Oprah Also Presented a Nauseating Parade of Hollywood Celebrity Hypocrites Endorsing Harris

As we told you earlier, Kamala Harris' chat with Oprah Winfrey brought with it all the cringe in the world. Never before have so many words been spoken that added up to absolutely nothing.

Advertisement

KAMALA: "In terms of both rightly having the right to have aspirations and dreams and ambitions for your family and working hard and finding that the American Dream is, for this generation & so many recently, far more elusive than it's been, and we need to deal with that."



Huh? pic.twitter.com/bIH2JA8ikN — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 20, 2024

Aspirations and dreams, unburdened by what has been.

It’s official. You’re a bonafide idiot if you’re voting for Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/28wk2ttUml — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) September 20, 2024

It's pretty frightening how many people were nodding their heads in gleeful agreement with whatever big pile of nothing was being said in clips like this:

This might just be the most spectacular two minutes of Kamala’s nonsensical wisdom I have ever heard. pic.twitter.com/VkeCA2oLew — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) September 20, 2024

But in case any voter needed more convincing, Oprah made sure to bring along, via video calls, a lot of celebrities. Because who better to provide a pitch for the fakest campaign ever than a bunch of people who do make believe for a living?

The Harris-Biden economy hasn't hit the rich Hollywood elite bubble very hard so they just want you to know how great things will be with more of the same except worse:

The usual parade of hyper-wealthy celebs who live in gated communities with armed guards endorsing the Democrat is almost quaint in its tedium, irrelevance & inevitable backfire pic.twitter.com/f62NHUK3C3 — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) September 20, 2024

It's always a treat when super wealthy celebs who live in gated communities with armed guards endorse the "guns don't make us safer" candidate who also says walls and fences don't work and blames the rich and greedy for our problems. And how many of these people endorsing the "climate change is an existential threat" candidate like to fly on private jets and own multiple homes?

This was so sickening. I couldn’t watch any longer. https://t.co/mlLXJNWFzN — Suzdock (@SHamadock) September 20, 2024

Yep, and it happens every four years (the Covid era provided a bonus opportunity for Hollywood libs to serve up more smug lectures).