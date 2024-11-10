That's ADORABLE: People Ask If the New York Times Will Correct Reporting on FEMA Discrimination

All Politics Is Local: Salon Owner ARRESTED for Keeping Doors Open During COVID...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on November 10, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

The other day, we told you about FEMA willingly and intentionally discriminating against Trump supporters in Florida, following Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The FEMA supervisor behind the order to skip homes displaying Trump campaign paraphernalia was reportedly fired.

It's a good start, and more than deserved.

But what about the media? Donald Trump himself said there was discrimination against Republicans and that was dismissed -- as always -- as a conspiracy theory.

Now that it's been confirmed, guess what won't be happening?

Of course not.

Surprisingly, they did.

But guess what?

Least surprising news ever.

Total mystery.

And doubly so if it could remotely help Trump.

Heh.

Give or take.

Those are the sort of semantics the NYT will inevitably play here.

