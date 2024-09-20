Is This the Best Trump Story Ever Told?
Oprah Also Presented a Nauseating Parade of Hollywood Celebrity Hypocrites Endorsing Harris

Doug P.  |  11:13 AM on September 20, 2024
Meme screenshot

As we told you earlier, Kamala Harris' chat with Oprah Winfrey brought with it all the cringe in the world. Never before have so many words been spoken that added up to absolutely nothing. 

Aspirations and dreams, unburdened by what has been.

It's pretty frightening how many people were nodding their heads in gleeful agreement with whatever big pile of nothing was being said in clips like this:

But in case any voter needed more convincing, Oprah made sure to bring along, via video calls, a lot of celebrities. Because who better to provide a pitch for the fakest campaign ever than a bunch of people who do make believe for a living?

The Harris-Biden economy hasn't hit the rich Hollywood elite bubble very hard so they just want you to know how great things will be with more of the same except worse: 

It's always a treat when super wealthy celebs who live in gated communities with armed guards endorse the "guns don't make us safer" candidate who also says walls and fences don't work and blames the rich and greedy for our problems. And how many of these people endorsing the "climate change is an existential threat" candidate like to fly on private jets and own multiple homes? 

Yep, and it happens every four years (the Covid era provided a bonus opportunity for Hollywood libs to serve up more smug lectures).

