Variety Mag Doubles Down, Says We Need MORE Celebrities Lecturing Us on Politics (Good Luck With That!)

Kamala Harris spent a lot of money on celebrity endorsements, including a purported $1 million for her sit down with Oprah. She had Beyoncé attend a rally in Houston with the bait-and-switch promise of a show; some 30,000 Beyoncé fans attended and booed Kamala when Queen Bey didn't perform.

It didn't work.

Nothing is more tone deaf than a bunch of rich people who couldn't tell you the price of butter lecturing voters who are choosing between putting food on their tables or keeping the lights on.

It's part of why Kamala lost the popular vote. Rather than distance themselves from celebrity endorsements, however, Variety thinks we need more of it:

Stop Blaming 'Celebrity Endorsements' for Kamala Harris' Loss: We Need to Hear From Artists Now More Than Ever https://t.co/rL5j0GGOQ5 — Variety (@Variety) November 11, 2024

They write:

Did you know that Bruce Springsteen and Beyoncé lost the election for Kamala Harris? Or at least bear a large part of the responsibility for her party’s failure at the polls this year? It’s true, you know! — at least if you listen to some of the punditry coming from conservatives, and even from some Democratic operatives eager to find some celebs to push into the middle of their current circular firing squad. Listening to some of these voices, you’d think that Harris could have won six or seven swing states, if only Beyoncé hadn’t shown up to deliver one single four-minute rally speech, or if Taylor Swift hadn’t devoted a singular 300-word Instagram post to a Harris endorsement. Imagine the more favorable electoral counts if only some of the most beloved pop-culture figures in the world had kept their dirty traps shut, right?

You mad, bro? You sound mad.

The Access Media can't die fast enough — Nerdrotic (@Nerdrotics) November 11, 2024

No, they cannot.

If anything, celebrity endorsements are proof that celebrities don’t know anything about political policies and will say anything if they’re properly compensated.



How you could ever trust someone whose career is built off of reading words from a page is beyond me. — SpaceMonkey (@SpaceMonkey0009) November 11, 2024

Because they're rich and famous so they must know better than the rest of us.

Why? Didn’t the voters prove they don’t care what “artists” have to say??? — John Cassio (@THEJohnCassio) November 11, 2024

They sure did.

You don’t get it. No we don’t need to hear from celebrities who don’t share the struggles of the majority of the American people. Celebrities don’t stress about whether to buy groceries or put gas in their cars. They’re not worried about getting assaulted, robbed or murdered at… — Joanne_Lopez_Dow🇺🇸 (@dow_lopez) November 11, 2024

All of this.

People who make more in one move than most of us will make in our lifetimes can take all the seats.

We're not saying they made her lose. We're saying they didn't help her win. https://t.co/nfptpOuofm — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) November 11, 2024

Bingo.

The left is doubling down on everything they did to lose



It’s amazing https://t.co/KhhGnzhIaW — It’s Ma’am, PhDelightful 🇺🇸 (@ItsGoneAwry) November 11, 2024

They will teach political science classes on this.

Yes please. I live for Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé, Julia Roberts and Jon Bon Jovi’s totally predictable political endorsements. So divorced from the reality of every day Americans, they are relative martians. Keep it up!! https://t.co/btEy28gS3F — Kirsten Fleming (@KirFlem) November 11, 2024

It's really good to know they're doing well in the Biden economy.

No, we don't.



They have a right to speak and I respect that right, but none of these people's opinions have swayed anyone one way or another.



When have you ever heard, "I wasn't sure who to vote for, but Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala, so I'll vote for her" or anything similar? https://t.co/vS9ul58v4Y — Tom Knighton (@TheTomKnighton) November 11, 2024

Not one person voted for Kamala Harris because of Taylor Swift.

Not one.

This is also rooted in the Left's insistence that everything be political. Every song, every football game, every movie, every episode of every TV show.

It does not all need to be political.

Democrats: Please, please, PLEASE stick with celebrity endorsements. It will totally work with middle class folks next time. https://t.co/p0bKt8uDWi — Hammerjack (@Hammerjack90) November 11, 2024

We won't stop them from making this mistake again.