, 2024

Heh.

Just checking in on the "norms" after the past 8 years https://t.co/rWb8acJHR7 pic.twitter.com/tXxon0kiF2 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 11, 2024

Yup. That's the norms. Or what's left of them.

Oh how rich, they want to talk about norms https://t.co/fuxds8kfAT — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 11, 2024

It really is rich, isn't it?

This is a particular stone in my craw: The DOJ derives every scrap of its power from the President. The little fig leaf we've pretended to maintain is unconstitutional and an affront to the law.



It's also a lie because every single President coordinates with his AG because duh. https://t.co/uC1GZQqzGO — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) November 11, 2024

Duh.

We had over a century and a half of norms related to not prosecuting former Presidents that Tish James and Jack Smith dispensed with



A mere half-century of norms is nothing https://t.co/ldrglIQfNa — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 11, 2024

They did away with norms and now they want their protection.

NOPE.