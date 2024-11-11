Woman Will Be Spending Thanksgiving Getting Her 17-Year-Old an IUD
FDA Recalls 80K Pounds of Butter 'Cause It Thinks People Are Too Stupid...
'This Is PURE EVIL': Doctor Celebrates Rushing His 'Trans Surgeries' Before Trump Can...
What Happened to Adults Being in Charge? State Department Holds Coping Sessions Following...
President Elect Trump Taps Stephen Miller for White House Policy Role and the...
REALITY CHECK: Patricia Heaton Drops Some STRAIGHT FIRE on Israel, the Election, and...
Trump Declares His New Head of the EPA in a Bombshell Announcement and...
Unfortunately, the Weekend Did Not Help the Ladies of 'The View' Gain Some...
'Hey, NFL! FINE THIS!' Nick Bosa Celebrates Sack With Trump Dance After Being...
Movement to Appoint VP-Elect Vance as Senate Majority Leader Gains Traction
Billion Dollar DISASTER: Dem Official Lindy Li BLASTS Kamala's Failed Campaign, Demands Ac...
Gonna BLOW! CNN Analyst Maria Cardona Has All Encompassing MELTDOWN Over Trump's Immigrati...
Obama Bro Jon Favreau SNAPPING at Mehdi Hasan for Blaming Kamala's Loss on...
Conservative's Message for Democrat Lawfare Goons Quaking in Their $1500 Shoes About Trump...

Variety Mag Doubles Down, Says We Need MORE Celebrities Lecturing Us on Politics (Good Luck With That!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on November 11, 2024
Twitter

Kamala Harris spent a lot of money on celebrity endorsements, including a purported $1 million for her sit down with Oprah. She had Beyoncé attend a rally in Houston with the bait-and-switch promise of a show; some 30,000 Beyoncé fans attended and booed Kamala when Queen Bey didn't perform.

Advertisement

It didn't work.

Nothing is more tone deaf than a bunch of rich people who couldn't tell you the price of butter lecturing voters who are choosing between putting food on their tables or keeping the lights on.

It's part of why Kamala lost the popular vote. Rather than distance themselves from celebrity endorsements, however, Variety thinks we need more of it:

They write:

Did you know that Bruce Springsteen and Beyoncé lost the election for Kamala Harris? Or at least bear a large part of the responsibility for her party’s failure at the polls this year? It’s true, you know! — at least if you listen to some of the punditry coming from conservatives, and even from some Democratic operatives eager to find some celebs to push into the middle of their current circular firing squad. Listening to some of these voices, you’d think that Harris could have won six or seven swing states, if only Beyoncé hadn’t shown up to deliver one single four-minute rally speech, or if Taylor Swift hadn’t devoted a singular 300-word Instagram post to a Harris endorsement. Imagine the more favorable electoral counts if only some of the most beloved pop-culture figures in the world had kept their dirty traps shut, right?

You mad, bro? You sound mad.

No, they cannot.

Recommended

FDA Recalls 80K Pounds of Butter 'Cause It Thinks People Are Too Stupid to Know Butter Contains Milk
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Because they're rich and famous so they must know better than the rest of us.

They sure did.

All of this.

People who make more in one move than most of us will make in our lifetimes can take all the seats.

Bingo.

They will teach political science classes on this.

Advertisement

It's really good to know they're doing well in the Biden economy.

Not one person voted for Kamala Harris because of Taylor Swift.

Not one.

This is also rooted in the Left's insistence that everything be political. Every song, every football game, every movie, every episode of every TV show.

It does not all need to be political.

We won't stop them from making this mistake again.

Tags: CELEBRITIES ENDORSEMENT HOLLYWOOD KAMALA HARRIS VARIETY 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FDA Recalls 80K Pounds of Butter 'Cause It Thinks People Are Too Stupid to Know Butter Contains Milk
Amy Curtis
'This Is PURE EVIL': Doctor Celebrates Rushing His 'Trans Surgeries' Before Trump Can Stop Him
Grateful Calvin
President Elect Trump Taps Stephen Miller for White House Policy Role and the Left LOSES Their Minds
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
REALITY CHECK: Patricia Heaton Drops Some STRAIGHT FIRE on Israel, the Election, and Women
Amy Curtis
Movement to Appoint VP-Elect Vance as Senate Majority Leader Gains Traction
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
FDA Recalls 80K Pounds of Butter 'Cause It Thinks People Are Too Stupid to Know Butter Contains Milk Amy Curtis
Advertisement